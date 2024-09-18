Summary

Autodesk Revit is affected by an SKP File Parsing Heap Corruption vulnerability. Exploitation of this vulnerability requires user interaction and may lead to an application crash or arbitrary code execution.

Description

The details of these vulnerabilities are as follows:

CVE-2024-11608 : A maliciously crafted SKP file, when linked or imported into Autodesk Revit, can be used to cause a Heap-based Overflow. A malicious actor can leverage this vulnerability to cause a crash, read sensitive data, or execute arbitrary code in the context of the current process.

Affected Products

Item: Autodesk Revit

Impacted Versions: 2025, 2024, 2023

Mitigated Versions: 2025.4, 2024.3.2, 2023.1.7

Update Source: Autodesk Access or Accounts Portal

*Note: Product list subject to change.

Recommendations

Autodesk highly recommends that customers of the affected products install the latest mitigated product versions noted above, as applicable, via Autodesk Access or the Accounts Portal . As a general best practice, we also recommend that customers only open files from trusted sources.

Acknowledgements

We thank the following researchers for reporting these issues and for working with Autodesk to help protect our customers:

jony_juice for reporting CVE-2024-11608.

Revision History

Revision: 1.0

Date: 12/9/2024

Description: Initial Release of the Security Advisory

Revision: 1.1

Date: 05/06/2025

Description: Updated Affected Products