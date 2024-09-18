How to buy
Autodesk ID: ADSK-SA-2023-0002
Product, Service, Component: SKP
Impact:Use After Free
Severity: High
Original Publish: 3/25/2023
Last Revised:7/25/2023
|Severity
|CVSS Score
|Impact
|Low
|0.1 - 3.9
|A vulnerability where scope and impact of exploitation is restricted and the ability to exploit is extremely difficult.
|Medium
|4.0 - 6.9
|A vulnerability where exploitation is mitigated by factors such as difficulty to exploit, default configuration or ease of identification.
|High
|7.0 - 8.9
|A vulnerability, which if exploited, would directly impact the confidentiality, integrity or availability of user's data or processing resources.
|Critical
|9.0 - 10
|A vulnerability, which if exploited, would allow remote execution of malicious code without user action.
Applications and services that utilize SketchUp component used by Autodesk products may be impacted by use-after-free vulnerability.
The details of the vulnerabilities are as follows:
1) CVE-2023-25001: - A maliciously crafted SKP file in Autodesk 3ds Max 2023, 2022, 2021, 2020 and Navisworks 2023, 2022, 2021, and 2020 be used to trigger use-after-free vulnerability. Exploitation of this vulnerability may lead to code
1)CVE-2023-25002: - A maliciously crafted SKP file in Autodesk products is used to trigger use-after-free vulnerability. Exploitation of this vulnerability may lead to code execution.
Item: VRED
Impacted Versions: 2023
Mitigated Versions: 2023.3
Update Source: Autodesk Access, orAccounts Portal
Item: Revit
Impacted Versions: 2023, 2022, 2021, 2020
Mitigated Versions: 2023.1.2,2022.1.4, 2021.1.8, 2020.2.10
Update Source: Autodesk Access, or Accounts Portal
Item: Autodesk Navisworks
Impacted Versions: 2023, 2022, 2021, 2020
Mitigated Versions: 2023.3, 2022.4, 2021.6, 2020.7
Update Source: Autodesk Access, or Accounts Portal
Item: Autodesk 3ds Max
Impacted Versions: 2023, 2022, 2021
Mitigated Versions: 2023.3.3 2022.3.10, 2021.3.16
Update Source: Autodesk Access, or Accounts Portal
*Note: Product list table contents subject to change.
Autodesk strongly recommends that customers of the affected products obtain and apply the latest hotfixes via Autodesk Access or the Accounts Portal. Customers who are using impacted product versions should then reinstall the software to apply the latest hotfixes.
Customers using previous versions that no longer qualify for full support should plan to upgrade to a supported version as soon as possible to avoid downtime and potential security vulnerabilities. Visit the Autodesk Knowledge Network for more information about previous version support.
We would like to thank the followingfor reporting the relevantissues and for working with Autodesk to help protect our customers:
Michael DePlante (@izobashi) of Trend Micro Zero Day Initiative for reporting CVE-2023-25001, CVE-2023-25002
Revision: 1.0
Date: 3/25/2023
Description: Initial Release of the Security Advisory
Revision: 1.1
Date: 5/3/2023
Description: Including updates for Navisworks 2022 and 3ds Max 2023/2022/2021.
Revision: 1.2
Date: 5/17/2023
Description: Adding product update for Revit update.
Revision: 1.3
Date: 5/29/2023
Description: Adding product update for Navisworks 2023 update.
Revision: 1.4
Date: 7/25/2023
Description: Updated Affected Product Table for Navisworks 2021, and 2020.
