& Construction
Integrated BIM tools, including Revit, AutoCAD, and Civil 3D
& Manufacturing
Professional CAD/CAM tools built on Inventor and AutoCAD
& Entertainment
Entertainment content creation tools, including 3ds Max and Maya
Autodesk ID: ADSK-SA-2020-0001
Product, Service, Component: Autodesk® Dynamo BIM
Impact: Code Execution
Severity: Medium
Original Publish: 01/04/2020
Last Revised: 01/04/2020
|Severity
|CVSS Score
|Impact
|Low
|0.1 - 3.9
|A vulnerability where scope and impact of exploitation is restricted and the ability to exploit is extremely difficult.
|Medium
|4.0 - 6.9
|A vulnerability where exploitation is mitigated by factors such as difficulty to exploit, default configuration or ease of identification.
|High
|7.0 - 8.9
|A vulnerability, which if exploited, would directly impact the confidentiality, integrity or availability of user's data or processing resources.
|Critical
|9.0 - 10
|A vulnerability, which if exploited, would allow remote execution of malicious code without user action.
Autodesk® Dynamo BIM is affected by an improper signature validation vulnerability which may lead to code execution through maliciously crafted DLL files.
The details of the vulnerability are as follows:1) CVE-2020-7079: DynamoBIM uses an improper signature validation mechanism when automatically loading official Autodesk feature packages delivered at install time. A certificate issued for one file may be used with a maliciously crafted DLL file to allow it to incorrectly pass the signature check. If a user is tricked into writing such a malicious DLL into the installation area, this may lead to arbitrary code execution on the system. This issue does not affect third-party packages containing executable code that are intentionally installed manually via the Package Manager; third-party packages do not require signature validation, and users should continue to make their own informed decisions about which third-party packages to trust and load on their systems.
Item: Dynamo Sandbox
Impacted Versions: 2.5.1 and 2.5.0
Mitigated Versions: 2.5.2
Update Source:
To remove this vulnerability, Autodesk highly recommends that customers of Dynamo Sandbox download and use DynamoCoreRuntime2.5.2.zip or above via the Dynamo Development builds page: dynamobuilds.com.
We would like to thank Jaroslav Lobačevski for reporting CVE-2020-7079.
Revision: 1.0
Date: 01/04/2020
Description: Initial Release
INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT IS PROVIDED “AS IS” IN CONNECTION WITH AUTODESK PRODUCTS. AUTODESK AND/OR ITS RESPECTIVE SUBSIDIARIES, AFFILIATES, SUPPLIERS AND LICENSORS AND ITS AND THEIR DIRECTORS, OFFICERS, EMPLOYEES, AGENTS AND REPRESENTATIVES MAKE NO REPRESENTATIONS ABOUT THE SITE, ANY PRODUCTS AND SERVICES CONTAINED ON THE SITE OR THE SUITABILITY OF THE INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THE MATERIALS, INFORMATION, CONTENT, DOCUMENTS, AND RELATED GRAPHICS PUBLISHED ON THIS SITE FOR ANY PURPOSE. THE SITE, ANY PRODUCTS OR SERVICES (INCLUDING WITHOUT LIMITATION, THIRD PARTY PRODUCTS AND SERVICES) OBTAINED THROUGH THE SITE, AND ALL SUCH INFORMATION, CONTENT, DOCUMENTS, AND RELATED GRAPHICS ARE PROVIDED FOR YOUR USE AT YOUR OWN RISK AND “AS IS” WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND. AUTODESK AND/OR ITS RESPECTIVE SUBSIDIARIES, AFFILIATES, SUPPLIERS AND LICENSORS HEREBY DISCLAIM ALL WARRANTIES AND CONDITIONS WITH REGARD TO THIS SITE, SUCH PRODUCTS AND SERVICES AND SUCH INFORMATION, CONTENT, DOCUMENTS, AND RELATED GRAPHICS, INCLUDING ALL IMPLIED WARRANTIES AND CONDITIONS OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE, TITLE, AND NON-INFRINGEMENT.