Summary

A third-party malicious script was identified and a fix has been made available. The script can execute malicious code that can corrupt the Maya environment, cause data loss and instability, as well as spread to other systems.

Description

The third-party script exploit can corrupt Maya’s software’s settings, run malicious code, and be propagated to other Maya files (*.ma and .mb) if scene files containing the script are loaded into Maya.The fix is included in Security Tools for Autodesk® Maya, which is available at the Autodesk App Store.

Affected Products

Item: Autodesk Maya

Impacted Versions: 2015-2020

Mitigated Versions: 2015-2020

Update Source:

Autodesk App Store

Recommendations

Autodesk highly recommends that customers download and install the Security Tools for Autodesk® Maya plug-in from the Autodesk App Store to protect themselves from the above-described exploit. We also recommend that Maya scene script for cleanup from Autodesk Knowledge Network that will help to address the third-party script exploit.

Revision History

Revision: 1.0

Date:

Description: Initial Release

Revision: 1.1

Date: 21/06/2021

Description: Update recommendations