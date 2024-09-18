Summary

Applications and Services that utilize Autodesk Design Review and AutoCAD products may be affected by Heap Based Overflow and Memory Corruption vulnerabilities. Exploitation of these vulnerabilities could lead to remote code execution.

Description

The details of the vulnerabilities are as follows:

CVE-2022-33889 - A maliciously crafted GIF or JPEG files when parsed through Autodesk Design Review 2018, AutoCAD 2023, 2022, 2021, and 2020 could be used to write beyond the allocated heap buffer. This vulnerability could lead to arbitrary code execution. CVE-2022-33890 - A maliciously crafted PCT or DWF file when consumed through DesignReview.exe application could lead to memory corruption vulnerability by read access violation. This vulnerability in conjunction with other vulnerabilities could lead to code execution in the context of the current process. CVE-2022-41306 - A maliciously crafted PCT file when consumed through DesignReview.exe application could lead to memory corruption vulnerability by write access violation. This vulnerability in conjunction with other vulnerabilities could lead to code execution in the context of the current process.

Affected Products

Item: Autodesk® Design Review

Impacted Versions: 2018, 2017, 2013, 2012, 2011

Mitigated Versions: 2018 Hotfix 7

Update Source: Autodesk Knowledge Network

Item: Autodesk® AutoCAD®

Impacted Versions: 2023, 2022, 2021, 2020

Mitigated Versions: 2023.1.1, 2022.1.3, 2021.1.3, 2020.1.6**

Update Source: Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal

Item: Autodesk® AutoCAD® Architecture

Impacted Versions: 2023, 2022, 2021, 2020

Mitigated Versions: 2023.1.1, 2022.1.3, 2021.1.3, 2020.1.6**

Update Source: Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal

Item: Autodesk® AutoCAD® Electrical

Impacted Versions: 2023, 2022, 2021, 2020

Mitigated Versions: 2023.1.1, 2022.1.3, 2021.1.3, 2020.1.6**

Update Source: Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal

Item: Autodesk® AutoCAD® Map 3D

Impacted Versions: 2023, 2022, 2021, 2020

Mitigated Versions: 2023.1.1, 2022.1.3, 2021.1.3, 2020.1.6**

Update Source: Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal

Item: Autodesk® AutoCAD® Mechanical

Impacted Versions: 2023, 2022, 2021, 2020

Mitigated Versions: 2023.1.1, 2022.1.3, 2021.1.3, 2020.1.6**

Update Source: Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal

Item: Autodesk® AutoCAD® MEP

Impacted Versions: 2023, 2022, 2021, 2020

Mitigated Versions: 2023.1.1, 2022.1.3, 2021.1.3, 2020.1.6**

Update Source: Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal

Item: Autodesk® AutoCAD® Plant 3D

Impacted Versions: 2023, 2022, 2021, 2020

Mitigated Versions: 2023.1.1, 2022.1.3, 2021.1.3, 2020.1.6**

Update Source: Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal

Item: Autodesk® AutoCAD® LT

Impacted Versions: 2023, 2022, 2021, 2020

Mitigated Versions: 2023.1.1, 2022.1.3, 2021.1.3, 2020.1.6**

Update Source: Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal

Item: Autodesk® Civil 3D®

Impacted Versions: 2023, 2022, 2021, 2020

Mitigated Versions: 2023.1.1, 2022.1.3, 2021.1.3, 2020.1.6**

Update Source: Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal

Item: Autodesk® Advance Steel

Impacted Versions: 2023, 2022, 2021, 2020

Mitigated Versions: 2023.1.1, 2022.1.3, 2021.1.3, 2020.1.6**

Update Source: Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal

*Note: Product list table contents subject to change.

** Note: Users of Autodesk Advance Steel, Autodesk Civil 3D, and the specialized toolsets of AutoCAD need to install either the AutoCAD product update(s) listed above or a more recent product version. These security fixes are not included in the updates specific to individual toolsets.

Recommendations

Autodesk strongly recommends that users of Autodesk Design Review 2018 and earlier versions download and install the security hotfix referenced above via theAutodesk Knowledge Network. Customers of Autodesk Design Review 2013 or earlier will need to upgrade to version 2018 or later by following the installation instructions outlined in theAutodesk Knowledge Networkarticle.

Autodesk users of the 2020, 2021 and 2022 versions of Autodesk® Advance Steel, Autodesk® Civil 3D®, AutoCAD®, AutoCAD® LT, and AutoCAD-based specialized toolsets listed in the table above should install the latest AutoCAD® or AutoCAD LT 2023 updates, as applicable, via the Autodesk Desktop App or the Accounts Portal.

Customers using previous versions that no longer qualify for full support should plan to upgrade to a supported version as soon as possible to avoid downtime and potential security vulnerabilities. Visit theAutodesk Knowledge Networkfor more information about previous version support.

Acknowledgements

We would like to thank the following researchers for reporting the relevant issues and for working with Autodesk to help protect our customers:

ADLab of Venustech working with HackerOne for reporting CVE-2022-33889

Kushal Arvind Shah of Fortinet’s FortiGuard Labs for reporting CVE-2022-33890, CVE-2022-41306

Related Information

More information on related security advisories can be found on theAutodesk Trust Center.

Revision History

Revision: 1.0

Date: 9/22/2022

Description: Initial Release of Security advisory

Revision: 1.1

Date: 10/06/2022

Description: Update to CVE information, Product Table, and Recommendations to include AutoCAD 2021 and 2020 products