Security advisory

Advisories are used to communicate information related to vulnerabilities identified with Autodesk® products and services. This includes any fixes or workarounds that are applicable to the affected product.

Stack-based Overflow Vulnerability in Revit Software

Autodesk ID: ADSK-SA-2024-0013

Product, Service, Component:Revit

Impact:Stack-based Overflow

Severity:High

Original Publish:8/20/2024

Last Revised:8/26/2024

Summary

Autodesk Revit is affected by a Stack-based Overflow vulnerability. Exploitation of this vulnerability requires user interaction and may lead to code execution.

Description

The details of the vulnerability are as follows:

  1. CVE-2024-37008: A maliciously crafted DWG file, when parsed in Revit, can cause a Stack-based buffer overflow. A malicious actor can leverage this vulnerability to execute arbitrary code in the context of the current process.

*Note: Fixes Applied to Autodesk Traffic Simulation

Affected Products

Item: Revit

Impacted Versions: 2025, 2024, 2023, 2022

Mitigated Versions: 2025.1, 2024.2.2, 2023.1.5, 2022.1.7

Update Source:

Autodesk Access or Accounts Portal

 

Item: Revit LT

Impacted Versions: 2025, 2024, 2023, 2022

Mitigated Versions: 2025.1, 2024.2.2, 2023.1.5, 2022.1.7

Update Source:

Autodesk Access or Accounts Portal

 

*Note: Product list table contents subject to change.

Recommendations

Autodesk highly recommends that customers of the affected products install the latest updates, as applicable, via Autodesk Access or the Accounts Portal. As a general best practice, we also recommend that customers open files from trusted sources**.**

Acknowledgements

We thank the following researcher for reporting the relevant issues and for working with Autodesk to help protect our customers:

  • Francis Provencher {PRL} for reporting CVE-2024-37008.

Revision History

Revision: 1.0

Date: 8/20/2024

Description: Initial Release

 

Revision: 1.1

Date: 8/26/2024

Description: Include Revit LT in Affected Products

Disclaimer

