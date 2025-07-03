Autodesk Vulnerability Disclosure Policy

Please review our Vulnerability Disclosure Policy to learn how you can report discovered vulnerabilities and understand how Autodesk will manage your submission. 

 

 

Overview

 

Autodesk is dedicated to ensuring the security of our products and services. We welcome the security community’s contributions to help safeguard Autodesk and customer data. This policy outlines how vulnerabilities can be reported and how Autodesk handles submissions.

 

 

 

 

Response Targets

 

Autodesk targets the following SLAs for researchers participating in our program:

 

Type of Response

SLA in business days

First Response

2 days

Time to Triage

2 days

Time to Resolution

depends on severity and complexity of the vulnerability

 

You will receive updates throughout the resolution process. 

 

 

Our Process

 

Your submission will be reviewed and validated by a member of the Product Security Incident Response Team (PSIRT). To support our assessment, please ensure your report includes:

  • Detailed reproduction steps
  • Proof-of-concept code or screenshots, where applicable

If multiple systems are impacted, include all affected systems in the report.

Duplicate reports will be marked accordingly, but only the first valid submission will be considered for further evaluation.

 

 

Eligibility

 

We encourage the disclosure of any security vulnerabilities that have the potential to impact the security or privacy of our customers. To ensure a collaborative and effective process, researchers must:

  • Notify us promptly upon discovering a potential vulnerability to allow timely resolution.
  • Provide us with a reasonable amount of time to resolve the issue before any disclosure to the public or third-party.
  • Follow Autodesk’s disclosure guidelines when reporting vulnerabilities.
  • Submit detailed, reproducible reports, including proof-of-concept if applicable.
  • Limit reports to one vulnerability unless multiple issues must be reported together to demonstrate impact.
  • Proof-of-Concept (PoC) submissions must be designed to simulate impact without causing real damage. Malicious or destructive payloads are not permitted and will disqualify the submission.

 

 

Disclosure

 

Autodesk is committed to working with researchers to responsibly disclose reported vulnerabilities. For the protection of our customers, we request that researchers refrain

from disclosing vulnerabilities until fixes are available and any potentially affected customers are notified.

Autodesk is a registered CNA (CVE Numbering Authority) and may issue a CVE (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures) if a vulnerability is confirmed to be in scope, meets Autodesk criteria, and is ready for public disclosure or release. This criteria includes, but is not limited to:

  • The vulnerability is within scope of Autodesk products or services and does not belong to a third party or another registered CNA.
  • The vulnerability is not publicly known or is not confidential.
  • The vulnerability requires user interaction to patch or remediate.

All CVEs issued will be posted on the Autodesk Trust Center as part of a Security Advisory as well as published to the National Vulnerability Database (NVD). Autodesk will work with the researcher to ensure that their work is acknowledged as part of the advisory.

 

 

Program Guidelines

 

  1. Please use only accounts and assets you own or have explicit permission to access for testing and research purposes. Do not attempt to gain unauthorized access to any Autodesk user accounts, data, or services.
  2. Submit one vulnerability per report unless multiple issues must be grouped to demonstrate impact.
  3. Do not engage in social engineering tactics, including phishing, vishing, or smishing.
  4. Avoid testing that causes privacy violations, data destruction, service degradation, or denial-of-service conditions.
  5. Do not test against Autodesk systems using spam, brute force techniques, or automated scanning tools not approved by Autodesk. · Do not engage in any research activities that violate applicable local, federal, or international laws, or the laws of any country where Autodesk assets, data, or users are located, data traffic is routed, and the researcher is conducting testing.
  6. Do not store, share, or destroy Autodesk customer data. If Personally Identifiable Information (PII) is encountered during testing, immediately cease activity, purge any related data from your system, and report the finding to Autodesk.
  7. Avoid any actions that could cause harm to Autodesk, its customers, its employees, or its systems.

 

 

Safe Harbor

 

Any activities conducted in a manner consistent with this policy will be considered authorized conduct. Autodesk will not initiate legal action against you for security research activities that follow this policy. If legal action is initiated by a third party in connection with activities conducted under this policy, we will take appropriate steps to make it known that your actions were conducted in compliance with this policy.

We encourage good faith security research to help safeguard our products, services, and customers, and we are committed to supporting researchers who work within these boundaries.

 

 

Thank you for helping us protect Autodesk and our customers!

