Autodesk Trust Center

Security advisory

Advisories are used to communicate information related to vulnerabilities identified with Autodesk® products and services. This includes any fixes or workarounds that are applicable to the affected product.

Vulnerability in the Autodesk® Desktop Application

Autodesk ID: ADSK-SA-2019-0004

Product, Service, Component: Autodesk® Desktop Application

Impact: Privilege Escalation

Severity: Medium

Original Publish: 29/11/2019

Last Revised: 29/11/2019

Severity CVSS Score Impact
Low 0.1 - 3.9 A vulnerability where scope and impact of exploitation is restricted and the ability to exploit is extremely difficult.
Medium 4.0 - 6.9 A vulnerability where exploitation is mitigated by factors such as difficulty to exploit, default configuration or ease of identification.
High 7.0 - 8.9 A vulnerability, which if exploited, would directly impact the confidentiality, integrity or availability of user's data or processing resources.
Critical 9.0 - 10 A vulnerability, which if exploited, would allow remote execution of malicious code without user action.

Summary

Autodesk Desktop Application is affected by a DLL preloading vulnerability.

Description

The details of the vulnerability are as follows:

  1. CVE-2019-7365: Under certain conditions, an attacker may trick a user into downloading a malicious DLL file into the working directory of Autodesk Desktop Application (ADA). The malicious DLL file may then leverage a DLL preloading vulnerability in ADA and execute code on the system.

Affected Products

Item: Autodesk Desktop Application

Impacted Versions: 7.0.16.29 and earlier

Mitigated Versions: 7.0.21.x

Update Source: Self updating product

Recommendations

Autodesk highly recommends that customers apply the latest update for ADA by clicking the update button on the application.

Acknowledgements

We would like to thank Peleg Hadar from SafeBreach Labs for reporting the vulnerability.

Related Information

The following CVE has been reserved as a result of the remediation activities. Details regarding each CVE are available here: https://cve.mitre.orgCVE-2019-7365: Autodesk Desktop Application DLL Preloading Vulnerability

Revision History

Revision: 1.0

Date: 29/11/2019

Description: Initial Release

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