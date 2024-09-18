Autodesk Trust Center

Security advisory

Advisories are used to communicate information related to vulnerabilities identified with Autodesk® products and services. This includes any fixes or workarounds that are applicable to the affected product.

Vulnerabilities in Zlib component used by Autodesk ® products

Autodesk ID:ADSK-SA-2022-0023

Product, Service, Component: zlib

Impact: Out-of-bound Write

Severity: Medium

Original Publish: 9/23/2022

Last Revised: 2/1/2023

Severity CVSS Score Impact
Low 0.1 - 3.9 A vulnerability where scope and impact of exploitation is restricted and the ability to exploit is extremely difficult.
Medium 4.0 - 6.9 A vulnerability where exploitation is mitigated by factors such as difficulty to exploit, default configuration or ease of identification.
High 7.0 - 8.9 A vulnerability, which if exploited, would directly impact the confidentiality, integrity or availability of user's data or processing resources.
Critical 9.0 - 10 A vulnerability, which if exploited, would allow remote execution of malicious code without user action.

Summary

Autodesk products leveraging the third-party component, Zlib, and those implicitly importing vulnerable versions of Zlib, may be impacted by Out-of-bound Write vulnerability.

Description

The details of the vulnerabilities are as follows:

Vulnerable Library: zlib

CVEs:

Affected Products

Item: Autodesk® AutoCAD®

Impacted Versions: 2023, 2022, 2021, 2020

Mitigated Versions**: 2023.1.1, 2022.1.3, 2021.1.3, 2020.1.6

Update Source: Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal

 

Item: Autodesk® AutoCAD® LT

Impacted Versions: 2023, 2022, 2021, 2020

Mitigated Versions**: 2023.1.1, 2022.1.3, 2021.1.3, 2020.1.6

Update Source: Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal

 

Item: AutoCAD® Mac

Impacted Versions: 2023, 2022, 2021, 2020

Mitigated Versions**: 2023.1.1, 2022.1.3, 2021.1.3, 2020.1.6

Update Source: Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal

 

Item: AutoCAD® LT for Mac

Impacted Versions: 2023, 2022, 2021, 2020

Mitigated Versions**: 2023.1.1, 2022.1.3, 2021.1.3, 2020.1.6

Update Source: Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal

 

Item: Autodesk® AutoCAD® Architecture

Impacted Versions: 2023, 2022, 2021, 2020

Mitigated Versions**: 2023.1.1, 2022.1.3, 2021.1.3, 2020.1.6**

Update Source: Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal

 

Item: Autodesk® AutoCAD® Electrical

Impacted Versions: 2023, 2022, 2021, 2020

Mitigated Versions**: 2023.1.1, 2022.1.3, 2021.1.3, 2020.1.6**

Update Source: Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal

 

Item: Autodesk® AutoCAD® Map 3D

Impacted Versions: 2023, 2022, 2021, 2020

Mitigated Versions**: 2023.1.1, 2022.1.3, 2021.1.3, 2020.1.6**

Update Source: Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal

 

Item: Autodesk® AutoCAD® Plant 3D

Impacted Versions: 2023, 2022, 2021, 2020

Mitigated Versions**: 2023.1.1, 2022.1.3, 2021.1.3, 2020.1.6**

Update Source: Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal

 

Item: Autodesk® AutoCAD® Mechanical

Impacted Versions: 2023, 2022, 2021, 2020

Mitigated Versions**: 2023.1.1, 2022.1.3, 2021.1.3, 2020.1.6**

Update Source: Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal

 

Item: Autodesk® AutoCAD® MEP

Impacted Versions: 2023, 2022, 2021, 2020

Mitigated Versions**: 2023.1.1, 2022.1.3, 2021.1.3, 2020.1.6**

Update Source: Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal

 

Item: Autodesk® Civil 3D®

Impacted Versions: 2023, 2022, 2021, 2020

Mitigated Versions**: 2023.1.1, 2022.1.3, 2021.1.3, 2020.1.6**.

Update Source: Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal

 

Item: Autodesk® Advance Steel

Impacted Versions: 2023, 2022, 2021, 2020

Mitigated Versions**: 2023.1.1, 2022.1.3, 2021.1.3, 2020.1.6**

Update Source: Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal

 

Item: Alias ® AutoStudio

Impacted Versions: 2023

Mitigated Versions**: 2023.0.1

Update Source: Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal

 

Item: Alias ® Concept

Impacted Versions: 2023

Mitigated Versions**: 2023.0.1

Update Source: Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal

 

Item: Alias ® Surface

Impacted Versions: 2023

Mitigated Versions**: 2023.0.1

Update Source: Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal

 

Item: Maya

Impacted Versions: 2023

Mitigated Versions**: 2023.3

Update Source:

Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal

 

Item: Inventor®

Impacted Versions: 2023, 2022, 2021, 2020

Mitigated Versions**: 2023.2, 2022.4, 2021.4.4, 2020.5.4

Update Source:

Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal

 

Item: Autodesk® 3ds Max ®

Impacted Versions: 2022, 2021, 2020

Mitigated Versions**: 2022.3.8, 2021.3.14, 2020.3.8

Update Source: Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal

 

*Note: Product list table contents subject to change.

 

** Note: Users of Autodesk Advance Steel, Autodesk Civil 3D, and the specialized toolsets of AutoCAD need to install either the AutoCAD product update(s) listed above or a more recent product version. These security fixes are not included in the updates specific to individual toolsets.

Recommendations

Autodesk strongly recommends that customers using the affected products listed above apply the available hotfix via the Autodesk Desktop App or theAccounts Portal.

 

Customers using previous versions that no longer qualify for full support should plan to upgrade to a supported version as soon as possible to avoid downtime and potential security vulnerabilities. Visit the Autodesk forums for more information about previous version support.

Acknowledgements

We would like to thank the following for reporting the relevant issues and for working with Autodesk to help protect our customers:

  • Michael DePlante (@izobashi) of Trend Micro Zero Day Initiative for reporting CVE-2022-33882

Revision History

Revision: 1.0

Date: 9/23/2022

Description: Initial Release of the security advisory

 

Revision: 1.1

Date: 10/12/2022

Description: Update Product Table of Security Advisory for Autodesk® 3ds Max® 2022-2020

 

Revision: 1.2

Date: 2/1/2023

Description: Update Product Table of Security Advisory for Maya, Inventor, and Autodesk® 3ds Max®

Disclaimer

INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT IS PROVIDED “AS IS” IN CONNECTION WITH AUTODESK PRODUCTS. AUTODESK AND/OR ITS RESPECTIVE SUBSIDIARIES, AFFILIATES, SUPPLIERS AND LICENSORS AND ITS AND THEIR DIRECTORS, OFFICERS, EMPLOYEES, AGENTS AND REPRESENTATIVES MAKE NO REPRESENTATIONS ABOUT THE SITE, ANY PRODUCTS AND SERVICES CONTAINED ON THE SITE OR THE SUITABILITY OF THE INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THE MATERIALS, INFORMATION, CONTENT, DOCUMENTS, AND RELATED GRAPHICS PUBLISHED ON THIS SITE FOR ANY PURPOSE. THE SITE, ANY PRODUCTS OR SERVICES (INCLUDING WITHOUT LIMITATION, THIRD PARTY PRODUCTS AND SERVICES) OBTAINED THROUGH THE SITE, AND ALL SUCH INFORMATION, CONTENT, DOCUMENTS, AND RELATED GRAPHICS ARE PROVIDED FOR YOUR USE AT YOUR OWN RISK AND &quot;AS IS&quot; WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND. AUTODESK AND/OR ITS RESPECTIVE SUBSIDIARIES, AFFILIATES, SUPPLIERS AND LICENSORS HEREBY DISCLAIM ALL WARRANTIES AND CONDITIONS WITH REGARD TO THIS SITE, SUCH PRODUCTS AND SERVICES AND SUCH INFORMATION, CONTENT, DOCUMENTS, AND RELATED GRAPHICS, INCLUDING ALL IMPLIED WARRANTIES AND CONDITIONS OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE, TITLE, AND NON-INFRINGEMENT.

 