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Security advisory

Advisories are used to communicate information related to vulnerabilities identified with Autodesk® products and services. This includes any fixes or workarounds that are applicable to the affected product.

Arbitrary Memory Allocation Vulnerability in USD Plugin

Autodesk ID: ADSK-SA-2025-0011

Product, Service, Component: Autodesk USD for Maya, Autodesk USD for 3ds Max, Autodesk Maya

Impact: Memory Allocation with Excessive Size Value

Severity: Medium

Original Publish: 06/11/2025

Last Revised: 06/11/2025

Severity CVSS Score Impact
Low 0.1 - 3.9 A vulnerability where scope and impact of exploitation is restricted and the ability to exploit is extremely difficult.
Medium 4.0 - 6.9 A vulnerability where exploitation is mitigated by factors such as difficulty to exploit, default configuration or ease of identification.
High 7.0 - 8.9 A vulnerability, which if exploited, would directly impact the confidentiality, integrity or availability of user's data or processing resources.
Critical 9.0 - 10 A vulnerability, which if exploited, would allow remote execution of malicious code without user action.

Summary

The USD (Universal Scene Description) plugin for Autodesk Maya has been affected by the vulnerability listed below. Exploitation of this vulnerability can lead to arbitrary code execution. Exploitation of this vulnerability requires user interaction.

Description

The details of the vulnerability are as follows:

  1. CVE-2025-4605: A maliciously crafted .usdc file, when loaded through Autodesk Maya, can force an uncontrolled memory allocation vulnerability. A malicious actor may leverage this vulnerability to cause a denial-of-service (DoS), or cause data corruption.

Affected Products

Item: Autodesk USD for Maya

Impacted Versions: Maya USD 0.31.0

Mitigated Versions: Maya USD 0.32.0

Update Source: https://github.com/Autodesk/maya-usd

 

Item:Autodesk USD for 3ds Max

Impacted Versions: Max USD 0.10

Mitigated Versions: Max USD 0.11

Update Source: https://github.com/Autodesk/3dsmax-usd

 

Item: Autodesk Maya

Impacted Versions: 2025

Mitigated Versions: 2025.3.1

Update Source: Autodesk Access or Accounts Portal

 

*Note: New versions of Maya USD are available to ensure compatibility of the Autodesk Maya ecosystem. For more information on the latest versions of each plug-in and version compatibility, please refer to the Knowledge article.

Recommendations

Autodesk highly recommends that customers of the affected products install the latest mitigated product versions noted above, as applicable. These updates are available via the Maya and 3ds Max GitHub repositories, Autodesk Access or the Accounts Portal. As a general best practice, we also recommend that customers only open files from trusted sources.

Acknowledgements

We thank the following researcher for reporting the relevant issues and for working with Autodesk to help protect our users:

  • Lee DongHa, Seungho Jeon, Kim Jeongsu, Minju Kang and Won Shinyoung of SSA Lab for reporting CVE-2025-4605.

Revision History

Revision: 1.0

Date: 06/11/2025

Description: Initial Release of the Security Advisory

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