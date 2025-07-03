Autodesk Vulnerability Disclosure Policy

& Construction
Autodesk is dedicated to ensuring the security of our products and services. We welcome the security community’s contributions to help safeguard Autodesk and customer data. This policy outlines how vulnerabilities can be reported and how Autodesk handles submissions.
Autodesk targets the following SLAs for researchers participating in our program:
|
Type of Response
|
SLA in business days
|
First Response
|
2 days
|
Time to Triage
|
2 days
|
Time to Resolution
|
depends on severity and complexity of the vulnerability
You will receive updates throughout the resolution process.
Your submission will be reviewed and validated by a member of the Product Security Incident Response Team (PSIRT). To support our assessment, please ensure your report includes:
If multiple systems are impacted, include all affected systems in the report.
Duplicate reports will be marked accordingly, but only the first valid submission will be considered for further evaluation.
We encourage the disclosure of any security vulnerabilities that have the potential to impact the security or privacy of our customers. To ensure a collaborative and effective process, researchers must:
Autodesk is committed to working with researchers to responsibly disclose reported vulnerabilities. For the protection of our customers, we request that researchers refrain
from disclosing vulnerabilities until fixes are available and any potentially affected customers are notified.
Autodesk is a registered CNA (CVE Numbering Authority) and may issue a CVE (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures) if a vulnerability is confirmed to be in scope, meets Autodesk criteria, and is ready for public disclosure or release. This criteria includes, but is not limited to:
All CVEs issued will be posted on the Autodesk Trust Center as part of a Security Advisory as well as published to the National Vulnerability Database (NVD). Autodesk will work with the researcher to ensure that their work is acknowledged as part of the advisory.
Any activities conducted in a manner consistent with this policy will be considered authorized conduct. Autodesk will not initiate legal action against you for security research activities that follow this policy. If legal action is initiated by a third party in connection with activities conducted under this policy, we will take appropriate steps to make it known that your actions were conducted in compliance with this policy.
We encourage good faith security research to help safeguard our products, services, and customers, and we are committed to supporting researchers who work within these boundaries.
Help us identify vulnerabilities.