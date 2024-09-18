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Autodesk ID: ADSK-SA-2016-02
Product, Service, Component: Autodesk® Design Review 2013
Impact: Remote Code Execution
Severity: Medium
Original Publish: 12/14/2016
Last Revised: 12/14/2016
|Severity
|CVSS Score
|Impact
|Low
|0.1 - 3.9
|A vulnerability where scope and impact of exploitation is restricted and the ability to exploit is extremely difficult.
|Medium
|4.0 - 6.9
|A vulnerability where exploitation is mitigated by factors such as difficulty to exploit, default configuration or ease of identification.
|High
|7.0 - 8.9
|A vulnerability, which if exploited, would directly impact the confidentiality, integrity or availability of user's data or processing resources.
|Critical
|9.0 - 10
|A vulnerability, which if exploited, would allow remote execution of malicious code without user action.
Vulnerabilities were identified in the Autodesk® Design Review 2013 application that can result in arbitrary and unauthorized remote code execution.
There were vulnerabilities discovered in the Autodesk® Design Review 2013 application that can cause buffer overflow conditions that can lead to remote code execution. Autodesk has developed a Security Hotfix to address the following specific areas of concern:
A specially crafted ActiveX control can be used to exploit a vulnerability in DWF files to trigger arbitrary code execution.
A specially crafted raster image in a drawing can trigger unauthorized code execution.
Item: Autodesk® Design Review
Impacted Versions: 2013, 2012, 2011
Mitigated Versions: 2013 (Users of Ver. 2011 or Ver. 2012 are required to upgrade to Ver. 2013 and then install the Security Hotfix)
Update Source:
Autodesk® Design Review 2013 Hotfix
Autodesk highly recommends that customers of Autodesk Design Review 2013 download and install the hotfix. For customers of Autodesk® Design Review 2011 or 2012, you will need to upgrade to version 2013 and then download and install the hotfix.
Mario Gomes (Twitter: @netfuzzer) in coordination with Trend Micro’s Zero Day Initiative (ZDI) Program.
The vulnerabilities were reported to Autodesk by The Zero Day Initiative (ZDI) Program. Learn more about the initiative at: https://www.zerodayinitiative.com.
Revision: 1.0
Date: 12/14/2016
Description: Original published version
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