Summary

Multiple Autodesk AutoCAD and AutoCAD-based products have been affected by Out-of-Bounds Read, Integer Overflow, Stack Buffer Overflow, Memory Corruption Read, and Memory Corruption Write vulnerabilities.

Description

The details of the vulnerabilities are as follows:

CVE-2023-27912 - A maliciously crafted X_B file when parsed through Autodesk AutoCAD 2023, 2024 can force an Out-of-Bound Read. A malicious actor can leverage this vulnerability to cause a crash or read sensitive data or execute arbitrary code in the context of the current process. CVE-2023-27913 - A maliciously crafted X_B file when parsed through Autodesk AutoCAD 2023, 2024 can be used to cause an Integer Overflow. A malicious actor can leverage this vulnerability to cause a crash or read sensitive data, or execute arbitrary code in the context of the current process. CVE-2023-27914 - A maliciously crafted X_B file when parsed through Autodesk AutoCAD 2023, 2024 can be used to write beyond the allocated buffer causing a Stack Buffer Overflow. A malicious actor can leverage this vulnerability to cause a crash or read sensitive data or execute arbitrary code in the context of the current process. CVE-2023-27915 - A maliciously crafted X_B file when parsed through Autodesk AutoCAD 2023, 2024 could lead to memory corruption vulnerability by read access violation. This vulnerability in conjunction with other vulnerabilities could lead to code execution in the context of the current process. CVE-2023-29067 - A maliciously crafted X_B file when parsed through Autodesk AutoCAD 2023, 2024 could lead to memory corruption vulnerability by write access violation. This vulnerability in conjunction with other vulnerabilities could lead to code execution in the context of the current process.

Affected Products

Item: Autodesk AutoCAD

Impacted Versions: 2024, 2023

Mitigated Versions: 2024.1, 2023.1.3***

Update Source: Autodesk Access or Accounts Portal

Item: Autodesk AutoCAD Architecture

Impacted Versions: 2024, 2023

Mitigated Versions: 2024.1, 2023.1.3***

Update Source: Autodesk Access or Accounts Portal

Item: Autodesk AutoCAD Electrical

Impacted Versions: 2024, 2023

Mitigated Versions: 2024.1, 2023.1.3***

Update Source: Autodesk Access or Accounts Portal

Item: Autodesk AutoCAD Map 3D

Impacted Versions: 2024, 2023

Mitigated Versions: 2024.1, 2023.1.3***

Update Source: Autodesk Access or Accounts Portal

Item: Autodesk AutoCAD Mechanical

Impacted Versions: 2024, 2023

Mitigated Versions: 2024.1, 2023.1.3***

Update Source: Autodesk Access or Accounts Portal

Item: Autodesk AutoCAD MEP

Impacted Versions: 2024, 2023

Mitigated Versions: 2024.1, 2023.1.3***

Update Source: Autodesk Access or Accounts Portal

Item: Autodesk AutoCAD Plant 3D

Impacted Versions: 2024, 2023

Mitigated Versions: 2024.1, 2023.1.3***

Update Source: Autodesk Access or Accounts Portal

Item: Autodesk AutoCAD LT

Impacted Versions: 2024, 2023

Mitigated Versions: 2024.1, 2023.1.3***

Update Source: Autodesk Access or Accounts Portal

Item: Autodesk AutoCAD Mac

Impacted Versions: 2024, 2023, 2022

Mitigated Versions: 2024.0.1,2023.2.2, 2022.3.2

Update Source: Autodesk Access or Accounts Portal

Item: Autodesk AutoCAD LT for Mac

Impacted Versions: 2024, 2023, 2022

Mitigated Versions: 2024.0.1,2023.2.2, 2022.3.2

Update Source: Autodesk Access or Accounts Portal

Item: Autodesk Civil 3D

Impacted Versions: 2024, 2023

Mitigated Versions: 2024.1, 2023.1.3**

Update Source: Autodesk Access or Accounts Portal

Item: Autodesk Advance Steel

Impacted Versions: 2024, 2023

Mitigated Versions: 2024.1, 2023.1.3**

Update Source: Autodesk Access or Accounts Portal

*Note: Product list table contents subject to change.

** Note: Users of Autodesk Advance Steel, Autodesk Civil 3D, and the specialized toolsets of AutoCAD need to install either the AutoCAD product update(s) listed above or a more recent product version. These security fixes are not included in the updates specific to individual toolsets.

*** Note: CVE-2023-27915 and CVE-2023-27914 are fixed in the 2024.1 Update. CVE-2023-27912, CVE-2023-29067 and CVE-2023-27913 are not impacted.

Recommendations

Autodesk strongly recommends that users of the 2023 versions of Autodesk Advance Steel, Autodesk Civil 3D, AutoCAD, AutoCAD LT, and AutoCAD-based specialized toolsets listed in the table above install the latest AutoCAD or AutoCAD LT 2023 updates, as applicable, via Autodesk Access or the Accounts Portal.

Autodesk strongly recommends that users of the 2023 and 2024 versions of Autodesk AutoCAD Mac and AutoCAD LT for Mac install the latest AutoCAD Mac or AutoCAD LT for Mac 2024 updates, as applicable, via Autodesk Access or the Accounts Portal.

Customers using previous versions that no longer qualify for full support should plan to upgrade to a supported version as soon as possible to avoid downtime and potential security vulnerabilities. Visit the Autodesk Knowledge Network for more information about previous version support.

Acknowledgements

We would like to thank the following researcher for reporting the relevant issues and for working with Autodesk to help protect our customers:

ADLab of Venustech for reporting CVE-2023-27912, CVE-2023-27913, CVE-2023-27914, CVE-2023-27915, CVE-2023-29067

Revision History

Revision: 1.0

Date: 4/06/2023

Description: Initial Release of Security advisory

Revision: 1.1

Date: 6/05/2023

Description: Product Table and Recommendations updated for AutoCAD Mac and AutoCAD LT for Mac

Revision: 2.0

Date: 7/24/2023

Description: Product Table and Recommendations updatedfor the latest version 2024.