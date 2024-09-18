Summary

ZDI published zero-day vulnerabilities on February 12th for versions of Autodesk AutoCAD products. Fixes for these vulnerabilities will be issued for affected versions of AutoCAD in an upcoming release. See the Recommendations section below for a workaround. Please note, this advisory applies to Windows versions of the affected products. Other platforms are not impacted. Exploitation of these vulnerabilities requires an interactive choice by the end user.

Description

The details of the vulnerabilities are as follows:

CVE-2024-0446:A maliciously crafted STP, CATPART or MODEL file when parsed in ASMKERN228A.dll and ASMdatax229A.dll through Autodesk applications can force an Out-of-Bound Write. A malicious actor can leverage this vulnerability to cause a crash, read sensitive data, or execute arbitrary code in the context of the current process. CVE-2024-23120:A maliciously crafted STP and STEP file when parsed in ASMIMPORT228A.dll and ASMIMPORT229A.dll and through Autodesk applications can force an Out-of-Bound Write. A malicious actor can leverage this vulnerability to cause a crash, read sensitive data, or execute arbitrary code in the context of the current process. CVE-2024-23121:A maliciously crafted MODEL file when parsed in libodxdll.dll through Autodesk applications can force an Out-of-Bound Write. A malicious actor can leverage this vulnerability to cause a crash, read sensitive data, or execute arbitrary code in the context of the current process. CVE-2024-23122:A maliciously crafted 3DM file when parsed in opennurbs.dll through Autodesk applications can force an Out-of-Bound Write. A malicious actor can leverage this vulnerability to cause a crash, read sensitive data, or execute arbitrary code in the context of the current process. CVE-2024-23123:A maliciously crafted CATPART file, when parsed in CC5Dll.dll and ASMBASE228A.dll through Autodesk applications, can force an Out-of-Bound Write. A malicious actor can leverage this vulnerability to cause a crash, read sensitive data, or execute arbitrary code in the context of the current process. CVE-2024-23124:A maliciously crafted STP file in ASMIMPORT228A.dll when parsed through Autodesk applications can force an Out-of-Bound Write. A malicious actor can leverage this vulnerability to cause a crash, read sensitive data, or execute arbitrary code in the context of the current process. CVE-2024-23125:A maliciously crafted SLDPRT file in ODXSW_DLL.dll when parsed through Autodesk applications can be used to cause a Stack-based Overflow. A malicious actor can leverage this vulnerability to cause a crash, read sensitive data, or execute arbitrary code in the context of the current process. CVE-2024-23126:A maliciously crafted CATPART file in CC5Dll.dll when parsed through Autodesk applications can be used to cause a Stack-based Overflow. A malicious actor can leverage this vulnerability to cause a crash, read sensitive data, or execute arbitrary code in the context of the current process. CVE-2024-23127:A maliciously crafted MODEL, SLDPRT, or SLDASM file, when parsed in ODXSW_DLL.dll and libodxdll.dll through Autodesk applications, can be used to cause a Heap-based Overflow. A malicious actor can leverage this vulnerability to cause a crash, read sensitive data, or execute arbitrary code in the context of the current process. CVE-2024-23128:A maliciously crafted MODEL file, when parsed in libodxdll.dll and ASMDATAX229A.dll through Autodesk applications, can lead to a memory corruption vulnerability by write access violation. This vulnerability, in conjunction with other vulnerabilities, can lead to code execution in the context of the current process. CVE-2024-23129: A maliciously crafted MODEL 3DM, STP or SLDASM files in opennurbs.dll when parsed through Autodesk applications can lead to a memory corruption vulnerability by write access violation. This vulnerability in conjunction with other vulnerabilities can lead to code execution in the context of the current process. CVE-2024-23130: A maliciously crafted SLDASM, or SLDPRT files in ODXSW_DLL.dll when parsed through Autodesk applications can lead to a memory corruption vulnerability by write access violation. This vulnerability in conjunction with other vulnerabilities can lead to code execution in the context of the current process. CVE-2024-23131: A maliciously crafted STP file, when parsed in ASMIMPORT229A.dll, ASMKERN228A.dll, ASMkern229A.dll or ASMDATAX228A.dll through Autodesk applications, can lead to a memory corruption vulnerability by write access violation. This vulnerability, in conjunction with other vulnerabilities, can lead to code execution in the context of the current process. CVE-2024-23132: A maliciously crafted STP file in atf_dwg_consumer.dll when parsed through Autodesk applications can lead to a memory corruption vulnerability by write access violation. This vulnerability in conjunction with other vulnerabilities could lead to code execution in the context of the current process. CVE-2024-23133: A maliciously crafted STP file in ASMDATAX228A.dll when parsed through Autodesk applications can lead to a memory corruption vulnerability by write access violation. This vulnerability in conjunction with other vulnerabilities could lead to code execution in the context of the current process. CVE-2024-23134: A maliciously crafted IGS file in tbb.dll when parsed through Autodesk AutoCAD can be used in user-after-free vulnerability. This vulnerability, along with other vulnerabilities, could lead to code execution in the current process. CVE-2024-23135:A maliciously crafted SLDPRT file in ASMkern228A.dll when parsed through Autodesk applications can be used in user-after-free vulnerability. This vulnerability, along with other vulnerabilities, can lead to code execution in the current process. CVE-2024-23136:A maliciously crafted STP file in ASMKERN228A.dll when parsed through Autodesk applications can be used to dereference an untrusted pointer. This vulnerability, along with other vulnerabilities, can lead to code execution in the current process. CVE-2024-23137:A maliciously crafted STP or SLDPRT file in ODXSW_DLL.dll when parsed through Autodesk applications can be used to uninitialized variables. This vulnerability, along with other vulnerabilities, can lead to code execution in the current process.

Affected Products

Item: Autodesk AutoCAD

Impacted Versions: 2025, 2024, 2023, 2022, 2021

Item: Autodesk AutoCAD Architecture

Impacted Versions: 2025,2024, 2023, 2022, 2021

Item: Autodesk AutoCAD Electrical

Impacted Versions: 2025,2024, 2023, 2022, 2021

Item: Autodesk AutoCAD Map 3D

Impacted Versions: 2025,2024, 2023, 2022, 2021

Item: Autodesk AutoCAD Mechanical

Impacted Versions: 2025,2024, 2023, 2022, 2021

Item: Autodesk AutoCAD MEP

Impacted Versions: 2025,2024, 2023, 2022, 2021

Item: Autodesk AutoCAD Plant 3D

Impacted Versions: 2025,2024, 2023, 2022, 2021

Item: Autodesk Civil 3D

Impacted Versions: 2025,2024, 2023, 2022, 2021

Item: Autodesk Advance Steel

Impacted Versions: 2025,2024, 2023, 2022, 2021

*Note: Product list table contents subject to change.

** Note: Users of Autodesk Advance Steel, Autodesk Civil 3D, and the specialized toolsets of AutoCAD need to install either the product update(s) listed above or a more recent product version. These security fixes are not included in the updates specific to individual toolsets.

Recommendations

These CVEs impact the import feature in AutoCAD. Fixes for these vulnerabilities will be issued for affected versions in an upcoming release. Product users can take the following steps to mitigate the impact of these vulnerabilities:

Avoid using the import feature

Disable imports by renaming acTranslators.exe in the AutoCAD install folder. This disables imports of the following file-types: 3dm, abc, CATPart, iges, igs, model, prt, sldasm, sldprt, step, sstp, x_t

Import files from trusted sources only

Please refer to this advisory for additional updates to release information.

Customers using previous versions that no longer qualify for full support should plan to upgrade to a supported version as soon as possible to avoid downtime and potential security vulnerabilities. Visit the Autodesk Knowledge Network for more information about previous version support.

Acknowledgements

We would like to thank the following researcher/customer for reporting the relevant issues and for working with Autodesk to help protect our customers:

Mat Powell of Trend Micro Zero Day Initiative for reporting CVE-2024-0446, CVE-2024-23120, CVE-2024-23121, CVE-2024-23122, CVE-2024-23123, CVE-2024-23124, CVE-2024-23125, CVE-2024-23126, CVE-2024-23127, CVE-2024-23128, CVE-2024-23129, CVE-2024-23130, CVE-2024-23131, CVE-2024-23132, CVE-2024-23133, CVE-2024-23134, CVE-2024-23135, CVE-2024-23136, CVE-2024-23137

Revision History

Revision: 1.0

Date: 2/14/2024

Description: Initial Release of the Security Advisory

Revision: 1.1

Date: 2/29/2024

Description: Updated the statement at top of the Security Advisory to reference where updates to release information can be reviewed.

Revision: 1.2

Date: 3/29/2024

Description: Updated Affected Products table

Revision: 1.3

Date: 5/31/2024

Description: Updated CVE descriptions in the Security Advisory