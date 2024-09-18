Summary

Autodesk Desktop Application is affected by a DLL preloading vulnerability.

Description

The details of the vulnerability are as follows:

CVE-2019-7365: Under certain conditions, an attacker may trick a user into downloading a malicious DLL file into the working directory of Autodesk Desktop Application (ADA). The malicious DLL file may then leverage a DLL preloading vulnerability in ADA and execute code on the system.

Affected Products

Item: Autodesk Desktop Application

Impacted Versions: 7.0.16.29 and earlier

Mitigated Versions: 7.0.21.x

Update Source: Self updating product

Recommendations

Autodesk highly recommends that customers apply the latest update for ADA by clicking the update button on the application.

Acknowledgements

We would like to thank Peleg Hadar from SafeBreach Labs for reporting the vulnerability.

Related Information

The following CVE has been reserved as a result of the remediation activities. Details regarding each CVE are available here: https://cve.mitre.orgCVE-2019-7365: Autodesk Desktop Application DLL Preloading Vulnerability

Revision History

Revision: 1.0

Date: 29/11/2019

Description: Initial Release