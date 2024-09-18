Summary

Autodesk® applications and services that utilize the PSKernel Component may be affected by Out-of-Bounds Read, Integer Overflow and Memory Corruption Write vulnerabilities. Exploitation of these vulnerabilities may lead to code execution.

Description

The details of the vulnerabilities are as follows:

CVE-2023-27912 - A maliciously crafted X_B file when parsed through Autodesk® applications can force an Out-of-Bound Read. A malicious actor can leverage this vulnerability to cause a crash or read sensitive data or execute arbitrary code in the context of the current process.

2)CVE- 2023-27913 - A maliciously crafted X_B file when parsed through Autodesk® applications can be used to cause an Integer Overflow. A malicious actor can leverage this vulnerability to cause a crash or read sensitive data, or execute arbitrary code in the context of the current process.

3)CVE-2023-29067 - A maliciously crafted X_B file when parsed through Autodesk® applications could lead to memory corruption vulnerability by write access violation. This vulnerability in conjunction with other vulnerabilities could lead to code execution in the context of the current process.

Affected Products

Item: Autodesk AutoCAD

Impacted Versions: 2023, 2022, 2021

Mitigated Versions: 2023.1.3

Update Source: Autodesk Access orAccounts Portal

Item: Autodesk® AutoCAD® Architecture

Impacted Versions: 2023, 2022, 2021

Mitigated Versions: 2023.1.3**

Update Source:Autodesk Access orAccounts Portal

Item: Autodesk® AutoCAD® Electrical

Impacted Versions: 2023, 2022, 2021

Mitigated Versions: 2023.1.3**

Update Source: Autodesk Access orAccounts Portal

Item: Autodesk® AutoCAD® Map 3D

Impacted Versions: 2023, 2022, 2021

Mitigated Versions: 2023.1.3**

Update Source: Autodesk Access orAccounts Portal

Item: Autodesk® AutoCAD® Mechanical

Impacted Versions: 2023, 2022, 2021

Mitigated Versions: 2023.1.3**

Update Source: Autodesk Access orAccounts Portal

Item: Autodesk® AutoCAD® MEP

Impacted Versions: 2023, 2022, 2021

Mitigated Versions: 2023.1.3**

Update Source: Autodesk Access orAccounts Portal

Item: Autodesk® AutoCAD® Plant 3D

Impacted Versions: 2023, 2022, 2021

Mitigated Versions: 2023.1.3**

Update Source: Autodesk Access orAccounts Portal

Item: Autodesk® AutoCAD LT®

Impacted Versions: 2023, 2022, 2021

Mitigated Versions: 2023.1.3

Update Source: Autodesk Access orAccounts Portal

Item: Autodesk® Civil 3D®

Impacted Versions: 2023, 2022, 2021

Mitigated Versions: 2023.1.3**

Update Source: Autodesk Access orAccounts Portal

Item: Autodesk® Advance Steel

Impacted Versions: 2023, 2022, 2021

Mitigated Versions: 2023.1.3**

Update Source: Autodesk Access orAccounts Portal

Item: Autodesk® Maya

Impacted Versions: 2023, 2022, 2021

Mitigated Versions: 2023.4

Update Source: Autodesk Access orAccounts Portal

Item: Autodesk® Navisworks

Impacted Versions: 2023, 2022, 2021

Mitigated Versions: 2023.3

Update Source: Autodesk Access orAccounts Portal

Item: Autodesk® Alias

Impacted Versions: 2023, 2022, 2021 2021

Mitigated Versions: 2023.1.1 2021.5

Update Source: Autodesk Access orAccounts Portal

Item: Autodesk® VRED

Impacted Versions: 2023, 2022, 2021

Mitigated Versions: 2023.4

Update Source: Autodesk Access orAccounts Portal

*Note: Product list table contents subject to change.

** Note: Users of Autodesk Advance Steel, Autodesk Civil 3D, and the specialized toolsets of AutoCAD need to install either the AutoCAD product update(s) listed above or a more recent product version. These security fixes are not included in the updates specific to individual toolsets.

Recommendations

Autodesk strongly recommends that users of the 2021 and 2022 versions of the affected products listed in the table above install the latest 2024 updates, as applicable, via Autodesk Access or the Accounts Portal. As a general best practice, we also recommend that customers only open Parasolid files (*.x_b) from trusted sources.

Customers using previous versions that no longer qualify for full support should plan to upgrade to a supported version as soon as possible to avoid downtime and potential security vulnerabilities. Visit the Autodesk Knowledge Network for more information about previous version support.

Acknowledgements

We would like to thank the following researcher for reporting the relevant issues and for working with Autodesk to help protect our customers:

ADLab of Venustech for reporting CVE-2023-27912, CVE-2023-27913, CVE-2023-29067

Related Information

More information on related security advisories can be found on the Autodesk Trust Center.

Revision History

Revision: 1.0

Date: 7/27/2023

Description: Initial Release of the Security Advisory