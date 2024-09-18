Autodesk Trust Center

Security advisory

Advisories are used to communicate information related to vulnerabilities identified with Autodesk® products and services. This includes any fixes or workarounds that are applicable to the affected product.

Improper Signature Validation Vulnerability in Autodesk® Dynamo BIM

Autodesk ID: ADSK-SA-2020-0001

Product, Service, Component: Autodesk® Dynamo BIM

Impact: Code Execution

Severity: Medium

Original Publish: 01/04/2020

Last Revised: 01/04/2020

Severity CVSS Score Impact
Low 0.1 - 3.9 A vulnerability where scope and impact of exploitation is restricted and the ability to exploit is extremely difficult.
Medium 4.0 - 6.9 A vulnerability where exploitation is mitigated by factors such as difficulty to exploit, default configuration or ease of identification.
High 7.0 - 8.9 A vulnerability, which if exploited, would directly impact the confidentiality, integrity or availability of user's data or processing resources.
Critical 9.0 - 10 A vulnerability, which if exploited, would allow remote execution of malicious code without user action.

Summary

Autodesk® Dynamo BIM is affected by an improper signature validation vulnerability which may lead to code execution through maliciously crafted DLL files.

Description

The details of the vulnerability are as follows:1) CVE-2020-7079: DynamoBIM uses an improper signature validation mechanism when automatically loading official Autodesk feature packages delivered at install time. A certificate issued for one file may be used with a maliciously crafted DLL file to allow it to incorrectly pass the signature check. If a user is tricked into writing such a malicious DLL into the installation area, this may lead to arbitrary code execution on the system. This issue does not affect third-party packages containing executable code that are intentionally installed manually via the Package Manager; third-party packages do not require signature validation, and users should continue to make their own informed decisions about which third-party packages to trust and load on their systems.

Affected Products

Item: Dynamo Sandbox

Impacted Versions: 2.5.1 and 2.5.0

Mitigated Versions: 2.5.2

Update Source:

dynamobuilds.com

Recommendations

To remove this vulnerability, Autodesk highly recommends that customers of Dynamo Sandbox download and use DynamoCoreRuntime2.5.2.zip or above via the Dynamo Development builds page: dynamobuilds.com.

Acknowledgements

We would like to thank Jaroslav Lobačevski for reporting CVE-2020-7079.

Revision History

Revision: 1.0

Date: 01/04/2020

Description: Initial Release

Disclaimer

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