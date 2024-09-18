Autodesk Trust Center

Security advisory

Advisories are used to communicate information related to vulnerabilities identified with Autodesk® products and services. This includes any fixes or workarounds that are applicable to the affected product.

Vulnerabilities in Autodesk® Design Review 2013

Autodesk ID: ADSK-SA-2016-02

Product, Service, Component: Autodesk® Design Review 2013

Impact: Remote Code Execution

Severity: Medium

Original Publish: 12/14/2016

Last Revised: 12/14/2016

Severity CVSS Score Impact
Low 0.1 - 3.9 A vulnerability where scope and impact of exploitation is restricted and the ability to exploit is extremely difficult.
Medium 4.0 - 6.9 A vulnerability where exploitation is mitigated by factors such as difficulty to exploit, default configuration or ease of identification.
High 7.0 - 8.9 A vulnerability, which if exploited, would directly impact the confidentiality, integrity or availability of user's data or processing resources.
Critical 9.0 - 10 A vulnerability, which if exploited, would allow remote execution of malicious code without user action.

Summary

Vulnerabilities were identified in the Autodesk® Design Review 2013 application that can result in arbitrary and unauthorized remote code execution.

Description

There were vulnerabilities discovered in the Autodesk® Design Review 2013 application that can cause buffer overflow conditions that can lead to remote code execution. Autodesk has developed a Security Hotfix to address the following specific areas of concern:

  1. A specially crafted ActiveX control can be used to exploit a vulnerability in DWF files to trigger arbitrary code execution.

  2. A specially crafted raster image in a drawing can trigger unauthorized code execution.

Affected Products

Item: Autodesk® Design Review

Impacted Versions: 2013, 2012, 2011

Mitigated Versions: 2013 (Users of Ver. 2011 or Ver. 2012 are required to upgrade to Ver. 2013 and then install the Security Hotfix)

Update Source:

Autodesk® Design Review 2013 Hotfix

Recommendations

Autodesk highly recommends that customers of Autodesk Design Review 2013 download and install the hotfix. For customers of Autodesk® Design Review 2011 or 2012, you will need to upgrade to version 2013 and then download and install the hotfix.

Acknowledgements

Mario Gomes (Twitter: @netfuzzer) in coordination with Trend Micro’s Zero Day Initiative (ZDI) Program.

Related Information

The vulnerabilities were reported to Autodesk by The Zero Day Initiative (ZDI) Program. Learn more about the initiative at: https://www.zerodayinitiative.com.

Revision History

Revision: 1.0

Date: 12/14/2016

Description: Original published version

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