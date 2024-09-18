Autodesk Trust Center

Security advisory

Advisories are used to communicate information related to vulnerabilities identified with Autodesk® products and services. This includes any fixes or workarounds that are applicable to the affected product.

Vulnerabilities in the PSKernel component used by specific Autodesk products

Autodesk ID: ADSK-SA-2023-0017

Product, Service, Component:pskernel.dll

Impact:Out-of-Bounds Read, Integer Overflow, Memory Corruption Write

Severity: High

Original Publish:7/27/2023

Last Revised:7/27/2023

Severity CVSS Score Impact
Low 0.1 - 3.9 A vulnerability where scope and impact of exploitation is restricted and the ability to exploit is extremely difficult.
Medium 4.0 - 6.9 A vulnerability where exploitation is mitigated by factors such as difficulty to exploit, default configuration or ease of identification.
High 7.0 - 8.9 A vulnerability, which if exploited, would directly impact the confidentiality, integrity or availability of user's data or processing resources.
Critical 9.0 - 10 A vulnerability, which if exploited, would allow remote execution of malicious code without user action.

Summary

Autodesk® applications and services that utilize the PSKernel Component may be affected by Out-of-Bounds Read, Integer Overflow and Memory Corruption Write vulnerabilities. Exploitation of these vulnerabilities may lead to code execution.

Description

The details of the vulnerabilities are as follows:

  1. CVE-2023-27912 - A maliciously crafted X_B file when parsed through Autodesk® applications can force an Out-of-Bound Read. A malicious actor can leverage this vulnerability to cause a crash or read sensitive data or execute arbitrary code in the context of the current process.

2)CVE- 2023-27913 - A maliciously crafted X_B file when parsed through Autodesk® applications can be used to cause an Integer Overflow. A malicious actor can leverage this vulnerability to cause a crash or read sensitive data, or execute arbitrary code in the context of the current process.

 

3)CVE-2023-29067 - A maliciously crafted X_B file when parsed through Autodesk® applications could lead to memory corruption vulnerability by write access violation. This vulnerability in conjunction with other vulnerabilities could lead to code execution in the context of the current process.

Affected Products

Item: Autodesk AutoCAD

Impacted Versions: 2023, 2022, 2021

Mitigated Versions: 2023.1.3

Update Source: Autodesk Access orAccounts Portal

 

Item: Autodesk® AutoCAD® Architecture

Impacted Versions: 2023, 2022, 2021

Mitigated Versions: 2023.1.3**

Update Source:Autodesk Access orAccounts Portal

 

Item: Autodesk® AutoCAD® Electrical

Impacted Versions: 2023, 2022, 2021

Mitigated Versions: 2023.1.3**

Update Source: Autodesk Access orAccounts Portal

 

Item: Autodesk® AutoCAD® Map 3D

Impacted Versions: 2023, 2022, 2021

Mitigated Versions: 2023.1.3**

Update Source: Autodesk Access orAccounts Portal

 

Item: Autodesk® AutoCAD® Mechanical

Impacted Versions: 2023, 2022, 2021

Mitigated Versions: 2023.1.3**

Update Source: Autodesk Access orAccounts Portal

 

Item: Autodesk® AutoCAD® MEP

Impacted Versions: 2023, 2022, 2021

Mitigated Versions: 2023.1.3**

Update Source: Autodesk Access orAccounts Portal

 

Item: Autodesk® AutoCAD® Plant 3D

Impacted Versions: 2023, 2022, 2021

Mitigated Versions: 2023.1.3**

Update Source: Autodesk Access orAccounts Portal

 

Item: Autodesk® AutoCAD LT®

Impacted Versions: 2023, 2022, 2021

Mitigated Versions: 2023.1.3

Update Source: Autodesk Access orAccounts Portal

 

Item: Autodesk® Civil 3D®

Impacted Versions: 2023, 2022, 2021

Mitigated Versions: 2023.1.3**

Update Source: Autodesk Access orAccounts Portal

 

Item: Autodesk® Advance Steel

Impacted Versions: 2023, 2022, 2021

Mitigated Versions: 2023.1.3**

Update Source: Autodesk Access orAccounts Portal

 

Item: Autodesk® Maya

Impacted Versions: 2023, 2022, 2021

Mitigated Versions: 2023.4

Update Source: Autodesk Access orAccounts Portal

 

Item: Autodesk® Navisworks

Impacted Versions: 2023, 2022, 2021

Mitigated Versions: 2023.3

Update Source: Autodesk Access orAccounts Portal

 

Item: Autodesk® Alias

Impacted Versions: 2023, 2022, 2021 2021

Mitigated Versions: 2023.1.1 2021.5

Update Source: Autodesk Access orAccounts Portal

 

Item: Autodesk® VRED

Impacted Versions: 2023, 2022, 2021

Mitigated Versions: 2023.4

Update Source: Autodesk Access orAccounts Portal

 

*Note: Product list table contents subject to change.

 

** Note: Users of Autodesk Advance Steel, Autodesk Civil 3D, and the specialized toolsets of AutoCAD need to install either the AutoCAD product update(s) listed above or a more recent product version. These security fixes are not included in the updates specific to individual toolsets.

Recommendations

Autodesk strongly recommends that users of the 2021 and 2022 versions of the affected products listed in the table above install the latest 2024 updates, as applicable, via Autodesk Access or the Accounts Portal. As a general best practice, we also recommend that customers only open Parasolid files (*.x_b) from trusted sources.

 

Customers using previous versions that no longer qualify for full support should plan to upgrade to a supported version as soon as possible to avoid downtime and potential security vulnerabilities. Visit the Autodesk Knowledge Network for more information about previous version support.

Acknowledgements

We would like to thank the following researcher for reporting the relevant issues and for working with Autodesk to help protect our customers:

  • ADLab of Venustech for reporting CVE-2023-27912, CVE-2023-27913, CVE-2023-29067

Related Information

More information on related security advisories can be found on the Autodesk Trust Center.

Revision History

Revision: 1.0

Date: 7/27/2023

Description: Initial Release of the Security Advisory

Disclaimer

