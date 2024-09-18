How to buy
Autodesk ID: ADSK-SA-2020-0003
Product, Service, Component: Autodesk® Maya
Impact: Code Execution
Severity: High
Original Publish: 20/05/2020
Last Revised: 21/06/2021
|Severity
|CVSS Score
|Impact
|Low
|0.1 - 3.9
|A vulnerability where scope and impact of exploitation is restricted and the ability to exploit is extremely difficult.
|Medium
|4.0 - 6.9
|A vulnerability where exploitation is mitigated by factors such as difficulty to exploit, default configuration or ease of identification.
|High
|7.0 - 8.9
|A vulnerability, which if exploited, would directly impact the confidentiality, integrity or availability of user's data or processing resources.
|Critical
|9.0 - 10
|A vulnerability, which if exploited, would allow remote execution of malicious code without user action.
A third-party malicious script was identified and a fix has been made available. The script can execute malicious code that can corrupt the Maya environment, cause data loss and instability, as well as spread to other systems.
The third-party script exploit can corrupt Maya’s software’s settings, run malicious code, and be propagated to other Maya files (*.ma and .mb) if scene files containing the script are loaded into Maya.The fix is included in Security Tools for Autodesk® Maya, which is available at the Autodesk App Store.
Item: Autodesk Maya
Impacted Versions: 2015-2020
Mitigated Versions: 2015-2020
Update Source:
Autodesk highly recommends that customers download and install the Security Tools for Autodesk® Maya plug-in from the Autodesk App Store to protect themselves from the above-described exploit. We also recommend that Maya scene script for cleanup from Autodesk Knowledge Network that will help to address the third-party script exploit.
Revision: 1.0
Date:
Description: Initial Release
Revision: 1.1
Date: 21/06/2021
Description: Update recommendations
