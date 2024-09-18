Summary

Applications and Services that utilize Image Processing component used by Autodesk products may be impacted by Out-of-bound Read, Heap based Overflow, Out-of-bound Write, Memory corruption, and Use-after-free vulnerabilities.

Description

The details of the vulnerabilities are as follows:

1) CVE-2021-40162- A maliciously crafted TIF, PICT, TGA, or RLC files in Autodesk Image Processing component may be forced to read beyond allocated boundaries when parsing the TIFF, PICT, TGA, or RLC files. This vulnerability may be exploited to execute arbitrary code.

2) CVE-2021-40163- A Memory Corruption vulnerability may lead to code execution through maliciously crafted DLL files through Autodesk Image Processing component.

3) CVE-2021-40164 - A heap-based buffer overflow could occur while parsing TIFF, PICT, TGA, or RLC files. This vulnerability may be exploited to execute arbitrary code

4) CVE-2021-40165- A maliciously crafted TIFF, PICT, TGA, or RLC file in Autodesk Image Processing component may be used to write beyond the allocated buffer while parsing TIFF, PICT, TGA, or RLC files. This vulnerability may be exploited to execute arbitrary code.

5) CVE-2021-40166 - A maliciously crafted PNG file in Autodesk Image Processing component may be used to attempt to free an object that has already been freed while parsing them. This vulnerability may be exploited by attackers to execute arbitrary code.

Affected Products

Item: AutoCAD®

Impacted Versions: 2022, 2021, 2020, 2019

Mitigated Versions: 2022.1.2, 2021.1.2, 2020.1.5, 2019.1.4**

Update Source: Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal

Item: AutoCAD® Architecture

Impacted Versions: 2022, 2021, 2020, 2019

Mitigated Versions: 2022.1.2, 2021.1.2, 2020.1.5, 2019.1.4**

Update Source: Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal

Item: AutoCAD® Map3D

Impacted Versions: 2022, 2021, 2020, 2019

Mitigated Versions: 2022.1.2, 2021.1.2, 2020.1.5, 2019.1.4** 2022.0.2***

Update Source: Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal

Item: AutoCAD® Electrical

Impacted Versions: 2022, 2021, 2020, 2019

Mitigated Versions: 2022.1.2, 2021.1.2, 2020.1.5, 2019.1.4**

Update Source: Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal

Item: AutoCAD® Plant 3D

Impacted Versions: 2022, 2021, 2020, 2019

Mitigated Versions: 2022.1.2, 2021.1.2, 2020.1.5, 2019.1.4**

Update Source: Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal

Item: Autodesk® Civil 3D

Impacted Versions: 2022, 2021, 2020, 2019

Mitigated Versions: 2022.1.2, 2021.1.2, 2020.1.5, 2019.1.4**

Update Source: Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal

Item: AutoCAD® Mechanical

Impacted Versions: 2022, 2021, 2020, 2019

Mitigated Versions: 2022.1.2, 2021.1.2, 2020.1.5, 2019.1.4**

Update Source: Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal

Item: AutoCAD® MEP

Impacted Versions: 2022, 2021, 2020, 2019

Mitigated Versions: 2022.1.2, 2021.1.2, 2020.1.5, 2019.1.4**

Update Source: Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal

Item: Autodesk® Advance Steel

Impacted Versions: 2022, 2021, 2020, 2019

Mitigated Versions: 2022.1.2, 2021.1.2, 2020.1.5, 2019.1.4**

Update Source: Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal

Item: AutoCAD® LT

Impacted Versions: 2022, 2021, 2020, 2019

Mitigated Versions: 2022.1.2, 2021.1.2, 2020.1.5, 2019.1.4

Update Source: Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal

Item: AutoCAD® Mac

Impacted Versions: 2022, 2021, 2020

Mitigated Versions: 2022.2.2, 2021.2.2, 2020.3.2

Update Source: Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal

Item: AutoCAD® LT for Mac

Impacted Versions: 2022, 2021, 2020

Mitigated Versions: 2022.2.2, 2021.2.2, 2020.3.2

Update Source: Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal

Item: Autodesk® Design Review

Impacted Versions: 2018

Mitigated Versions: 2018 Hotfix 4

Update Source: Autodesk Knowledge Network

Item: Revit

Impacted Versions: 2022, 2021, 2020, 2019

Mitigated Versions: 2022.1.1, 2021.1.5, 2020.2.6, 2019.2.4

Update Source: Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal

Item: Inventor

Impacted Versions: 2022, 2021, 2020, 2019

Mitigated Versions: 2022.2, 2021.4, 2020.5, 2019.6

Update Source: Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal

Item: Infraworks

Impacted Versions: 2022.0, 2022.1, 2021, 2020, 2019

Mitigated Versions: 2022.1 Hotfix 1, 2022.0 Hotfix 2, 2021.2 Hotfix 3, 2020.2 Hotfix 3, 2019.3 Hotfix 4

Update Source: Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal

Item: Navisworks

Impacted Versions: 2022, 2021, 2020,2019

Mitigated Versions: 2022.2, 2021.4,2020.5,2019.7

Update Source: Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal

Item: Fusion

Impacted Versions: 2.0.10356

Mitigated Versions: 2.0.11405

Update Source: Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal

Item: Infrastructure Parts Editor

Impacted Versions: 2022, 2021, 2020, 2019

Mitigated Versions: 2022.0.1, 2021.0.1, 2020.0.2, 2019.2.2

Update Source: Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal

Item: SSA (Storm and Sanitary Analysis)

Impacted Versions: 2022, 2021, 2020, 2019

Mitigated Versions: 2022.0.1, 2021.3.1, 2020.3.1, 2019.0.1

Update Source: Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal

Item: DWGTM TrueView

Impacted Versions: 2022, 2021, 2020, 2019

Mitigated Versions: 2022.1.1, 2021.1.2, 2020.1.5, 2019.1.4

Update Source: Autodesk Free Viewer

*Note: Product list table contents subject to change.

** Note: Users of Autodesk Advance Steel, Autodesk Civil 3D, and the specialized toolsets of AutoCAD need to install either the AutoCAD product update(s) listed above or a more recent product version. These security fixes are not included in the updates specific to individual toolsets.

*** Note: Users of Map 3D 2022 need both AutoCAD 2022.1.2 and the Map 3D 2022.0.2 updates.

Recommendations

Autodesk recommends that customers using the affected products listed above should apply the available hotfix via the Autodesk Desktop App or theAccounts Portal.

An update is not available for 32bit AutoCAD 2019. Customers using this version should plan to upgrade to 64bit AutoCAD 2019 or a newer AutoCAD version as soon as possible to avoid downtime and potential security vulnerabilities. Visit theAutodesk Knowledge Networkfor more information on DWG^TM^ TrueView about previous version support.

Customers using previous versions that no longer qualify for full support should plan to upgrade to a supported version as soon as possible to avoid downtime and potential security vulnerabilities. Visit the Autodesk forum for more information about previous version support.

Revision History

Revision: 1.0

Date: 12/6/2021

Description: Initial Release of the security advisory

Revision: 1.1

Date: 2/10/2022

Description: Product Table update of the security advisory

Revision: 1.2

Date: 2/15/2022

Description: Product Table update of the security advisory

Revision: 1.3

Date: 3/28/2022

Description: Product Table update of the security advisory

Revision: 1.4

Date: 4/28/2022

Description: Product Table update of the security advisory for Navisworks 2020

Revision: 1.5

Date: 5/25/2022

Description: Product Table update of the security advisory for Navisworks 2019

Revision: 1.6

Date: 8/19/2024

Description: Product Table update of the security advisory for Map update