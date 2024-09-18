Autodesk Trust Center

Security advisory

Advisories are used to communicate information related to vulnerabilities identified with Autodesk® products and services. This includes any fixes or workarounds that are applicable to the affected product.

Revocation of Autodesk code signing certificate in the Autodesk AutoCAD Desktop Software

Autodesk ID: ADSK-SA-2023-0021

Product, Service, Component: Autodesk AutoCAD, Advance Steel and Civil 3D

Impact: Improper Certificate Validation

Severity: Informational

Original Publish: 11/15/2023

Last Revised: 11/15/2023

Severity CVSS Score Impact
Low 0.1 - 3.9 A vulnerability where scope and impact of exploitation is restricted and the ability to exploit is extremely difficult.
Medium 4.0 - 6.9 A vulnerability where exploitation is mitigated by factors such as difficulty to exploit, default configuration or ease of identification.
High 7.0 - 8.9 A vulnerability, which if exploited, would directly impact the confidentiality, integrity or availability of user's data or processing resources.
Critical 9.0 - 10 A vulnerability, which if exploited, would allow remote execution of malicious code without user action.

Summary

Autodesk has revoked the certificate on August 5th for all software code signed after July 10, 2022 (00:00 GMT). Autodesk has issued updates signed using a new digital certificate for AutoCAD-based products. Please note, only the 2024 versions of software are affected by this new digital certificate.

Affected Products

Item: Autodesk AutoCAD

Impacted Versions: 2024

Mitigated Versions: 2024.1.1, 2024.1.2

Update Source:

Autodesk Access orAccounts Portal

 

Item: Autodesk AutoCAD Architecture

Impacted Versions: 2024

Mitigated Versions: 2024.1.1, 2024.1.2**

Update Source: Autodesk Access or Accounts Portal

 

Item: Autodesk AutoCAD Electrical

Impacted Versions: 2024

Mitigated Versions: 2024.1.1, 2024.1.2**

Update Source: Autodesk Access or Accounts Portal

 

Item: Autodesk AutoCAD Map 3D

Impacted Versions: 2024

Mitigated Versions: 2024.1.1, 2024.1.2**

Update Source: Autodesk Access or Accounts Portal

 

Item: Autodesk AutoCAD Mechanical

Impacted Versions: 2024

Mitigated Versions: 2024.1.1, 2024.1.2**

Update Source: Autodesk Access or Accounts Portal

 

Item: Autodesk AutoCAD MEP

Impacted Versions: 2024

Mitigated Versions: 2024.1.1, 2024.1.2**

Update Source: Autodesk Access or Accounts Portal

 

Item: Autodesk AutoCAD Plant 3D

Impacted Versions: 2024

Mitigated Versions: 2024.1.1, 2024.1.2**

Update Source: Autodesk Access or Accounts Portal

 

Item: Autodesk AutoCAD LT

Impacted Versions: 2024

Mitigated Versions: 2024.1.1, 2024.1.2

Update Source: Autodesk Access or Accounts Portal

 

Item: Autodesk Civil 3D

Impacted Versions: 2024

Mitigated Versions: 2024.1.1, 2024.1.2**

Update Source: Autodesk Access or Accounts Portal

 

Item: Autodesk Advance Steel

Impacted Versions: 2024

Mitigated Versions: 2024.1.1, 2024.1.2**

Update Source: Autodesk Access or Accounts Portal

 

*Note: Product list table contents subject to change.

 

** Note: Users of Autodesk Advance Steel, Autodesk Civil 3D, and the specialized toolsets of AutoCAD need to install either the AutoCAD product update(s) listed above or a more recent product version. These security fixes are not included in the updates specific to individual toolsets.

Recommendations

Autodesk strongly recommends that users of the 2024, and 2023 versions of Autodesk Advance Steel, Autodesk Civil 3D, AutoCAD, AutoCAD LT, and AutoCAD-based specialized toolsets listed in the table above install the latest AutoCAD or AutoCAD LT 2023 updates, as applicable, viaAutodesk Accessor the Accounts Portal.

Acknowledgements

We would like to thank the following researcher/customer for reporting the relevant issues and for working with Autodesk to help protect our customers:

  • U.S. Coast Guard

Revision History

Revision: 1.0

Date: 11/15/2023

Description: Initial Release of the Security Advisory

Related Information

More information on related security advisories can be found on the Autodesk Trust Center.

Disclaimer

