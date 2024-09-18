Summary

Autodesk® Fusion 360® has been affected by XML External Entities (XXE) vulnerabilities detailed below. Exploitation of these vulnerabilities may lead to remote code execution and/or denial-of-service to the software and user devices.

Description

The details of the vulnerabilities are as follows:

CVE-2022-27873: An attacker can force the victim’s device to perform arbitrary HTTP requests in WAN through a malicious SVG file being parsed by Autodesk Fusion 360’s document parser. The vulnerability exists in the application’s ‘Insert SVG’ procedure. An attacker can also leverage this vulnerability to obtain victim’s public IP and possibly other sensitive information.

Affected Products

Item: Fusion 360

Impacted Versions: <= 2.0.12887

Mitigated Versions: 2.0.12888 or later

Update Source: In Product Update or through Autodesk Account Management

*Note: Product list table contents subject to change.

Recommendations

Autodesk highly recommends that customers of the affected products obtain the latest version via the in product update system or by downloading from Autodesk Account Management.

Acknowledgements

We would like to thank the following researchers for reporting the relevant issues and for working with Autodesk to help protect our customers:

Giulio `linset` Casciaro from Shielder for reporting CVE-2022-27873.

Related Information

More information on related security advisories can be found on the Autodesk Trust Center.

Revision History

Revision: 1.0

Date: 06/13/2022

Description: Initial Release of the Security Advisory