Autodesk ID: ADSK-SA-2023-0021
Product, Service, Component: Autodesk AutoCAD, Advance Steel and Civil 3D
Impact: Improper Certificate Validation
Severity: Informational
Original Publish: 11/15/2023
Last Revised: 11/15/2023
|Severity
|CVSS Score
|Impact
|Low
|0.1 - 3.9
|A vulnerability where scope and impact of exploitation is restricted and the ability to exploit is extremely difficult.
|Medium
|4.0 - 6.9
|A vulnerability where exploitation is mitigated by factors such as difficulty to exploit, default configuration or ease of identification.
|High
|7.0 - 8.9
|A vulnerability, which if exploited, would directly impact the confidentiality, integrity or availability of user's data or processing resources.
|Critical
|9.0 - 10
|A vulnerability, which if exploited, would allow remote execution of malicious code without user action.
Autodesk has revoked the certificate on August 5th for all software code signed after July 10, 2022 (00:00 GMT). Autodesk has issued updates signed using a new digital certificate for AutoCAD-based products. Please note, only the 2024 versions of software are affected by this new digital certificate.
Item: Autodesk AutoCAD
Impacted Versions: 2024
Mitigated Versions: 2024.1.1, 2024.1.2
Update Source:
Autodesk Access orAccounts Portal
Item: Autodesk AutoCAD Architecture
Impacted Versions: 2024
Mitigated Versions: 2024.1.1, 2024.1.2**
Update Source: Autodesk Access or Accounts Portal
Item: Autodesk AutoCAD Electrical
Impacted Versions: 2024
Mitigated Versions: 2024.1.1, 2024.1.2**
Update Source: Autodesk Access or Accounts Portal
Item: Autodesk AutoCAD Map 3D
Impacted Versions: 2024
Mitigated Versions: 2024.1.1, 2024.1.2**
Update Source: Autodesk Access or Accounts Portal
Item: Autodesk AutoCAD Mechanical
Impacted Versions: 2024
Mitigated Versions: 2024.1.1, 2024.1.2**
Update Source: Autodesk Access or Accounts Portal
Item: Autodesk AutoCAD MEP
Impacted Versions: 2024
Mitigated Versions: 2024.1.1, 2024.1.2**
Update Source: Autodesk Access or Accounts Portal
Item: Autodesk AutoCAD Plant 3D
Impacted Versions: 2024
Mitigated Versions: 2024.1.1, 2024.1.2**
Update Source: Autodesk Access or Accounts Portal
Item: Autodesk AutoCAD LT
Impacted Versions: 2024
Mitigated Versions: 2024.1.1, 2024.1.2
Update Source: Autodesk Access or Accounts Portal
Item: Autodesk Civil 3D
Impacted Versions: 2024
Mitigated Versions: 2024.1.1, 2024.1.2**
Update Source: Autodesk Access or Accounts Portal
Item: Autodesk Advance Steel
Impacted Versions: 2024
Mitigated Versions: 2024.1.1, 2024.1.2**
Update Source: Autodesk Access or Accounts Portal
*Note: Product list table contents subject to change.
** Note: Users of Autodesk Advance Steel, Autodesk Civil 3D, and the specialized toolsets of AutoCAD need to install either the AutoCAD product update(s) listed above or a more recent product version. These security fixes are not included in the updates specific to individual toolsets.
Autodesk strongly recommends that users of the 2024, and 2023 versions of Autodesk Advance Steel, Autodesk Civil 3D, AutoCAD, AutoCAD LT, and AutoCAD-based specialized toolsets listed in the table above install the latest AutoCAD or AutoCAD LT 2023 updates, as applicable, viaAutodesk Accessor the Accounts Portal.
We would like to thank the following researcher/customer for reporting the relevant issues and for working with Autodesk to help protect our customers:
U.S. Coast Guard
Revision: 1.0
Date: 11/15/2023
Description: Initial Release of the Security Advisory
More information on related security advisories can be found on the Autodesk Trust Center.
