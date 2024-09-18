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Autodesk ID: ADSK-SA-2025-0011
Product, Service, Component: Autodesk USD for Maya, Autodesk USD for 3ds Max, Autodesk Maya
Impact: Memory Allocation with Excessive Size Value
Severity: Medium
Original Publish: 06/11/2025
Last Revised: 06/11/2025
|Severity
|CVSS Score
|Impact
|Low
|0.1 - 3.9
|A vulnerability where scope and impact of exploitation is restricted and the ability to exploit is extremely difficult.
|Medium
|4.0 - 6.9
|A vulnerability where exploitation is mitigated by factors such as difficulty to exploit, default configuration or ease of identification.
|High
|7.0 - 8.9
|A vulnerability, which if exploited, would directly impact the confidentiality, integrity or availability of user's data or processing resources.
|Critical
|9.0 - 10
|A vulnerability, which if exploited, would allow remote execution of malicious code without user action.
The USD (Universal Scene Description) plugin for Autodesk Maya has been affected by the vulnerability listed below. Exploitation of this vulnerability can lead to arbitrary code execution. Exploitation of this vulnerability requires user interaction.
The details of the vulnerability are as follows:
CVE-2025-4605: A maliciously crafted .usdc file, when loaded through Autodesk Maya, can force an uncontrolled memory allocation vulnerability. A malicious actor may leverage this vulnerability to cause a denial-of-service (DoS), or cause data corruption.
Item: Autodesk USD for Maya
Impacted Versions: Maya USD 0.31.0
Mitigated Versions: Maya USD 0.32.0
Update Source: https://github.com/Autodesk/maya-usd
Item:Autodesk USD for 3ds Max
Impacted Versions: Max USD 0.10
Mitigated Versions: Max USD 0.11
Update Source: https://github.com/Autodesk/3dsmax-usd
Item: Autodesk Maya
Impacted Versions: 2025
Mitigated Versions: 2025.3.1
Update Source: Autodesk Access or Accounts Portal
*Note: New versions of Maya USD are available to ensure compatibility of the Autodesk Maya ecosystem. For more information on the latest versions of each plug-in and version compatibility, please refer to the Knowledge article.
Autodesk highly recommends that customers of the affected products install the latest mitigated product versions noted above, as applicable. These updates are available via the Maya and 3ds Max GitHub repositories, Autodesk Access or the Accounts Portal. As a general best practice, we also recommend that customers only open files from trusted sources.
We thank the following researcher for reporting the relevant issues and for working with Autodesk to help protect our users:
Lee DongHa, Seungho Jeon, Kim Jeongsu, Minju Kang and Won Shinyoung of SSA Lab for reporting CVE-2025-4605.
Revision: 1.0
Date: 06/11/2025
Description: Initial Release of the Security Advisory
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