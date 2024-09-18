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Autodesk ID: ADSK-SA-2019-0004
Product, Service, Component: Autodesk® Desktop Application
Impact: Privilege Escalation
Severity: Medium
Original Publish: 29/11/2019
Last Revised: 29/11/2019
|Severity
|CVSS Score
|Impact
|Low
|0.1 - 3.9
|A vulnerability where scope and impact of exploitation is restricted and the ability to exploit is extremely difficult.
|Medium
|4.0 - 6.9
|A vulnerability where exploitation is mitigated by factors such as difficulty to exploit, default configuration or ease of identification.
|High
|7.0 - 8.9
|A vulnerability, which if exploited, would directly impact the confidentiality, integrity or availability of user's data or processing resources.
|Critical
|9.0 - 10
|A vulnerability, which if exploited, would allow remote execution of malicious code without user action.
Autodesk Desktop Application is affected by a DLL preloading vulnerability.
The details of the vulnerability are as follows:
CVE-2019-7365: Under certain conditions, an attacker may trick a user into downloading a malicious DLL file into the working directory of Autodesk Desktop Application (ADA). The malicious DLL file may then leverage a DLL preloading vulnerability in ADA and execute code on the system.
Item: Autodesk Desktop Application
Impacted Versions: 7.0.16.29 and earlier
Mitigated Versions: 7.0.21.x
Update Source: Self updating product
Autodesk highly recommends that customers apply the latest update for ADA by clicking the update button on the application.
We would like to thank Peleg Hadar from SafeBreach Labs for reporting the vulnerability.
The following CVE has been reserved as a result of the remediation activities. Details regarding each CVE are available here: https://cve.mitre.orgCVE-2019-7365: Autodesk Desktop Application DLL Preloading Vulnerability
Revision: 1.0
Date: 29/11/2019
Description: Initial Release
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