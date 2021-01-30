To check the status of an ongoing product or service outage, or to view an upcoming maintenance schedule, visit the Health Dashboard.
Autodesk designed its services to be scalable, providing our customers with reliable, resilient, and safe applications.
We maintain separate environments for staging and production, isolated from our corporate network, where access is granted only to authorized personnel. All traffic into our production networks is denied by default and must traverse a fully redundant, fault-tolerant infrastructure.
We developed policies and standards to ensure security, availability, and confidentiality commitments are met and routinely conduct internal and external risk assessments and audits of our cloud environment. We monitor processing capacity and usage data to manage ever-changing demand and enable additional capacity to meet our system requirements.
We execute on procedures for critical activities, such as application release management, hardware and operating system upgrades, and system health monitoring.
Our patch management policy helps ensure effective patch deployment. Where possible, automation is in place to check for new patches and prepare deployment lists that are approved by authorized Security personnel.
Our incident management policy defines best practices for driving incident resolution and is guided by the Information Technology Infrastructure Library (ITIL) v3 framework. The goal of the policy is to collect and distribute incident information so that processes are continuously improved and future responses are driven by accumulated knowledge.
Customer data is replicated between data centers in separate locations. Replication prevents the possibility of data loss or delay in service if failover to a backup data center is required. For cross-border transfer of personal data and suitable safeguards, please see the Autodesk Privacy Statement
Our capacity management policy helps us maintain a high level of availability by collecting and adjusting computing resources based on resource usage statistics. We routinely conduct performance and load tests to ensure our services are resilient against usage spikes.
Help us protect our applications by reporting a security incident, bug, or vulnerability found within an Autodesk product or service.
Avoid software failure, increased exposure to malware, and associated risks by using genuine Autodesk software. Visit Autodesk Genuine to learn more.