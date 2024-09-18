Summary

Certain Autodesk products are affected by the vulnerability listed below. Exploitation of this vulnerability can lead to code execution. Exploitation of this vulnerability requires user interaction.

Description

The details of the vulnerabilities are as follows:

CVE-2025-5039: A maliciously crafted binary file, when present while loading files in certain Autodesk applications, could lead to execution of arbitrary code in the context of the current process due to an untrusted search path being utilized.

Affected Products

Item: Autodesk Infrastructure Parts Editor, Autodesk Inventor, Autodesk Navisworks Manage, Autodesk Navisworks Simulate, Autodesk Revit, Autodesk Vault Basic Client

Impacted Versions: 2026

Mitigated Versions: RealDWG 2026.0.2

Update Source: Autodesk Access or Accounts Portal

Item: Autodesk AutoCAD, Autodesk AutoCAD LT, Autodesk AutoCAD Architecture, Autodesk AutoCAD Electrical, Autodesk AutoCAD Mechanical, Autodesk AutoCAD MEP, Autodesk AutoCAD Plant 3D, AutoCAD Map 3D, Autodesk Civil 3D, Autodesk Advance Steel

Impacted Versions: 2026

Mitigated Versions: 2026.1

Update Source: Autodesk Access or Accounts Portal

Item: Autodesk 3ds Max

Impacted Versions: 2027, 2026

Mitigated Versions: 2027.1, 2026.3.3

Update Source: Autodesk Access or Accounts Portal

*Note: Product list subject to change.

**Note: Users of Autodesk Advance Steel, Autodesk Civil 3D, and the specialized toolsets of AutoCAD need to install either the AutoCAD product update(s) listed above or a more recent product version. These security fixes are not included in the updates specific to individual toolsets.

Recommendations

Autodesk highly recommends that users of the affected products install the latest mitigated product versions noted above, as applicable, via Autodesk Access or the Accounts Portal. As a general best practice, we also recommend that users only open files from trusted sources.

Acknowledgements

We thank the following researcher for reporting the relevant issues and for working with Autodesk to help protect our users:

jony_juice for reporting CVE-2025-5039 and CVE-2026-7449.

Revision History

Revision: 1.0

Date: 07/24/2025

Description: Initial Release of the Security Advisory

Revision: 1.1

Date: 08/15/2025

Description: Updated Affected Products

Revision: 1.2

Date: 10/20/2025

Description: Updated Affected Products

Revision: 1.3

Date: 05/28/2025

Description: Updated Affected Products