Summary

Autodesk is aware of the recent compromise involving npm packages associated with Shai-hulud malware. Autodesk has not identified a direct impact to our products or services from this compromise. We will provide updates to this bulletin as new information becomes available.

Description

In September 2025, researchers identified a self-replicating worm known as Shai-hulud, which compromised multiple npm packages on the public registry. The malicious versions contained obfuscated JavaScript capable of self-propagation through package inter-dependencies and targeting developer credentials, tokens, and private repositories.

Some of these packages are dependencies used in the broader software ecosystem, and we are investigating any indirect integrations into Autodesk’s product suite.

Autodesk continuously monitors its software supply chain and applies rigorous security controls to mitigate risks associated with third-party dependencies.