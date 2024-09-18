How to buy
Autodesk ID: ADSK-SA-2021-0011
Product, Service, Component: Autodesk Image Processing
Impact: Out-of-bound Read, Heap based Overflow, Out-of-bound Write, Memory corruption, Use-after-free
Severity: High
Original Publish: 12/6/2021
Last Revised:8/19/2024
Applications and Services that utilize Image Processing component used by Autodesk products may be impacted by Out-of-bound Read, Heap based Overflow, Out-of-bound Write, Memory corruption, and Use-after-free vulnerabilities.
The details of the vulnerabilities are as follows:
1) CVE-2021-40162- A maliciously crafted TIF, PICT, TGA, or RLC files in Autodesk Image Processing component may be forced to read beyond allocated boundaries when parsing the TIFF, PICT, TGA, or RLC files. This vulnerability may be exploited to execute arbitrary code.
2) CVE-2021-40163- A Memory Corruption vulnerability may lead to code execution through maliciously crafted DLL files through Autodesk Image Processing component.
3) CVE-2021-40164 - A heap-based buffer overflow could occur while parsing TIFF, PICT, TGA, or RLC files. This vulnerability may be exploited to execute arbitrary code
4) CVE-2021-40165- A maliciously crafted TIFF, PICT, TGA, or RLC file in Autodesk Image Processing component may be used to write beyond the allocated buffer while parsing TIFF, PICT, TGA, or RLC files. This vulnerability may be exploited to execute arbitrary code.
5) CVE-2021-40166 - A maliciously crafted PNG file in Autodesk Image Processing component may be used to attempt to free an object that has already been freed while parsing them. This vulnerability may be exploited by attackers to execute arbitrary code.
Item: AutoCAD®
Impacted Versions: 2022, 2021, 2020, 2019
Mitigated Versions: 2022.1.2, 2021.1.2, 2020.1.5, 2019.1.4**
Update Source: Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal
Item: AutoCAD® Map3D
Impacted Versions: 2022, 2021, 2020, 2019
Mitigated Versions: 2022.1.2, 2021.1.2, 2020.1.5, 2019.1.4** 2022.0.2***
Update Source: Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal
Item: AutoCAD® Electrical
Impacted Versions: 2022, 2021, 2020, 2019
Mitigated Versions: 2022.1.2, 2021.1.2, 2020.1.5, 2019.1.4**
Update Source: Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal
Item: AutoCAD® Plant 3D
Impacted Versions: 2022, 2021, 2020, 2019
Mitigated Versions: 2022.1.2, 2021.1.2, 2020.1.5, 2019.1.4**
Update Source: Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal
Item: Autodesk® Civil 3D
Impacted Versions: 2022, 2021, 2020, 2019
Mitigated Versions: 2022.1.2, 2021.1.2, 2020.1.5, 2019.1.4**
Update Source: Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal
Item: AutoCAD® Mechanical
Impacted Versions: 2022, 2021, 2020, 2019
Mitigated Versions: 2022.1.2, 2021.1.2, 2020.1.5, 2019.1.4**
Update Source: Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal
Item: AutoCAD® MEP
Impacted Versions: 2022, 2021, 2020, 2019
Mitigated Versions: 2022.1.2, 2021.1.2, 2020.1.5, 2019.1.4**
Update Source: Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal
Item: Autodesk® Advance Steel
Impacted Versions: 2022, 2021, 2020, 2019
Mitigated Versions: 2022.1.2, 2021.1.2, 2020.1.5, 2019.1.4**
Update Source: Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal
Item: AutoCAD® LT
Impacted Versions: 2022, 2021, 2020, 2019
Mitigated Versions: 2022.1.2, 2021.1.2, 2020.1.5, 2019.1.4
Update Source: Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal
Item: AutoCAD® Mac
Impacted Versions: 2022, 2021, 2020
Mitigated Versions: 2022.2.2, 2021.2.2, 2020.3.2
Update Source: Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal
Item: AutoCAD® LT for Mac
Impacted Versions: 2022, 2021, 2020
Mitigated Versions: 2022.2.2, 2021.2.2, 2020.3.2
Update Source: Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal
Item: Autodesk® Design Review
Impacted Versions: 2018
Mitigated Versions: 2018 Hotfix 4
Update Source: Autodesk Knowledge Network
Item: Revit
Impacted Versions: 2022, 2021, 2020, 2019
Mitigated Versions: 2022.1.1, 2021.1.5, 2020.2.6, 2019.2.4
Update Source: Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal
Item: Inventor
Impacted Versions: 2022, 2021, 2020, 2019
Mitigated Versions: 2022.2, 2021.4, 2020.5, 2019.6
Update Source: Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal
Item: Infraworks
Impacted Versions: 2022.0, 2022.1, 2021, 2020, 2019
Mitigated Versions: 2022.1 Hotfix 1, 2022.0 Hotfix 2, 2021.2 Hotfix 3, 2020.2 Hotfix 3, 2019.3 Hotfix 4
Update Source: Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal
Item: Navisworks
Impacted Versions: 2022, 2021, 2020,2019
Mitigated Versions: 2022.2, 2021.4,2020.5,2019.7
Update Source: Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal
Item: Fusion
Impacted Versions: 2.0.10356
Mitigated Versions: 2.0.11405
Update Source: Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal
Item: Infrastructure Parts Editor
Impacted Versions: 2022, 2021, 2020, 2019
Mitigated Versions: 2022.0.1, 2021.0.1, 2020.0.2, 2019.2.2
Update Source: Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal
Item: SSA (Storm and Sanitary Analysis)
Impacted Versions: 2022, 2021, 2020, 2019
Mitigated Versions: 2022.0.1, 2021.3.1, 2020.3.1, 2019.0.1
Update Source: Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal
Item: DWGTM TrueView
Impacted Versions: 2022, 2021, 2020, 2019
Mitigated Versions: 2022.1.1, 2021.1.2, 2020.1.5, 2019.1.4
Update Source: Autodesk Free Viewer
*Note: Product list table contents subject to change.
** Note: Users of Autodesk Advance Steel, Autodesk Civil 3D, and the specialized toolsets of AutoCAD need to install either the AutoCAD product update(s) listed above or a more recent product version. These security fixes are not included in the updates specific to individual toolsets.
*** Note: Users of Map 3D 2022 need both AutoCAD 2022.1.2 and the Map 3D 2022.0.2 updates.
Autodesk recommends that customers using the affected products listed above should apply the available hotfix via the Autodesk Desktop App or theAccounts Portal.
An update is not available for 32bit AutoCAD 2019. Customers using this version should plan to upgrade to 64bit AutoCAD 2019 or a newer AutoCAD version as soon as possible to avoid downtime and potential security vulnerabilities. Visit theAutodesk Knowledge Networkfor more information on DWG^TM^ TrueView about previous version support.
Customers using previous versions that no longer qualify for full support should plan to upgrade to a supported version as soon as possible to avoid downtime and potential security vulnerabilities. Visit the Autodesk forum for more information about previous version support.
Revision: 1.0
Date: 12/6/2021
Description: Initial Release of the security advisory
Revision: 1.1
Date: 2/10/2022
Description: Product Table update of the security advisory
Revision: 1.2
Date: 2/15/2022
Description: Product Table update of the security advisory
Revision: 1.3
Date: 3/28/2022
Description: Product Table update of the security advisory
Revision: 1.4
Date: 4/28/2022
Description: Product Table update of the security advisory for Navisworks 2020
Revision: 1.5
Date: 5/25/2022
Description: Product Table update of the security advisory for Navisworks 2019
Revision: 1.6
Date: 8/19/2024
Description: Product Table update of the security advisory for Map update
