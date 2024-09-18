How to buy
Autodesk ID: ADSK-SA-2021-0005
Product, Service, Component: Autodesk® InfraWorks
Impact: Improper Restriction of Recursive Entity References in DTDs ('XML Entity Expansion'), NULL Pointer Dereference, Exposure of Sensitive Information to an Unauthorized Actor, Use of Insufficiently Random Values, Missing Encryption of Sensitive Data, Improper Certificate Validation, Double Free, Out-of-bounds Write, Improper Link Resolution Before File Access ('Link Following'), Integer Overflow or Wraparound, Excessive Iteration, Divide By Zero, Out-of-bounds Read, Use After Free
Severity: High
Original Publish: 18/06/2021
Last Revised: 18/06/2021
|Severity
|CVSS Score
|Impact
|Low
|0.1 - 3.9
|A vulnerability where scope and impact of exploitation is restricted and the ability to exploit is extremely difficult.
|Medium
|4.0 - 6.9
|A vulnerability where exploitation is mitigated by factors such as difficulty to exploit, default configuration or ease of identification.
|High
|7.0 - 8.9
|A vulnerability, which if exploited, would directly impact the confidentiality, integrity or availability of user's data or processing resources.
|Critical
|9.0 - 10
|A vulnerability, which if exploited, would allow remote execution of malicious code without user action.
Autodesk® InfraWorks has been affected by multiple vulnerabilities. Exploitation of these vulnerabilities could lead to remote code execution and/or denial-of-service to the software and user devices.
The details of the vulnerabilities are as follows:
Vulnerable Library: Qt
CVEs:
Vulnerable Library: OpenSSL
CVEs:
CVE-2020-1971CVE-2020-1967CVE-2019-1551CVE-2019-1549CVE-2019-1547CVE-2019-1552
Vulnerable Library: libpng
CVEs:
Vulnerable Library: libgd
CVEs:
Vulnerable Library: FBX
CVEs:
Vulnerable Library: GitForWindows
CVEs:
Vulnerable Library: libtiff
CVEs:
CVE-2019-14973CVE-2018-17000CVE-2019-17546CVE-2019-7663
Vulnerable Library: libjpeg
CVEs:
Vulnerable Library: Sqlite
CVEs:
CVE-2019-16168CVE-2019-8457CVE-2018-20506CVE-2018-20346CVE-2020-13630CVE-2020-13631CVE-2020-13632
Vulnerable Library: OGS
CVEs:
Zlib:CVE-2016-9843CVE-2016-9841CVE-2016-9842CVE-2016-9840
libjpeg:CVE-2018-11813CVE-2018-11214CVE-2018-11213CVE-2018-11212
Curl:CVE-2019-5482CVE-2019-5481CVE-2019-5443CVE-2018-1000301CVE-2018-1000300CVE-2018-16842CVE-2018-16839CVE-2018-0500
Sqlite3:CVE-2013-7443CVE-2015-3414CVE-2015-3415CVE-2015-3416CVE-2016-6153CVE-2017-10989CVE-2017-13685CVE-2017-15286CVE-2018-8740CVE-2018-20346CVE-2018-20505CVE-2018-20506CVE-2019-5018CVE-2019-8457CVE-2019-9936CVE-2019-9937CVE-2019-16168CVE-2019-20218CVE-2019-2195CVE-2020-11655CVE-2020-11656CVE-2020-13434CVE-2020-13871CVE-2020-13630CVE-2020-13632
OpenSSL:CVE-2021-23840CVE-2021-23841
