Summary

Multiple Autodesk products have been affected by Use After Free, Out-of-bound-write, Stack-based Buffer, Memory Corruption, and Buffer Overflow vulnerabilities.

Description

The details of the vulnerabilities are as follows:

CVE-2022-25789 - A maliciously crafted DWF, 3DS and DWFX files in Autodesk AutoCAD 2022, 2021, 2020, 2019 can be used to trigger use-after-free vulnerability. Exploitation of this vulnerability may lead to code execution. CVE-2022-25790- A maliciously crafted DWF file in Autodesk AutoCAD 2022, 2021, 2020, 2019 and Autodesk Navisworks 2022, 2020, and 2019 can be used to write beyond the allocated boundaries when parsing the DWF files. Exploitation of this vulnerability may lead to code execution. CVE-2022-25791- A Memory Corruption vulnerability for DWF and DWFX files in Autodesk AutoCAD 2022, 2021, 2020, 2019 and Autodesk Navisworks 2022, 2020, and 2019 may lead to code execution through maliciously crafted DLL files. CVE-2022-25792 - A maliciously crafted DXF file in Autodesk AutoCAD 2022, 2021, 2020, 2019 and Autodesk Navisworks 2022 can be used to write beyond the allocated buffer through Buffer overflow vulnerability. This vulnerability can be exploited to execute arbitrary code. CVE-2022-25796 - A Double Free vulnerability allows remote malicious actors to execute arbitrary code on DWF file in Autodesk Navisworks 2022 within affected installations. User interaction is required to exploit this vulnerability in that the target must visit a malicious page or open a malicious file. CVE-2022-27528 - A maliciously crafted DWFX and SKP files in Autodesk Navisworks 2023, 2022, 2021, 2020, and 2019 can be used to trigger use-after-free vulnerability. Exploitation of this vulnerability may lead to code execution

7)CVE-2022-27868 - A maliciously crafted CAT file in Autodesk AutoCAD 2023 can be used to trigger use-after-free vulnerability. Exploitation of this vulnerability may lead to code execution.

Affected Products

Item: Autodesk® Navisworks®

Impacted Versions: 2023, 2022, 2021, 2020, 2019

Mitigated Versions: 2023.1, 2022.2, 2021.5, 2020.5, 2019.7

Update Source:

Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal

Item: Autodesk® AutoCAD

Impacted Versions: 2023, 2022, 2021, 2020, 2019

Mitigated Versions: 2023.0.1, 2022.1.2, 2021.1.2, 2020.1.5, 2019.1.4**

Update Source:

Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal

Item: Autodesk® AutoCAD® Architecture

Impacted Versions: 2023, 2022, 2021, 2020, 2019

Mitigated Versions: 2023.0.1, 2022.1.2, 2021.1.2, 2020.1.5, 2019.1.4**

Update Source:

Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal

Item: Autodesk® AutoCAD® Electrical

Impacted Versions: 2023, 2022, 2021, 2020, 2019

Mitigated Versions: 2023.0.1, 2022.1.2, 2021.1.2, 2020.1.5, 2019.1.4**

Update Source:

Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal

Item: Autodesk® AutoCAD® Map 3D

Impacted Versions: 2023, 2022, 2021, 2020, 2019

Mitigated Versions: 2023.0.1, 2022.1.2, 2021.1.2, 2020.1.5, 2019.1.4**

Update Source:

Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal

Item: Autodesk® AutoCAD® Mechanical

Impacted Versions: 2023, 2022, 2021, 2020, 2019

Mitigated Versions: 2023.0.1, 2022.1.2, 2021.1.2, 2020.1.5, 2019.1.4**

Update Source:

Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal

Item: Autodesk® AutoCAD® MEP

Impacted Versions: 2023, 2022, 2021, 2020, 2019

Mitigated Versions: 2023.0.1, 2022.1.2, 2021.1.2, 2020.1.5, 2019.1.4**

Update Source:

Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal

Item: Autodesk® AutoCAD® Plant 3D

Impacted Versions: 2023, 2022, 2021, 2020, 2019

Mitigated Versions: 2023.0.1, 2022.1.2, 2021.1.2, 2020.1.5, 2019.1.4**

Update Source:

Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal

Item: Autodesk® AutoCAD® LT

Impacted Versions: 2023, 2022, 2021, 2020, 2019

Mitigated Versions: 2023.0.1, 2022.1.2, 2021.1.2, 2020.1.5, 2019.1.4

Update Source:

Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal

Item: Autodesk® AutoCAD® Mac

Impacted Versions: 2022

Mitigated Versions: 2022.2.2

Update Source:

Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal

Item: Autodesk® AutoCAD® Mac LT

Impacted Versions: 2022

Mitigated Versions: 2022.2.2

Update Source:

Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal

Item: Autodesk® Civil 3D®

Impacted Versions: 2023, 2022, 2021, 2020, 2019

Mitigated Versions: 2023.0.1, 2022.1.2, 2021.1.2, 2020.1.5, 2019.1.4**

Update Source:

Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal

Item: Autodesk® Advance Steel

Impacted Versions: 2023, 2022, 2021, 2020, 2019

Mitigated Versions: 2023.0.1, 2022.1.2, 2021.1.2, 2020.1.5, 2019.1.4**

Update Source:

Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal

*Note: Product list table contents subject to change.

** Note: Users of Autodesk Advance Steel, Autodesk Civil 3D, and the specialized toolsets of AutoCAD need to install either the AutoCAD product update(s) listed above or a more recent product version. These security fixes are not included in the updates specific to individual toolsets.

Recommendations

Autodesk strongly recommends users of the 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023 versions of Autodesk® Advance Steel, Autodesk® Civil 3D®, AutoCAD®, AutoCAD® LT, and AutoCAD-based specialized toolsets listed in the table above should install the latest AutoCAD® or AutoCAD LT 2022 updates, as applicable, via the Autodesk Desktop App or the Accounts Portal. An update is not available for 32bit AutoCAD 2019. Customers using this version should plan to upgrade to 64bit AutoCAD 2019 or a newer AutoCAD version as soon as possible to avoid downtime and potential security vulnerabilities.

In addition, users of Autodesk® Navisworks ® should install the latest 2022 Update 2, which is available via the Autodesk Desktop App or Accounts Portal. This version of Autodesk® Navisworks® includes security updates that address the DWF, and DWFX file vulnerabilities. As a general best practice, we also recommend that customers only open DWF, or DWFX files from trusted sources.

Customers using previous versions that no longer qualify for full support should plan to upgrade to a supported version as soon as possible to avoid downtime and potential security vulnerabilities. Visit the Autodesk Knowledge Network for more information about previous version support.

Acknowledgements

We would like to thank the following for reporting the relevant issues and for working with Autodesk to help protect our customers:

Mat Powell of Trend Micro Zero Day Initiative for reporting CVE-2022-25789, CVE-2022-25790, CVE-2022-25791, CVE-2022-25792, CVE-2022-25796, CVE-2022-27528

Anonymous working with Trend Micro Zero Day Initiative for reporting CVE-2022-25789

Tran Van Khang - khangkito (VinCSS) working with Trend Micro Zero Day Initiative for reporting CVE-2022-27868

Revision History

Revision: 1.0

Date: 2/28/2022

Description: Initial Release of the Security Advisory

Revision: 1.1

Date: 3/31/2022

Description: Update of the Security Advisory for Addition to Navisworks and AutoCAD supported versions in Product Table

Revision: 1.2

Date: 4/25/2022

Description: Update of the Security Advisory for Addition to AutoCAD 2023 supported versions in Product Table and CVE-2022-27868 description

Revision: 1.3

Date: 4/28/2022

Description: Update of the Security Advisory for Addition to Navisworks 2020 supported version in Product Table

Revision: 1.4

Date: 5/25/2022

Description: Update of the Security Advisory for Addition to Navisworks 2019 supported version in Product Table

Revision: 1.5

Date: 8/30/2022

Description: Product Table Updated for Navisworks 2023 and 2021 on CVE-2022-27528