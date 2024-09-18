Summary

Applications and services utilizing the Autodesk® FBX® SDK software have been affected by an Out-Of-Bounds Write and Stack Buffer Overflow vulnerabilities. Exploitation of these vulnerabilities may lead to information disclosure, code execution and/or denial-of-service.

Description

The details of the vulnerabilities are as follows:

1)CVE-2023-27909:- An Out-Of-Bounds Write Vulnerability in Autodesk® FBX® SDK version 2020 or prior may lead to code execution through maliciously crafted FBX files or information disclosure.

2) CVE-2023-27910:- A user may be tricked into opening a malicious FBX file that may exploit a stack buffer overflow vulnerability in Autodesk® FBX® SDK 2020 or prior which may lead to code execution.

2) CVE-2023-27911:- A user may be tricked into opening a malicious FBX file that may exploit a heap buffer overflow vulnerability in Autodesk® FBX® SDK 2020 or prior which may lead to code execution.

Affected Products

Item: Autodesk® FBX®SDK

Impacted Versions: 2020

Mitigated Versions: 2020.3.4

Update Source: FBX-SDK

*Note: Product list table contents subject to change.

Recommendations

Autodeskstrongly recommends that customers using the affected products listed above upgrade to the latest version via Autodesk Access.

Customers using previous versions that no longer qualify for full support should plan to upgrade to a supported version as soon as possible to avoid downtime and potential security vulnerabilities. Visit the Autodesk forumfor more information about previous version support.

For third party developers who use FBX®SDK in their applications or services, Autodesk recommends they apply the latest version of the FBX®SDK from the update sourcelisted above.

Acknowledgements

We would like to thank the followingfor reporting the relevantissues and for working with Autodesk to help protect our customers:

cbgabriel and HAO LI of VenusTech ADLab for reporting CVE-2023-27909, CVE-2023-27910, CVE-2023-27911

Revision History

Revision: 1.0 | 3/29/2023 |Description: Initial Release of the Security Advisory

Revision: 1.0

Date: 3/29/2023

Description: Initial Release of the Security Advisory