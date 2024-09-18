Summary

Autodesk has revoked the certificate on August 5th for all software code signed after July 10, 2022 (00:00 GMT). Autodesk has issued updates signed using a new digital certificate for AutoCAD-based products. Please note, only the 2024 versions of software are affected by this new digital certificate.

Affected Products

Item: Autodesk AutoCAD

Impacted Versions: 2024

Mitigated Versions: 2024.1.1, 2024.1.2

Update Source:

Autodesk Access orAccounts Portal

Item: Autodesk AutoCAD Architecture

Impacted Versions: 2024

Mitigated Versions: 2024.1.1, 2024.1.2**

Update Source: Autodesk Access or Accounts Portal

Item: Autodesk AutoCAD Electrical

Impacted Versions: 2024

Mitigated Versions: 2024.1.1, 2024.1.2**

Update Source: Autodesk Access or Accounts Portal

Item: Autodesk AutoCAD Map 3D

Impacted Versions: 2024

Mitigated Versions: 2024.1.1, 2024.1.2**

Update Source: Autodesk Access or Accounts Portal

Item: Autodesk AutoCAD Mechanical

Impacted Versions: 2024

Mitigated Versions: 2024.1.1, 2024.1.2**

Update Source: Autodesk Access or Accounts Portal

Item: Autodesk AutoCAD MEP

Impacted Versions: 2024

Mitigated Versions: 2024.1.1, 2024.1.2**

Update Source: Autodesk Access or Accounts Portal

Item: Autodesk AutoCAD Plant 3D

Impacted Versions: 2024

Mitigated Versions: 2024.1.1, 2024.1.2**

Update Source: Autodesk Access or Accounts Portal

Item: Autodesk AutoCAD LT

Impacted Versions: 2024

Mitigated Versions: 2024.1.1, 2024.1.2

Update Source: Autodesk Access or Accounts Portal

Item: Autodesk Civil 3D

Impacted Versions: 2024

Mitigated Versions: 2024.1.1, 2024.1.2**

Update Source: Autodesk Access or Accounts Portal

Item: Autodesk Advance Steel

Impacted Versions: 2024

Mitigated Versions: 2024.1.1, 2024.1.2**

Update Source: Autodesk Access or Accounts Portal

*Note: Product list table contents subject to change.

** Note: Users of Autodesk Advance Steel, Autodesk Civil 3D, and the specialized toolsets of AutoCAD need to install either the AutoCAD product update(s) listed above or a more recent product version. These security fixes are not included in the updates specific to individual toolsets.

Recommendations

Autodesk strongly recommends that users of the 2024, and 2023 versions of Autodesk Advance Steel, Autodesk Civil 3D, AutoCAD, AutoCAD LT, and AutoCAD-based specialized toolsets listed in the table above install the latest AutoCAD or AutoCAD LT 2023 updates, as applicable, viaAutodesk Accessor the Accounts Portal.

Acknowledgements

We would like to thank the following researcher/customer for reporting the relevant issues and for working with Autodesk to help protect our customers:

U.S. Coast Guard

Revision History

Revision: 1.0

Date: 11/15/2023

Description: Initial Release of the Security Advisory

Related Information

More information on related security advisories can be found on the Autodesk Trust Center.