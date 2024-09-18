Summary

Autodesk® Dynamo BIM is affected by an improper signature validation vulnerability which may lead to code execution through maliciously crafted DLL files.

Description

The details of the vulnerability are as follows:1) CVE-2020-7079: DynamoBIM uses an improper signature validation mechanism when automatically loading official Autodesk feature packages delivered at install time. A certificate issued for one file may be used with a maliciously crafted DLL file to allow it to incorrectly pass the signature check. If a user is tricked into writing such a malicious DLL into the installation area, this may lead to arbitrary code execution on the system. This issue does not affect third-party packages containing executable code that are intentionally installed manually via the Package Manager; third-party packages do not require signature validation, and users should continue to make their own informed decisions about which third-party packages to trust and load on their systems.

Affected Products

Item: Dynamo Sandbox

Impacted Versions: 2.5.1 and 2.5.0

Mitigated Versions: 2.5.2

Update Source:

dynamobuilds.com

Recommendations

To remove this vulnerability, Autodesk highly recommends that customers of Dynamo Sandbox download and use DynamoCoreRuntime2.5.2.zip or above via the Dynamo Development builds page: dynamobuilds.com.

Acknowledgements

We would like to thank Jaroslav Lobačevski for reporting CVE-2020-7079.

Revision History

Revision: 1.0

Date: 01/04/2020

Description: Initial Release