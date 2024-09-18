Autodesk Trust Center

Security advisory

Advisories are used to communicate information related to vulnerabilities identified with Autodesk® products and services. This includes any fixes or workarounds that are applicable to the affected product.

Vulnerabilities in Autodesk® InfraWorks software

Autodesk ID: ADSK-SA-2021-0005

Product, Service, Component: Autodesk® InfraWorks

Impact: Improper Restriction of Recursive Entity References in DTDs ('XML Entity Expansion'), NULL Pointer Dereference, Exposure of Sensitive Information to an Unauthorized Actor, Use of Insufficiently Random Values, Missing Encryption of Sensitive Data, Improper Certificate Validation, Double Free, Out-of-bounds Write, Improper Link Resolution Before File Access ('Link Following'), Integer Overflow or Wraparound, Excessive Iteration, Divide By Zero, Out-of-bounds Read, Use After Free

Severity: High

Original Publish: 18/06/2021

Last Revised: 18/06/2021

Severity CVSS Score Impact
Low 0.1 - 3.9 A vulnerability where scope and impact of exploitation is restricted and the ability to exploit is extremely difficult.
Medium 4.0 - 6.9 A vulnerability where exploitation is mitigated by factors such as difficulty to exploit, default configuration or ease of identification.
High 7.0 - 8.9 A vulnerability, which if exploited, would directly impact the confidentiality, integrity or availability of user's data or processing resources.
Critical 9.0 - 10 A vulnerability, which if exploited, would allow remote execution of malicious code without user action.

Summary

Autodesk® InfraWorks has been affected by multiple vulnerabilities. Exploitation of these vulnerabilities could lead to remote code execution and/or denial-of-service to the software and user devices.

Description

The details of the vulnerabilities are as follows:

 

Vulnerable Library: Qt

CVEs:

CVE-2015-9541

 

Vulnerable Library: OpenSSL

CVEs:

CVE-2020-1971CVE-2020-1967CVE-2019-1551CVE-2019-1549CVE-2019-1547CVE-2019-1552

 

Vulnerable Library: libpng

CVEs:

CVE-2017-12652

 

Vulnerable Library: libgd

CVEs:

CVE-2019-6978CVE-2017-6362

 

Vulnerable Library: FBX

CVEs:

CVE-2020-7085

 

Vulnerable Library: GitForWindows

CVEs:

CVE-2018-12015

 

Vulnerable Library: libtiff

CVEs:

CVE-2019-14973CVE-2018-17000CVE-2019-17546CVE-2019-7663

 

Vulnerable Library: libjpeg

CVEs:

CVE-2018-11813

 

Vulnerable Library: Sqlite

CVEs:

CVE-2019-16168CVE-2019-8457CVE-2018-20506CVE-2018-20346CVE-2020-13630CVE-2020-13631CVE-2020-13632

 

Vulnerable Library: OGS

CVEs:

Zlib:CVE-2016-9843CVE-2016-9841CVE-2016-9842CVE-2016-9840

libjpeg:CVE-2018-11813CVE-2018-11214CVE-2018-11213CVE-2018-11212

Curl:CVE-2019-5482CVE-2019-5481CVE-2019-5443CVE-2018-1000301CVE-2018-1000300CVE-2018-16842CVE-2018-16839CVE-2018-0500

Sqlite3:CVE-2013-7443CVE-2015-3414CVE-2015-3415CVE-2015-3416CVE-2016-6153CVE-2017-10989CVE-2017-13685CVE-2017-15286CVE-2018-8740CVE-2018-20346CVE-2018-20505CVE-2018-20506CVE-2019-5018CVE-2019-8457CVE-2019-9936CVE-2019-9937CVE-2019-16168CVE-2019-20218CVE-2019-2195CVE-2020-11655CVE-2020-11656CVE-2020-13434CVE-2020-13871CVE-2020-13630CVE-2020-13632

OpenSSL:CVE-2021-23840CVE-2021-23841

Disclaimer

