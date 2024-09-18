Summary

Autodesk products leveraging the third-party component, Zlib, and those implicitly importing vulnerable versions of Zlib, may be impacted by Out-of-bound Write vulnerability.

Description

The details of the vulnerabilities are as follows:

Vulnerable Library: zlib

CVEs:

Affected Products

Item: Autodesk® AutoCAD®

Impacted Versions: 2023, 2022, 2021, 2020

Mitigated Versions**: 2023.1.1, 2022.1.3, 2021.1.3, 2020.1.6

Update Source: Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal

Item: Autodesk® AutoCAD® LT

Impacted Versions: 2023, 2022, 2021, 2020

Mitigated Versions**: 2023.1.1, 2022.1.3, 2021.1.3, 2020.1.6

Update Source: Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal

Item: AutoCAD® Mac

Impacted Versions: 2023, 2022, 2021, 2020

Mitigated Versions**: 2023.1.1, 2022.1.3, 2021.1.3, 2020.1.6

Update Source: Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal

Item: AutoCAD® LT for Mac

Impacted Versions: 2023, 2022, 2021, 2020

Mitigated Versions**: 2023.1.1, 2022.1.3, 2021.1.3, 2020.1.6

Update Source: Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal

Item: Autodesk® AutoCAD® Architecture

Impacted Versions: 2023, 2022, 2021, 2020

Mitigated Versions**: 2023.1.1, 2022.1.3, 2021.1.3, 2020.1.6**

Update Source: Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal

Item: Autodesk® AutoCAD® Electrical

Impacted Versions: 2023, 2022, 2021, 2020

Mitigated Versions**: 2023.1.1, 2022.1.3, 2021.1.3, 2020.1.6**

Update Source: Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal

Item: Autodesk® AutoCAD® Map 3D

Impacted Versions: 2023, 2022, 2021, 2020

Mitigated Versions**: 2023.1.1, 2022.1.3, 2021.1.3, 2020.1.6**

Update Source: Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal

Item: Autodesk® AutoCAD® Plant 3D

Impacted Versions: 2023, 2022, 2021, 2020

Mitigated Versions**: 2023.1.1, 2022.1.3, 2021.1.3, 2020.1.6**

Update Source: Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal

Item: Autodesk® AutoCAD® Mechanical

Impacted Versions: 2023, 2022, 2021, 2020

Mitigated Versions**: 2023.1.1, 2022.1.3, 2021.1.3, 2020.1.6**

Update Source: Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal

Item: Autodesk® AutoCAD® MEP

Impacted Versions: 2023, 2022, 2021, 2020

Mitigated Versions**: 2023.1.1, 2022.1.3, 2021.1.3, 2020.1.6**

Update Source: Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal

Item: Autodesk® Civil 3D®

Impacted Versions: 2023, 2022, 2021, 2020

Mitigated Versions**: 2023.1.1, 2022.1.3, 2021.1.3, 2020.1.6**.

Update Source: Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal

Item: Autodesk® Advance Steel

Impacted Versions: 2023, 2022, 2021, 2020

Mitigated Versions**: 2023.1.1, 2022.1.3, 2021.1.3, 2020.1.6**

Update Source: Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal

Item: Alias ® AutoStudio

Impacted Versions: 2023

Mitigated Versions**: 2023.0.1

Update Source: Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal

Item: Alias ® Concept

Impacted Versions: 2023

Mitigated Versions**: 2023.0.1

Update Source: Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal

Item: Alias ® Surface

Impacted Versions: 2023

Mitigated Versions**: 2023.0.1

Update Source: Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal

Item: Maya

Impacted Versions: 2023

Mitigated Versions**: 2023.3

Update Source:

Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal

Item: Inventor®

Impacted Versions: 2023, 2022, 2021, 2020

Mitigated Versions**: 2023.2, 2022.4, 2021.4.4, 2020.5.4

Update Source:

Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal

Item: Autodesk® 3ds Max ®

Impacted Versions: 2022, 2021, 2020

Mitigated Versions**: 2022.3.8, 2021.3.14, 2020.3.8

Update Source: Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal

*Note: Product list table contents subject to change.

** Note: Users of Autodesk Advance Steel, Autodesk Civil 3D, and the specialized toolsets of AutoCAD need to install either the AutoCAD product update(s) listed above or a more recent product version. These security fixes are not included in the updates specific to individual toolsets.

Recommendations

Autodesk strongly recommends that customers using the affected products listed above apply the available hotfix via the Autodesk Desktop App or theAccounts Portal.

Customers using previous versions that no longer qualify for full support should plan to upgrade to a supported version as soon as possible to avoid downtime and potential security vulnerabilities. Visit the Autodesk forums for more information about previous version support.

Acknowledgements

We would like to thank the following for reporting the relevant issues and for working with Autodesk to help protect our customers:

Michael DePlante (@izobashi) of Trend Micro Zero Day Initiative for reporting CVE-2022-33882

Revision History

Revision: 1.0

Date: 9/23/2022

Description: Initial Release of the security advisory

Revision: 1.1

Date: 10/12/2022

Description: Update Product Table of Security Advisory for Autodesk® 3ds Max® 2022-2020

Revision: 1.2

Date: 2/1/2023

Description: Update Product Table of Security Advisory for Maya, Inventor, and Autodesk® 3ds Max®