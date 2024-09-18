How to buy
Autodesk ID: ADSK-SA-2022-0013
Product, Service, Component: Autodesk® Fusion360®
Impact: XML External Entities (XXE)
Severity:Medium
Original Publish: 6/13/2022
Last Revised: 6/13/2022
|Severity
|CVSS Score
|Impact
|Low
|0.1 - 3.9
|A vulnerability where scope and impact of exploitation is restricted and the ability to exploit is extremely difficult.
|Medium
|4.0 - 6.9
|A vulnerability where exploitation is mitigated by factors such as difficulty to exploit, default configuration or ease of identification.
|High
|7.0 - 8.9
|A vulnerability, which if exploited, would directly impact the confidentiality, integrity or availability of user's data or processing resources.
|Critical
|9.0 - 10
|A vulnerability, which if exploited, would allow remote execution of malicious code without user action.
Autodesk® Fusion 360® has been affected by XML External Entities (XXE) vulnerabilities detailed below. Exploitation of these vulnerabilities may lead to remote code execution and/or denial-of-service to the software and user devices.
The details of the vulnerabilities are as follows:
CVE-2022-27873: An attacker can force the victim’s device to perform arbitrary HTTP requests in WAN through a malicious SVG file being parsed by Autodesk Fusion 360’s document parser. The vulnerability exists in the application’s ‘Insert SVG’ procedure. An attacker can also leverage this vulnerability to obtain victim’s public IP and possibly other sensitive information.
Item: Fusion 360
Impacted Versions: <= 2.0.12887
Mitigated Versions: 2.0.12888 or later
Update Source: In Product Update or through Autodesk Account Management
*Note: Product list table contents subject to change.
Autodesk highly recommends that customers of the affected products obtain the latest version via the in product update system or by downloading from Autodesk Account Management.
We would like to thank the following researchers for reporting the relevant issues and for working with Autodesk to help protect our customers:
Giulio `linset` Casciaro from Shielder for reporting CVE-2022-27873.
More information on related security advisories can be found on the Autodesk Trust Center.
Revision: 1.0
Date: 06/13/2022
Description: Initial Release of the Security Advisory
