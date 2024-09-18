Summary

Applications and services that utilize SketchUp component used by Autodesk products may be impacted by use-after-free vulnerability.

Description

The details of the vulnerabilities are as follows:

1) CVE-2023-25001: - A maliciously crafted SKP file in Autodesk 3ds Max 2023, 2022, 2021, 2020 and Navisworks 2023, 2022, 2021, and 2020 be used to trigger use-after-free vulnerability. Exploitation of this vulnerability may lead to code

1)CVE-2023-25002: - A maliciously crafted SKP file in Autodesk products is used to trigger use-after-free vulnerability. Exploitation of this vulnerability may lead to code execution.

Affected Products

Item: VRED

Impacted Versions: 2023

Mitigated Versions: 2023.3

Update Source: Autodesk Access, orAccounts Portal

Item: Revit

Impacted Versions: 2023, 2022, 2021, 2020

Mitigated Versions: 2023.1.2,2022.1.4, 2021.1.8, 2020.2.10

Update Source: Autodesk Access, or Accounts Portal

Item: Autodesk Navisworks

Impacted Versions: 2023, 2022, 2021, 2020

Mitigated Versions: 2023.3, 2022.4, 2021.6, 2020.7

Update Source: Autodesk Access, or Accounts Portal

Item: Autodesk 3ds Max

Impacted Versions: 2023, 2022, 2021

Mitigated Versions: 2023.3.3 2022.3.10, 2021.3.16

Update Source: Autodesk Access, or Accounts Portal

*Note: Product list table contents subject to change.

Recommendations

Autodesk strongly recommends that customers of the affected products obtain and apply the latest hotfixes via Autodesk Access or the Accounts Portal. Customers who are using impacted product versions should then reinstall the software to apply the latest hotfixes.

Customers using previous versions that no longer qualify for full support should plan to upgrade to a supported version as soon as possible to avoid downtime and potential security vulnerabilities. Visit the Autodesk Knowledge Network for more information about previous version support.

Acknowledgements

We would like to thank the followingfor reporting the relevantissues and for working with Autodesk to help protect our customers:

Michael DePlante (@izobashi) of Trend Micro Zero Day Initiative for reporting CVE-2023-25001, CVE-2023-25002

Revision History

Revision: 1.0

Date: 3/25/2023

Description: Initial Release of the Security Advisory

Revision: 1.1

Date: 5/3/2023

Description: Including updates for Navisworks 2022 and 3ds Max 2023/2022/2021.

Revision: 1.2

Date: 5/17/2023

Description: Adding product update for Revit update.

Revision: 1.3

Date: 5/29/2023

Description: Adding product update for Navisworks 2023 update.

Revision: 1.4

Date: 7/25/2023

Description: Updated Affected Product Table for Navisworks 2021, and 2020.