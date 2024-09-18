Summary

Vulnerabilities were identified in the Autodesk® Design Review 2013 application that can result in arbitrary and unauthorized remote code execution.

Description

There were vulnerabilities discovered in the Autodesk® Design Review 2013 application that can cause buffer overflow conditions that can lead to remote code execution. Autodesk has developed a Security Hotfix to address the following specific areas of concern:

A specially crafted ActiveX control can be used to exploit a vulnerability in DWF files to trigger arbitrary code execution. A specially crafted raster image in a drawing can trigger unauthorized code execution.

Affected Products

Item: Autodesk® Design Review

Impacted Versions: 2013, 2012, 2011

Mitigated Versions: 2013 (Users of Ver. 2011 or Ver. 2012 are required to upgrade to Ver. 2013 and then install the Security Hotfix)

Update Source:

Autodesk® Design Review 2013 Hotfix

Recommendations

Autodesk highly recommends that customers of Autodesk Design Review 2013 download and install the hotfix. For customers of Autodesk® Design Review 2011 or 2012, you will need to upgrade to version 2013 and then download and install the hotfix.

Acknowledgements

Mario Gomes (Twitter: @netfuzzer) in coordination with Trend Micro’s Zero Day Initiative (ZDI) Program.

Related Information

The vulnerabilities were reported to Autodesk by The Zero Day Initiative (ZDI) Program. Learn more about the initiative at: https://www.zerodayinitiative.com.

Revision History

Revision: 1.0

Date: 12/14/2016

Description: Original published version