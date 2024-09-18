How to buy
Privacy | Do not sell or share my personal information | Cookie preferences | Report noncompliance | Terms of use | Legal | © 2024 Autodesk Inc. All rights reserved
Autodesk ID: ADSK-SA-2022-0005
Product, Service, Component: Autodesk® AutoCAD®, Advance Steel and Civil 3D, Navisworks®
Impact: Use After Free, Out-of-bound-write, Stack-based Buffer, Memory Corruption, Buffer Overflow, Double Free
Severity: High
Original Publish: 2/28/2022
Last Revised: 8/30/2022
|Severity
|CVSS Score
|Impact
|Low
|0.1 - 3.9
|A vulnerability where scope and impact of exploitation is restricted and the ability to exploit is extremely difficult.
|Medium
|4.0 - 6.9
|A vulnerability where exploitation is mitigated by factors such as difficulty to exploit, default configuration or ease of identification.
|High
|7.0 - 8.9
|A vulnerability, which if exploited, would directly impact the confidentiality, integrity or availability of user's data or processing resources.
|Critical
|9.0 - 10
|A vulnerability, which if exploited, would allow remote execution of malicious code without user action.
Multiple Autodesk products have been affected by Use After Free, Out-of-bound-write, Stack-based Buffer, Memory Corruption, and Buffer Overflow vulnerabilities.
The details of the vulnerabilities are as follows:
CVE-2022-25789 - A maliciously crafted DWF, 3DS and DWFX files in Autodesk AutoCAD 2022, 2021, 2020, 2019 can be used to trigger use-after-free vulnerability. Exploitation of this vulnerability may lead to code execution.
CVE-2022-25790- A maliciously crafted DWF file in Autodesk AutoCAD 2022, 2021, 2020, 2019 and Autodesk Navisworks 2022, 2020, and 2019 can be used to write beyond the allocated boundaries when parsing the DWF files. Exploitation of this vulnerability may lead to code execution.
CVE-2022-25791- A Memory Corruption vulnerability for DWF and DWFX files in Autodesk AutoCAD 2022, 2021, 2020, 2019 and Autodesk Navisworks 2022, 2020, and 2019 may lead to code execution through maliciously crafted DLL files.
CVE-2022-25792 - A maliciously crafted DXF file in Autodesk AutoCAD 2022, 2021, 2020, 2019 and Autodesk Navisworks 2022 can be used to write beyond the allocated buffer through Buffer overflow vulnerability. This vulnerability can be exploited to execute arbitrary code.
CVE-2022-25796 - A Double Free vulnerability allows remote malicious actors to execute arbitrary code on DWF file in Autodesk Navisworks 2022 within affected installations. User interaction is required to exploit this vulnerability in that the target must visit a malicious page or open a malicious file.
CVE-2022-27528 - A maliciously crafted DWFX and SKP files in Autodesk Navisworks 2023, 2022, 2021, 2020, and 2019 can be used to trigger use-after-free vulnerability. Exploitation of this vulnerability may lead to code execution
7)CVE-2022-27868 - A maliciously crafted CAT file in Autodesk AutoCAD 2023 can be used to trigger use-after-free vulnerability. Exploitation of this vulnerability may lead to code execution.
Item: Autodesk® Navisworks®
Impacted Versions: 2023, 2022, 2021, 2020, 2019
Mitigated Versions: 2023.1, 2022.2, 2021.5, 2020.5, 2019.7
Update Source:
Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal
Item: Autodesk® AutoCAD
Impacted Versions: 2023, 2022, 2021, 2020, 2019
Mitigated Versions: 2023.0.1, 2022.1.2, 2021.1.2, 2020.1.5, 2019.1.4**
Update Source:
Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal
Item: Autodesk® AutoCAD® Architecture
Impacted Versions: 2023, 2022, 2021, 2020, 2019
Mitigated Versions: 2023.0.1, 2022.1.2, 2021.1.2, 2020.1.5, 2019.1.4**
Update Source:
Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal
Item: Autodesk® AutoCAD® Electrical
Impacted Versions: 2023, 2022, 2021, 2020, 2019
Mitigated Versions: 2023.0.1, 2022.1.2, 2021.1.2, 2020.1.5, 2019.1.4**
Update Source:
Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal
Item: Autodesk® AutoCAD® Map 3D
Impacted Versions: 2023, 2022, 2021, 2020, 2019
Mitigated Versions: 2023.0.1, 2022.1.2, 2021.1.2, 2020.1.5, 2019.1.4**
Update Source:
Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal
Item: Autodesk® AutoCAD® Mechanical
Impacted Versions: 2023, 2022, 2021, 2020, 2019
Mitigated Versions: 2023.0.1, 2022.1.2, 2021.1.2, 2020.1.5, 2019.1.4**
Update Source:
Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal
Item: Autodesk® AutoCAD® MEP
Impacted Versions: 2023, 2022, 2021, 2020, 2019
Mitigated Versions: 2023.0.1, 2022.1.2, 2021.1.2, 2020.1.5, 2019.1.4**
Update Source:
Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal
Item: Autodesk® AutoCAD® Plant 3D
Impacted Versions: 2023, 2022, 2021, 2020, 2019
Mitigated Versions: 2023.0.1, 2022.1.2, 2021.1.2, 2020.1.5, 2019.1.4**
Update Source:
Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal
Item: Autodesk® AutoCAD® LT
Impacted Versions: 2023, 2022, 2021, 2020, 2019
Mitigated Versions: 2023.0.1, 2022.1.2, 2021.1.2, 2020.1.5, 2019.1.4
Update Source:
Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal
Item: Autodesk® AutoCAD® Mac
Impacted Versions: 2022
Mitigated Versions: 2022.2.2
Update Source:
Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal
Item: Autodesk® AutoCAD® Mac LT
Impacted Versions: 2022
Mitigated Versions: 2022.2.2
Update Source:
Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal
Item: Autodesk® Civil 3D®
Impacted Versions: 2023, 2022, 2021, 2020, 2019
Mitigated Versions: 2023.0.1, 2022.1.2, 2021.1.2, 2020.1.5, 2019.1.4**
Update Source:
Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal
Item: Autodesk® Advance Steel
Impacted Versions: 2023, 2022, 2021, 2020, 2019
Mitigated Versions: 2023.0.1, 2022.1.2, 2021.1.2, 2020.1.5, 2019.1.4**
Update Source:
Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal
*Note: Product list table contents subject to change.
** Note: Users of Autodesk Advance Steel, Autodesk Civil 3D, and the specialized toolsets of AutoCAD need to install either the AutoCAD product update(s) listed above or a more recent product version. These security fixes are not included in the updates specific to individual toolsets.
Autodesk strongly recommends users of the 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023 versions of Autodesk® Advance Steel, Autodesk® Civil 3D®, AutoCAD®, AutoCAD® LT, and AutoCAD-based specialized toolsets listed in the table above should install the latest AutoCAD® or AutoCAD LT 2022 updates, as applicable, via the Autodesk Desktop App or the Accounts Portal. An update is not available for 32bit AutoCAD 2019. Customers using this version should plan to upgrade to 64bit AutoCAD 2019 or a newer AutoCAD version as soon as possible to avoid downtime and potential security vulnerabilities.
In addition, users of Autodesk® Navisworks ® should install the latest 2022 Update 2, which is available via the Autodesk Desktop App or Accounts Portal. This version of Autodesk® Navisworks® includes security updates that address the DWF, and DWFX file vulnerabilities. As a general best practice, we also recommend that customers only open DWF, or DWFX files from trusted sources.
Customers using previous versions that no longer qualify for full support should plan to upgrade to a supported version as soon as possible to avoid downtime and potential security vulnerabilities. Visit the Autodesk Knowledge Network for more information about previous version support.
We would like to thank the following for reporting the relevant issues and for working with Autodesk to help protect our customers:
Mat Powell of Trend Micro Zero Day Initiative for reporting CVE-2022-25789, CVE-2022-25790, CVE-2022-25791, CVE-2022-25792, CVE-2022-25796, CVE-2022-27528
Anonymous working with Trend Micro Zero Day Initiative for reporting CVE-2022-25789
Tran Van Khang - khangkito (VinCSS) working with Trend Micro Zero Day Initiative for reporting CVE-2022-27868
Revision: 1.0
Date: 2/28/2022
Description: Initial Release of the Security Advisory
Revision: 1.1
Date: 3/31/2022
Description: Update of the Security Advisory for Addition to Navisworks and AutoCAD supported versions in Product Table
Revision: 1.2
Date: 4/25/2022
Description: Update of the Security Advisory for Addition to AutoCAD 2023 supported versions in Product Table and CVE-2022-27868 description
Revision: 1.3
Date: 4/28/2022
Description: Update of the Security Advisory for Addition to Navisworks 2020 supported version in Product Table
Revision: 1.4
Date: 5/25/2022
Description: Update of the Security Advisory for Addition to Navisworks 2019 supported version in Product Table
Revision: 1.5
Date: 8/30/2022
Description: Product Table Updated for Navisworks 2023 and 2021 on CVE-2022-27528
INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT IS PROVIDED “AS IS” IN CONNECTION WITH AUTODESK PRODUCTS. AUTODESK AND/OR ITS RESPECTIVE SUBSIDIARIES, AFFILIATES, SUPPLIERS AND LICENSORS AND ITS AND THEIR DIRECTORS, OFFICERS, EMPLOYEES, AGENTS AND REPRESENTATIVES MAKE NO REPRESENTATIONS ABOUT THE SITE, ANY PRODUCTS AND SERVICES CONTAINED ON THE SITE OR THE SUITABILITY OF THE INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THE MATERIALS, INFORMATION, CONTENT, DOCUMENTS, AND RELATED GRAPHICS PUBLISHED ON THIS SITE FOR ANY PURPOSE. THE SITE, ANY PRODUCTS OR SERVICES (INCLUDING WITHOUT LIMITATION, THIRD PARTY PRODUCTS AND SERVICES) OBTAINED THROUGH THE SITE, AND ALL SUCH INFORMATION, CONTENT, DOCUMENTS, AND RELATED GRAPHICS ARE PROVIDED FOR YOUR USE AT YOUR OWN RISK AND "AS IS" WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND. AUTODESK AND/OR ITS RESPECTIVE SUBSIDIARIES, AFFILIATES, SUPPLIERS AND LICENSORS HEREBY DISCLAIM ALL WARRANTIES AND CONDITIONS WITH REGARD TO THIS SITE, SUCH PRODUCTS AND SERVICES AND SUCH INFORMATION, CONTENT, DOCUMENTS, AND RELATED GRAPHICS, INCLUDING ALL IMPLIED WARRANTIES AND CONDITIONS OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE, TITLE, AND NON-INFRINGEMENT.