How to buy
Privacy | Do not sell or share my personal information | Cookie preferences | Report noncompliance | Terms of use | Legal | © 2024 Autodesk Inc. All rights reserved
Autodesk ID: ADSK-SA-2023-0005
Product, Service, Component: Autodesk AutoCAD, Advance Steel and Civil 3D
Impact: Out-of-Bounds Read, Integer Overflow, Stack Buffer Overflow, Memory Corruption Read, Memory Corruption Write
Severity: High
Original Publish: 4/06/2023
Last Revised:7/24/2023
|Severity
|CVSS Score
|Impact
|Low
|0.1 - 3.9
|A vulnerability where scope and impact of exploitation is restricted and the ability to exploit is extremely difficult.
|Medium
|4.0 - 6.9
|A vulnerability where exploitation is mitigated by factors such as difficulty to exploit, default configuration or ease of identification.
|High
|7.0 - 8.9
|A vulnerability, which if exploited, would directly impact the confidentiality, integrity or availability of user's data or processing resources.
|Critical
|9.0 - 10
|A vulnerability, which if exploited, would allow remote execution of malicious code without user action.
Multiple Autodesk AutoCAD and AutoCAD-based products have been affected by Out-of-Bounds Read, Integer Overflow, Stack Buffer Overflow, Memory Corruption Read, and Memory Corruption Write vulnerabilities.
The details of the vulnerabilities are as follows:
CVE-2023-27912 - A maliciously crafted X_B file when parsed through Autodesk AutoCAD 2023, 2024 can force an Out-of-Bound Read. A malicious actor can leverage this vulnerability to cause a crash or read sensitive data or execute arbitrary code in the context of the current process.
CVE-2023-27913 - A maliciously crafted X_B file when parsed through Autodesk AutoCAD 2023, 2024 can be used to cause an Integer Overflow. A malicious actor can leverage this vulnerability to cause a crash or read sensitive data, or execute arbitrary code in the context of the current process.
CVE-2023-27914 - A maliciously crafted X_B file when parsed through Autodesk AutoCAD 2023, 2024 can be used to write beyond the allocated buffer causing a Stack Buffer Overflow. A malicious actor can leverage this vulnerability to cause a crash or read sensitive data or execute arbitrary code in the context of the current process.
CVE-2023-27915 - A maliciously crafted X_B file when parsed through Autodesk AutoCAD 2023, 2024 could lead to memory corruption vulnerability by read access violation. This vulnerability in conjunction with other vulnerabilities could lead to code execution in the context of the current process.
CVE-2023-29067 - A maliciously crafted X_B file when parsed through Autodesk AutoCAD 2023, 2024 could lead to memory corruption vulnerability by write access violation. This vulnerability in conjunction with other vulnerabilities could lead to code execution in the context of the current process.
Item: Autodesk AutoCAD
Impacted Versions: 2024, 2023
Mitigated Versions: 2024.1, 2023.1.3***
Update Source: Autodesk Access or Accounts Portal
Item: Autodesk AutoCAD Architecture
Impacted Versions: 2024, 2023
Mitigated Versions: 2024.1, 2023.1.3***
Update Source: Autodesk Access or Accounts Portal
Item: Autodesk AutoCAD Electrical
Impacted Versions: 2024, 2023
Mitigated Versions: 2024.1, 2023.1.3***
Update Source: Autodesk Access or Accounts Portal
Item: Autodesk AutoCAD Map 3D
Impacted Versions: 2024, 2023
Mitigated Versions: 2024.1, 2023.1.3***
Update Source: Autodesk Access or Accounts Portal
Item: Autodesk AutoCAD Mechanical
Impacted Versions: 2024, 2023
Mitigated Versions: 2024.1, 2023.1.3***
Update Source: Autodesk Access or Accounts Portal
Item: Autodesk AutoCAD MEP
Impacted Versions: 2024, 2023
Mitigated Versions: 2024.1, 2023.1.3***
Update Source: Autodesk Access or Accounts Portal
Item: Autodesk AutoCAD Plant 3D
Impacted Versions: 2024, 2023
Mitigated Versions: 2024.1, 2023.1.3***
Update Source: Autodesk Access or Accounts Portal
Item: Autodesk AutoCAD LT
Impacted Versions: 2024, 2023
Mitigated Versions: 2024.1, 2023.1.3***
Update Source: Autodesk Access or Accounts Portal
Item: Autodesk AutoCAD Mac
Impacted Versions: 2024, 2023, 2022
Mitigated Versions: 2024.0.1,2023.2.2, 2022.3.2
Update Source: Autodesk Access or Accounts Portal
Item: Autodesk AutoCAD LT for Mac
Impacted Versions: 2024, 2023, 2022
Mitigated Versions: 2024.0.1,2023.2.2, 2022.3.2
Update Source: Autodesk Access or Accounts Portal
Item: Autodesk Civil 3D
Impacted Versions: 2024, 2023
Mitigated Versions: 2024.1, 2023.1.3**
Update Source: Autodesk Access or Accounts Portal
Item: Autodesk Advance Steel
Impacted Versions: 2024, 2023
Mitigated Versions: 2024.1, 2023.1.3**
Update Source: Autodesk Access or Accounts Portal
*Note: Product list table contents subject to change.
** Note: Users of Autodesk Advance Steel, Autodesk Civil 3D, and the specialized toolsets of AutoCAD need to install either the AutoCAD product update(s) listed above or a more recent product version. These security fixes are not included in the updates specific to individual toolsets.
*** Note: CVE-2023-27915 and CVE-2023-27914 are fixed in the 2024.1 Update. CVE-2023-27912, CVE-2023-29067 and CVE-2023-27913 are not impacted.
Autodesk strongly recommends that users of the 2023 versions of Autodesk Advance Steel, Autodesk Civil 3D, AutoCAD, AutoCAD LT, and AutoCAD-based specialized toolsets listed in the table above install the latest AutoCAD or AutoCAD LT 2023 updates, as applicable, via Autodesk Access or the Accounts Portal.
Autodesk strongly recommends that users of the 2023 and 2024 versions of Autodesk AutoCAD Mac and AutoCAD LT for Mac install the latest AutoCAD Mac or AutoCAD LT for Mac 2024 updates, as applicable, via Autodesk Access or the Accounts Portal.
Customers using previous versions that no longer qualify for full support should plan to upgrade to a supported version as soon as possible to avoid downtime and potential security vulnerabilities. Visit the Autodesk Knowledge Network for more information about previous version support.
We would like to thank the following researcher for reporting the relevant issues and for working with Autodesk to help protect our customers:
ADLab of Venustech for reporting CVE-2023-27912, CVE-2023-27913, CVE-2023-27914, CVE-2023-27915, CVE-2023-29067
Revision: 1.0
Date: 4/06/2023
Description: Initial Release of Security advisory
Revision: 1.1
Date: 6/05/2023
Description: Product Table and Recommendations updated for AutoCAD Mac and AutoCAD LT for Mac
Revision: 2.0
Date: 7/24/2023
Description: Product Table and Recommendations updatedfor the latest version 2024.
INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT IS PROVIDED “AS IS” IN CONNECTION WITH AUTODESK PRODUCTS. AUTODESK AND/OR ITS RESPECTIVE SUBSIDIARIES, AFFILIATES, SUPPLIERS AND LICENSORS AND ITS AND THEIR DIRECTORS, OFFICERS, EMPLOYEES, AGENTS AND REPRESENTATIVES MAKE NO REPRESENTATIONS ABOUT THE SITE, ANY PRODUCTS AND SERVICES CONTAINED ON THE SITE OR THE SUITABILITY OF THE INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THE MATERIALS, INFORMATION, CONTENT, DOCUMENTS, AND RELATED GRAPHICS PUBLISHED ON THIS SITE FOR ANY PURPOSE. THE SITE, ANY PRODUCTS OR SERVICES (INCLUDING WITHOUT LIMITATION, THIRD PARTY PRODUCTS AND SERVICES) OBTAINED THROUGH THE SITE, AND ALL SUCH INFORMATION, CONTENT, DOCUMENTS, AND RELATED GRAPHICS ARE PROVIDED FOR YOUR USE AT YOUR OWN RISK AND "AS IS" WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND. AUTODESK AND/OR ITS RESPECTIVE SUBSIDIARIES, AFFILIATES, SUPPLIERS AND LICENSORS HEREBY DISCLAIM ALL WARRANTIES AND CONDITIONS WITH REGARD TO THIS SITE, SUCH PRODUCTS AND SERVICES AND SUCH INFORMATION, CONTENT, DOCUMENTS, AND RELATED GRAPHICS, INCLUDING ALL IMPLIED WARRANTIES AND CONDITIONS OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE, TITLE, AND NON-INFRINGEMENT.