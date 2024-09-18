Autodesk Trust Center

Security advisory

Advisories are used to communicate information related to vulnerabilities identified with Autodesk® products and services. This includes any fixes or workarounds that are applicable to the affected product.

Use After Free Vulnerability in SKP component used by the Autodesk® products

Autodesk ID: ADSK-SA-2023-0002

Product, Service, Component: SKP

Impact:Use After Free

Severity: High

Original Publish: 3/25/2023

Last Revised:7/25/2023

Severity CVSS Score Impact
Low 0.1 - 3.9 A vulnerability where scope and impact of exploitation is restricted and the ability to exploit is extremely difficult.
Medium 4.0 - 6.9 A vulnerability where exploitation is mitigated by factors such as difficulty to exploit, default configuration or ease of identification.
High 7.0 - 8.9 A vulnerability, which if exploited, would directly impact the confidentiality, integrity or availability of user's data or processing resources.
Critical 9.0 - 10 A vulnerability, which if exploited, would allow remote execution of malicious code without user action.

Summary

Applications and services that utilize SketchUp component used by Autodesk products may be impacted by use-after-free vulnerability.

Description

The details of the vulnerabilities are as follows:

1) CVE-2023-25001: - A maliciously crafted SKP file in Autodesk 3ds Max 2023, 2022, 2021, 2020 and Navisworks 2023, 2022, 2021, and 2020 be used to trigger use-after-free vulnerability. Exploitation of this vulnerability may lead to code

1)CVE-2023-25002: - A maliciously crafted SKP file in Autodesk products is used to trigger use-after-free vulnerability. Exploitation of this vulnerability may lead to code execution.

Affected Products

Item: VRED

Impacted Versions: 2023

Mitigated Versions: 2023.3

Update Source: Autodesk Access, orAccounts Portal

 

Item: Revit

Impacted Versions: 2023, 2022, 2021, 2020

Mitigated Versions: 2023.1.2,2022.1.4, 2021.1.8, 2020.2.10

Update Source: Autodesk Access, or Accounts Portal

 

Item: Autodesk Navisworks

Impacted Versions: 2023, 2022, 2021, 2020

Mitigated Versions: 2023.3, 2022.4, 2021.6, 2020.7

Update Source: Autodesk Access, or Accounts Portal

 

Item: Autodesk 3ds Max

Impacted Versions: 2023, 2022, 2021

Mitigated Versions: 2023.3.3 2022.3.10, 2021.3.16

Update Source: Autodesk Access, or Accounts Portal

 

*Note: Product list table contents subject to change.

Recommendations

Autodesk strongly recommends that customers of the affected products obtain and apply the latest hotfixes via Autodesk Access or the Accounts Portal. Customers who are using impacted product versions should then reinstall the software to apply the latest hotfixes.

 

Customers using previous versions that no longer qualify for full support should plan to upgrade to a supported version as soon as possible to avoid downtime and potential security vulnerabilities. Visit the Autodesk Knowledge Network for more information about previous version support.

Acknowledgements

We would like to thank the followingfor reporting the relevantissues and for working with Autodesk to help protect our customers:

  • Michael DePlante (@izobashi) of Trend Micro Zero Day Initiative for reporting CVE-2023-25001, CVE-2023-25002

Revision History

Revision: 1.0

Date: 3/25/2023

Description: Initial Release of the Security Advisory

 

Revision: 1.1

Date: 5/3/2023

Description: Including updates for Navisworks 2022 and 3ds Max 2023/2022/2021.

 

Revision: 1.2

Date: 5/17/2023

Description: Adding product update for Revit update.

 

Revision: 1.3

Date: 5/29/2023

Description: Adding product update for Navisworks 2023 update.

 

Revision: 1.4

Date: 7/25/2023

Description: Updated Affected Product Table for Navisworks 2021, and 2020.

Disclaimer

INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT IS PROVIDED “AS IS” IN CONNECTION WITH AUTODESK PRODUCTS. AUTODESK AND/OR ITS RESPECTIVE SUBSIDIARIES, AFFILIATES, SUPPLIERS AND LICENSORS AND ITS AND THEIR DIRECTORS, OFFICERS, EMPLOYEES, AGENTS AND REPRESENTATIVES MAKE NO REPRESENTATIONS ABOUT THE SITE, ANY PRODUCTS AND SERVICES CONTAINED ON THE SITE OR THE SUITABILITY OF THE INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THE MATERIALS, INFORMATION, CONTENT, DOCUMENTS, AND RELATED GRAPHICS PUBLISHED ON THIS SITE FOR ANY PURPOSE. THE SITE, ANY PRODUCTS OR SERVICES (INCLUDING WITHOUT LIMITATION, THIRD PARTY PRODUCTS AND SERVICES) OBTAINED THROUGH THE SITE, AND ALL SUCH INFORMATION, CONTENT, DOCUMENTS, AND RELATED GRAPHICS ARE PROVIDED FOR YOUR USE AT YOUR OWN RISK AND &quot;AS IS&quot; WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND. AUTODESK AND/OR ITS RESPECTIVE SUBSIDIARIES, AFFILIATES, SUPPLIERS AND LICENSORS HEREBY DISCLAIM ALL WARRANTIES AND CONDITIONS WITH REGARD TO THIS SITE, SUCH PRODUCTS AND SERVICES AND SUCH INFORMATION, CONTENT, DOCUMENTS, AND RELATED GRAPHICS, INCLUDING ALL IMPLIED WARRANTIES AND CONDITIONS OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE, TITLE, AND NON-INFRINGEMENT.

 