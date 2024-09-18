Summary

Autodesk AutoCAD and certain AutoCAD-based products are affected by multiple vulnerabilities listed below. Exploitation of these vulnerabilities may lead to code execution. Please note, this advisory applies to Windows versions of the affected products; other platforms are not impacted. Exploitation of these vulnerabilities requires user interaction.

Description

The details of these vulnerabilities are as follows:

CVE-2024-8587: A maliciously crafted SLDPRT file when parsed in odxsw_dll.dll through Autodesk affected applications can force a Heap-Based Buffer Overflow vulnerability. A malicious actor can leverage this vulnerability to cause a crash, write sensitive data, or execute arbitrary code in the context of the current process. CVE-2024-8588: A maliciously crafted SLDPRT file when parsed in odxsw_dll.dll through Autodesk affected applications can force an Out-of-Bounds Read vulnerability. A malicious actor can leverage this vulnerability to cause a crash, write sensitive data, or execute arbitrary code in the context of the current process. CVE-2024-8589: A maliciously crafted SLDPRT file when parsed in odxsw_dll.dll through Autodesk affected applications can force an Out-of-Bounds Read vulnerability. A malicious actor can leverage this vulnerability to cause a crash, write sensitive data, or execute arbitrary code in the context of the current process. CVE-2024-8590: A maliciously crafted 3DM file when parsed in atf_api.dll through Autodesk affected applications can force a Use-After-Free vulnerability. A malicious actor can leverage this vulnerability to cause a crash, write sensitive data, or execute arbitrary code in the context of the current process. CVE-2024-8591: A maliciously crafted 3DM file when parsed in AcTranslators.exe through Autodesk affected applications can force a Heap-Based Buffer Overflow vulnerability. A malicious actor can leverage this vulnerability to cause a crash, write sensitive data, or execute arbitrary code in the context of the current process. CVE-2024-8593: A maliciously crafted CATPART file, when parsed in ASMKERN230A.dll through Autodesk AutoCAD, may force an Out-of-Bounds Write vulnerability. A malicious actor may leverage this vulnerability to cause a crash, cause data corruption, or execute arbitrary code in the context of the current process. CVE-2024-8594: A maliciously crafted MODEL file when parsed in libodxdll.dll through Autodesk affected applications can force a Heap-Based Overflow vulnerability. A malicious actor can leverage this vulnerability to cause a crash, write sensitive data, or execute arbitrary code in the context of the current process. CVE-2024-8595: A maliciously crafted MODEL file when parsed in libodxdll.dll through Autodesk affected applications can force a Use-After-Free vulnerability. A malicious actor can leverage this vulnerability to cause a crash, write sensitive data, or execute arbitrary code in the context of the current process. CVE-2024-8596: A maliciously crafted MODEL file, when parsed in libodxdll.dll through Autodesk AutoCAD, may force an Out-of-Bounds Write vulnerability. A malicious actor may leverage this vulnerability to cause a crash, cause data corruption, or execute arbitrary code in the context of the current process. CVE-2024-8597: A maliciously crafted STEP file when parsed in ASMDATAX230A.dll through Autodesk affected applications can force a Memory Corruption vulnerability. A malicious actor can leverage this vulnerability to cause a crash, write sensitive data, or execute arbitrary code in the context of the current process. CVE-2024-8598: A maliciously crafted STEP file when parsed in ACTranslators.exe through Autodesk affected applications can force a Memory Corruption vulnerability. A malicious actor can leverage this vulnerability to cause a crash, write sensitive data, or execute arbitrary code in the context of the current process. CVE-2024-8599: A maliciously crafted STP file when parsed in ACTranslators.exe through Autodesk affected applications can force a Memory Corruption vulnerability. A malicious actor can leverage this vulnerability to cause a crash, write sensitive data, or execute arbitrary code in the context of the current process. CVE-2024-8600: A maliciously crafted SLDPRT file when parsed in odxsw_dll.dll through Autodesk affected applications can force a Memory Corruption vulnerability. A malicious actor can leverage this vulnerability to cause a crash, write sensitive data, or execute arbitrary code in the context of the current process. CVE-2024-9826: A maliciously crafted 3DM file when parsed in atf_api.dll through Autodesk affected applications can force a Use-After-Free vulnerability. A malicious actor can leverage this vulnerability to cause a crash, write sensitive data, or execute arbitrary code in the context of the current process. CVE-2024-9827: A maliciously crafted CATPART file when parsed in CC5Dll.dll through Autodesk affected applications can force an Out-of-Bounds Read vulnerability. A malicious actor can leverage this vulnerability to cause a crash, read sensitive data, or execute arbitrary code in the context of the current process.

Affected Products

Item: Autodesk AutoCAD, Autodesk AutoCAD Architecture, Autodesk AutoCAD Electrical, Autodesk AutoCAD Map 3D, Autodesk AutoCAD Mechanical, Autodesk AutoCAD MEP, Autodesk AutoCAD Plant 3D, Autodesk Civil 3D, Autodesk Advance Steel**

Impacted Versions: 2025, 2024, 2023, 2022

Mitigated Versions: 2025.1.1, 2024.1.7, 2023.1.7, 2022.1.6

Update Source: Autodesk Access or Accounts Portal, 2022: The AKN article

*Note: Product list contents subject to change.

**Note: Users of Autodesk Advance Steel, Autodesk Civil 3D, and the specialized toolsets of AutoCAD need to install the product update(s) listed above. These security fixes are not included in the updates specific to individual toolsets.

Recommendations

Autodesk highly recommends that customers of the affected products install the latest updates, as applicable, via Autodesk Access or the Accounts Portal. As a general best practice, we also recommend that customers only open files from trusted sources.

Acknowledgements

We thank the following researchers for reporting the relevant issues and for working with Autodesk to help protect our customers:

Mat Powell working with Trend Micro Zero Day Initiative for reporting CVE-2024-8590, CVE-2024-8594, CVE-2024-8597, CVE-2024-8600, CVE-2024-8588, CVE-2024-8587

Rocco Calvi (@TecR0c) with TecSecurity working with Trend Micro Zero Day Initiative for reporting CVE-2024-8599, CVE-2024-8591, CVE-2024-8595, CVE-2024-8596, CVE-2024-8598, CVE-2024-8593, CVE-2024-8599, CVE-2024-9826, CVE-2024-9827

Revision History

Revision: 1.0

Date: 10/29/2024

Description: Initial Release of the Security Advisory

Revision: 1.1

Date: 04/03/2025

Description: Updated Affected Products

Revision: 1.2

Date: 04/10/2025

Description: Updated Affected Products

Revision: 1.3

Date: 04/22/2025

Description: Updated Affected Products

Revision: 1.4

Date: 04/25/2025

Description: Updated Affected Products