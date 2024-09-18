Summary

Autodesk Revit is affected by multiple vulnerabilities listed below. Exploitation of these vulnerabilities can lead to code execution. Exploitation of these vulnerabilities requires user interaction.

Description

The details of the vulnerabilities are as follows:

CVE-2025-5037: A maliciously crafted RFA, RTE, or RVT file, when parsed through Autodesk Revit, can force a Memory Corruption vulnerability. A malicious actor can leverage this vulnerability to execute arbitrary code in the context of the current process. CVE-2025-5040: A maliciously crafted RTE file, when parsed through Autodesk Revit, can force a Heap-Based Overflow vulnerability. A malicious actor can leverage this vulnerability to cause a crash, read sensitive data, or execute arbitrary code in the context of the current process.

Affected Products

Item: Autodesk Revit

Impacted Versions: 2026, 2025, 2024, 2023

Mitigated Versions: 2026.2, 2025.4.2, 2024.3.3, 2023.1.8

Update Source: Autodesk Access or Accounts Portal

*Note: Product list subject to change.

Recommendations

Autodesk highly recommends that users of the affected products install the latest mitigated product versions noted above, as applicable, via Autodesk Access or the Accounts Portal. As a general best practice, we also recommend that users only open files from trusted sources.

Acknowledgements

We thank the following researcher for reporting the relevant issues and for working with Autodesk to help protect our users:

Mat Powell of Trend Zero Day Initiative for reporting CVE-2025-5037 and CVE-2025-5040.

Revision History

Revision: 1.0

Date: 07/10/2025

Description: Initial Release of the Security Advisory

Revision: 1.1

Date: 07/14/2025

Description: Updated Description

Revision: 1.2

Date: 08/06/2025

Description: Updated Affected Products