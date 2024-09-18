Summary

Autodesk AutoCAD and certain Autodesk desktop products are affected by the vulnerability listed below. Exploitation of this vulnerability can lead to code execution. Exploitation of this vulnerability requires user interaction.

Description

The details of the vulnerability are as follows:

CVE-2025-1276: A maliciously crafted DWG file, when parsed through certain Autodesk applications, can force an Out-of-Bounds Write vulnerability. A malicious actor may leverage this vulnerability to cause a crash, cause data corruption, or execute arbitrary code in the context of the current process.

Affected Products

Item: Autodesk AutoCAD, Autodesk AutoCAD Architecture, Autodesk AutoCAD Electrical, Autodesk AutoCAD Map 3D, Autodesk AutoCAD Mechanical, Autodesk AutoCAD MEP, Autodesk AutoCAD Plant 3D, Autodesk Advance Steel,Autodesk Civil 3D, Autodesk AutoCAD LT

Impacted Versions: 2025, 2024, 2023

Mitigated Versions: 2025.1.2, 2024.1.7, 2023.1.7

Update Source: Autodesk Access or Accounts Portal

Item: Autodesk Infrastructure Parts Editor, Autodesk Inventor, Autodesk Navisworks Manage, Autodesk Navisworks Simulate, Autodesk Revit, Autodesk Vault Basic Client

Impacted Versions: 2025, 2024

Mitigated Versions: RealDWG 2025.1.2, RealDWG 2024.1.7

Update Source: Autodesk Access or Accounts Portal

Item: Autodesk DWG Trueview

Impacted Versions: 2025, 2024, 2023

Mitigated Versions: 2025.1.2, 2024.1.7, 2023.1.7

Update Source: Free Autodesk Viewer

*Note: Product list subject to change.

**Note: Users of Autodesk Advance Steel, Autodesk Civil 3D, and the specialized toolsets of AutoCAD need to install the product update(s) listed above. These security fixes are not included in the updates specific to individual toolsets.

Recommendations

Autodesk highly recommends that users of the affected products install the latest mitigated product versions noted above, as applicable, via Autodesk Access or the Accounts Portal. As a general best practice, we also recommend that users only open files from trusted sources.

Acknowledgements

We thank the following researcher for reporting the relevant issues and for working with Autodesk to help protect our users:

jony_juice for reporting CVE-2025-1276.

Revision History

Revision: 1.0

Date: 04/15/2025

Description: Initial Release of the Security Advisory

Revision: 1.1

Date: 04/24/2025

Description: Updated Affected Products

Revision: 1.2

Date: 05/14/2025

Description: Updated Affected Products