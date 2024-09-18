Summary

Applications and services that utilize Autodesk Design Review, Advance Steel, Civil 3D® and AutoCAD products may be affected by Double Free, Heap Overflow, Out-of-bound Read/Write, Use-After-Free, and Type Confusion vulnerabilities. Exploitation of these vulnerabilities may lead to remote code execution.

Description

The details of the vulnerabilities are as follows:

CVE-2021-27033 - A Double Free vulnerability allows remote attackers to execute arbitrary code on PDF files within affected installations of Autodesk Design Review 2018, 2017, 2013, 2012, 2011. User interaction is required to exploit this vulnerability in that the target must visit a malicious page or open a malicious file. CVE-2021-27035 - A maliciously crafted TIFF, TIF, PICT, TGA, or DWF files in Autodesk Design Review 2018, 2017, 2013, 2012, 2011 can be forced to read beyond allocated boundaries when parsing the TIFF, PICT, TGA or DWF files. This vulnerability in conjunction with other vulnerabilities could lead to code execution in the context of the current process. CVE-2021-27036 - A maliciously crafted PCX, PICT, RCL, TIF, BMP, PSD or TIFF file in Autodesk Design Review 2018, 2017, 2013, 2012, 2011may be used to write beyond the allocated buffer while parsing PCX, PDF, PICT, RCL, BMP, PSD or TIFF files. This vulnerability may be exploited to execute arbitrary code. CVE-2021-27037 - A maliciously crafted PNG, PDF or DWF file in Autodesk Design Review 2018, 2017, 2013, 2012, 2011can be used to attempt to free an object that has already been freed while parsing them. This vulnerability can be exploited by remote malicious actors to execute arbitrary code. CVE-2021-27038 - A Type Confusion vulnerability in Autodesk Design Review 2018, 2017, 2013, 2012, 2011can occur when processing a maliciously crafted PDF file. A malicious actor can leverage this to execute arbitrary code. CVE-2021-27039 - A maliciously crafted TIFF and PCX file in Autodesk Design Review 2018, 2017, 2013, 2012, 2011can be forced to read and write beyond allocated boundaries when parsing the TIFF file. This vulnerability can be exploited to execute arbitrary code. CVE-2021-40167 - A malicious crafted dwf or .pct file when consumed through DesignReview.exe application could lead to memory corruption vulnerability by read access violation. This vulnerability in conjunction with other vulnerabilities could lead to code execution in the context of the current process. CVE-2022-27525 - A malicious crafted .dwf or .pct file when consumed through DesignReview.exe application could lead to memory corruption vulnerability by write access violation. This vulnerability in conjunction with other vulnerabilities could lead to code execution in the context of the current process. CVE-2022-27526 - A malicious crafted TGA file when consumed through DesignReview.exe application could lead to memory corruption vulnerability. This vulnerability in conjunction with other vulnerabilities could lead to code execution in the context of the current process. CVE-2022-27529 - A maliciously crafted PICT, BMP, PSD or TIF file in Autodesk AutoCAD 2022, 2021, 2020, 2019 may be used to write beyond the allocated buffer while parsing PICT, BMP, PSD or TIF file. This vulnerability may be exploited to execute arbitrary code. CVE-2022-27530 - A maliciously crafted TIF or PICT file in Autodesk AutoCAD 2022, 2021, 2020, 2019 can be used to write beyond the allocated buffer through Buffer overflow vulnerability. This vulnerability can be exploited to execute arbitrary code. CVE-2022-27869 - A maliciously crafted TIFF file in Autodesk AutoCAD 2023 can be forced to read and write beyond allocated boundaries when parsing the TIFF file. This vulnerability can be exploited to execute arbitrary code. CVE-2022-27870 - A maliciously crafted TGA file in Autodesk AutoCAD 2023 may be used to write beyond the allocated buffer while parsing TGA file. This vulnerability may be exploited to execute arbitrary code..

Affected Products

Item: AutoCAD®

Impacted Versions: 2023, 2022, 2021, 2020,2019

Mitigated Versions: 2023.0.1, 2022.1.2, 2021.1.2, 2020.1.5, 2019.1.4

Update Source: Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal

Item: AutoCAD® Architecture

Impacted Versions: 2023, 2022, 2021, 2020,2019

Mitigated Versions: 2023.0.1, 2022.1.2, 2021.1.2, 2020.1.5, 2019.1.4**

Update Source: Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal

Item: AutoCAD® Electrical

Impacted Versions: 2023, 2022, 2021, 2020, 2019

Mitigated Versions: 2023.0.1, 2022.1.2, 2021.1.2, 2020.1.5, 2019.1.4**

Update Source: Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal

Item: AutoCAD® Map 3D

Impacted Versions: 2023, 2022, 2021, 2020, 2019

Mitigated Versions: 2023.0.1, 2022.1.2, 2021.1.2, 2020.1.5, 2019.1.4**

Update Source: Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal

Item: AutoCAD® Mechanical

Impacted Versions: 2023, 2022, 2021, 2020, 2019

Mitigated Versions: 2023.0.1, 2022.1.2, 2021.1.2, 2020.1.5, 2019.1.4**

Update Source: Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal

Item: AutoCAD® MEP

Impacted Versions: 2023, 2022, 2021, 2020, 2019

Mitigated Versions: 2023.0.1, 2022.1.2, 2021.1.2, 2020.1.5, 2019.1.4**

Update Source: Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal

Item: AutoCAD® Plant 3D

Impacted Versions: 2023, 2022, 2021, 2020, 2019

Mitigated Versions: 2023.0.1, 2022.1.2, 2021.1.2, 2020.1.5, 2019.1.4**

Update Source: Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal

Item: AutoCAD® LT

Impacted Versions: 2023, 2022, 2021, 2020, 2019

Mitigated Versions: 2023.0.1, 2022.1.2, 2021.1.2, 2020.1.5, 2019.1.4

Update Source: Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal

Item: Autodesk® Advance Steel

Impacted Versions: 2023, 2022, 2021, 2020, 2019

Mitigated Versions: 2023.0.1, 2022.1.2, 2021.1.2, 2020.1.5, 2019.1.4**

Update Source: Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal

Item: Autodesk® Civil 3D

Impacted Versions: 2023, 2022, 2021, 2020, 2019

Mitigated Versions: 2023.0.1, 2022.1.2, 2021.1.2, 2020.1.5, 2019.1.4**

Update Source:

Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal

Item: AutoCAD® Mac

Impacted Versions: 2022

Mitigated Versions: 2022.2.2

Update Source: Autodesk Knowledge Network

Item: AutoCAD® LT for Mac

Impacted Versions: 2022

Mitigated Versions: 2022.2.2

Update Source: Autodesk Knowledge Network

Item: Autodesk® Design Review***

Impacted Versions: 2018

Mitigated Versions: 2018 Hotfix 5

Update Source: Autodesk Knowledge Network

*Note: Product list table contents subject to change.

** Note: Users of Autodesk Advance Steel, Autodesk Civil 3D, and the specialized toolsets of AutoCAD need to install either the AutoCAD product update(s) listed above or a more recent product version. These security fixes are not included in the updates specific to individual toolsets.

***Note: Autodesk® Design Review Hotfix includes CVE-2022-41309, CVE-2022-41310, CVE-2022-42933, CVE-2022-42934, CVE-2022-42935, CVE-2022-42936, and CVE-2022-42937 related to CVE-2022-27525 ; CVE-2022-42938, CVE-2022-42939, CVE-2022-42940 related to CVE-2022-27526; CVE-2022-42941, CVE-2022-42942, CVE-2022-42943, and CVE-2022-42944 related to CVE-2021-40167

Recommendations

Autodesk strongly recommends that users of Autodesk Design Review 2018 and earlier download and install the security hotfix referenced above via the Autodesk Knowledge Network. Customers of Autodesk Design Review 2013 or earlier will need to upgrade to version 2018 or later by following the installation instructions outlined in the Autodesk Knowledge Network article.

In addition, users of the 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023 versions of Autodesk® Advance Steel, Autodesk® Civil 3D, AutoCAD®, AutoCAD® LT, and AutoCAD-based specialized toolsets listed in the table above should install the latest AutoCAD® or AutoCAD LT, as applicable, via the Autodesk Desktop App or Accounts Portal. An update is not available for 32bit AutoCAD 2019. Customers using this version should plan to upgrade to 64bit AutoCAD 2019 or a newer AutoCAD version as soon as possible to avoid downtime and potential security vulnerabilities.

Customers using previous versions that no longer qualify for full support should plan to upgrade to a supported version as soon as possible to avoid downtime and potential security vulnerabilities. Visit the Autodesk Knowledge Network for more information about previous version support.

Acknowledgements

We would like to thank the following researchersfor reporting the relevant issues and for working with Autodesk to help protect our customers:

Mat Powell of Trend Micro's Zero Day Initiative for reporting CVE-2021-27035, CVE-2021-27037, CVE-2021-27039, CVE-2022-27529, CVE-2022-27530

xina1i at SecZone working with Trend Micro Zero Day Initiative for reporting CVE-2021-27033.

ADLab of Venustech for reporting CVE-2021-27036, CVE-2022-27869, CVE-2022-27870

Tran Van Khang - khangkito (VinCSS) working with Trend Micro's Zero Day Initiative for reporting CVE-2021-27036, CVE-2022-27529

Kushal Arvind Shah of Fortinet’s FortiGuard Labs for reporting CVE-2021-40167, CVE-2022-27526, CVE-2022-27525, CVE-2022-41309, CVE-2022-41310, CVE-2022-42933, CVE-2022-42934, CVE-2022-42935, CVE-2022-42936, CVE-2022-42937, CVE-2022-42938, CVE-2022-42939, CVE-2022-42940, CVE-2022-42941, CVE-2022-42942, CVE-2022-42943 and CVE-2022-42944

Related Information

More information on related security advisories can be found on the Autodesk Trust Center.

Revision History

Revision: 1.0

Date: 1/14/2022

Description: Initial Release of Security advisory

Revision: 1.1

Date: 2/28/2022

Description: Update to Security Advisory

Revision: 1.2

Date: 3/28/2022

Description: Update to Security Advisory product table and recommendations

Revision: 1.3

Date: 4/25/2022

Description: Update of the Security Advisory for Addition to AutoCAD 2023 supported versions in Product Table