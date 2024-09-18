Summary

Applications and Services that utilize certain Autodesk products are affected by Out-of-bounds Read, Out-of-bounds Write, untrusted pointer Dereference, and memory corruption vulnerabilities. Exploitation of these vulnerabilities may lead to arbitrary code execution.

Description

The details of the vulnerabilities are as follows:

CVE-2022-27523 - A buffer over-read can be exploited in Autodesk TrueView 2022 may lead to an exposure of sensitive information or a crash through using a maliciously crafted DWG file as an Input. This vulnerability in conjunction with other vulnerabilities could lead to code execution in the context of the current process. CVE-2022-27524 - An out-of-bounds read can be exploited in Autodesk TrueView 2022 may lead to an exposure of sensitive information or a crash through using a maliciously crafted DWG file as an Input. This vulnerability in conjunction with other vulnerabilities could lead to code execution in the context of the current process. CVE-2021-27041-A maliciously crafted DWG file can be used to write beyond the allocated buffer while parsing DWG files. This vulnerability can be exploited to execute arbitrary code CVE-2021-27042- A maliciously crafted DWG file can be used to write beyond the allocated buffer while parsing DWG files. The vulnerability exists because the application fails to handle a crafted DWG file, which causes an unhandled exception. An attacker can leverage this vulnerability to execute arbitrary code. CVE-2021-27043 - An Arbitrary Address Write issue in the Autodesk DWG application can allow a malicious user to leverage the application to write in unexpected paths. In order to exploit this the attacker would need the victim to enable full page heap in the application. CVE-2022-25797 -A Memory Corruption Vulnerability in Autodesk TrueView 2022 and 2021 may lead to remote code execution through maliciously crafted DWG files. CVE-2022-25795 - A maliciously crafted PDF file in Autodesk AutoCAD 2022, 2021, 2020, 2019 can be used to dereference for a write beyond the allocated buffer while parsing PDF files. The vulnerability exists because the application fails to handle a crafted PDF file, which causes an unhandled exception.

Affected Products

Item: AutoCAD®

Impacted Versions: 2022, 2021, 2020, 2019

Mitigated Versions**: 2022.1.2, 2021.1.2, 2020.1.5, 2019.1.4**

Update Source: Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal

Item: AutoCAD® Architecture

Impacted Versions: 2022, 2021, 2020, 2019

Mitigated Versions**: 2022.1.2, 2021.1.2, 2020.1.5, 2019.1.4***

Update Source:Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal

Item: AutoCAD® Electrical

Impacted Versions: 2022, 2021, 2020, 2019

Mitigated Versions**: 2022.1.2, 2021.1.2, 2020.1.5, 2019.1.4***

Update Source:Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal

Item: AutoCAD® Map 3D

Impacted Versions: 2022, 2021, 2020, 2019

Mitigated Versions**: 2022.1.2, 2021.1.2, 2020.1.5, 2019.1.4***

Update Source:

Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal

Item: AutoCAD® Mechanical

Impacted Versions: 2022, 2021, 2020, 2019

Mitigated Versions**: 2022.1.2, 2021.1.2, 2020.1.5, 2019.1.4***

Update Source:Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal

Item: AutoCAD® MEP

Impacted Versions: 2022, 2021, 2020, 2019

Mitigated Versions**: 2022.1.2, 2021.1.2, 2020.1.5, 2019.1.4***

Update Source:Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal

Item: AutoCAD® Plant 3D

Impacted Versions: 2022, 2021, 2020, 2019

Mitigated Versions**: 2022.1.2, 2021.1.2, 2020.1.5, 2019.1.4***

Update Source:Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal

Item: AutoCAD® LT

Impacted Versions: 2022, 2021, 2020, 2019

Mitigated Versions**: 2022.1.2, 2021.1.2, 2020.1.5, 2019.1.4

Update Source:

Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal

Item: Autodesk® Civil 3D®

Impacted Versions: 2022, 2021, 2020, 2019

Mitigated Versions**: 2022.1.2, 2021.1.2, 2020.1.5, 2019.1.4***

Update Source:Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal

Item: Autodesk® Advance Steel

Impacted Versions: 2022, 2021, 2020, 2019

Mitigated Versions**: 2022.1.2, 2021.1.2, 2020.1.5, 2019.1.4***

Update Source: Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal

Item: AutoCAD® for Mac

Impacted Versions: 2022, 2021, 2020

Mitigated Versions**: 2022.2.2, 2021.2.2, 2020.3.2

Update Source:Autodesk Free Viewer

Item: AutoCAD® for Mac LT

Impacted Versions: 2022, 2021, 2020

Mitigated Versions**: 2022.2.2, 2021.2.2, 2020.3.2

Update Source:

Autodesk Free Viewer

Item: DWGTM TrueView

Impacted Versions: 2022, 2021, 2020, 2019

Mitigated Versions**: 2022.1.2, 2021.1.2, 2020.1.5, 2019.1.4

Update Source:Autodesk Free Viewer

*Note: Product list table contents subject to change.

**Note: AutoCAD and AutoCAD LT updates released subsequent to the versions listed in this table will automatically include all previously released security fixes.

***Note: Users of Autodesk Advance Steel, Autodesk Civil 3D, and the specialized toolsets of AutoCAD need to install either the AutoCAD product update(s) listed above or a more recent product version. These security fixes are not included in the updates specific to individual toolsets.

Recommendations

Autodesk strongly recommends users of the 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022 versions of Autodesk® Advance Steel, Autodesk® Civil 3D®, AutoCAD®, AutoCAD® LT, and AutoCAD-based specialized toolsets listed in the table above should install the latest AutoCAD® or AutoCAD LT 2019-2022 updates, as applicable, via the Autodesk Desktop App, or the Accounts Portal.

An update is not available for 32bit AutoCAD 2019. Customers using this version should plan to upgrade to 64bit AutoCAD 2019 or a newer AutoCAD version as soon as possible to avoid downtime and potential security vulnerabilities. Customers using previous versions that no longer qualify for full support should plan to upgrade to a supported version as soon as possible to avoid downtime and potential security vulnerabilities. Visit the Autodesk Knowledge Network for more information about previous version support.

Acknowledgements

We would like to thank the following for reporting the relevant vulnerabilities and for working with Autodesk to help protect our customers:

Michael DePlante (@izobashi) of Trend Micro's Zero Day Initiative for reporting CVE-2021-27040 and CVE-2021-27041.

Yonghui Han of Fortinet's FortiGuard Labs for reporting CVE-2021-27040, CVE-2021-27042 and CVE-2021-27043, CVE-2022-27523, CVE-2022-27524.

Kushal Arvind Shah of Fortinet's FortiGuard Labs for reporting CVE-2021-27043, CVE-2022-25797

Mat Powell of Trend Micro Zero Day Initiative for reporting CVE-2021-27040, CVE-2021-27042, CVE-2021-27043, CVE-2021- 40160, CVE-2022-25795

Related Information

More information on related security advisories can be found on the Autodesk Trust Center.

Revision History

Revision: 1.0

Date: 2/28/2022

Description: Initial Release of Security Advisory

Revision: 1.1

Date: 3/28/2022

Description: Update to Security Advisory for Product Information