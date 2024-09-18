Autodesk Trust Center

Security advisory

Advisories are used to communicate information related to vulnerabilities identified with Autodesk® products and services. This includes any fixes or workarounds that are applicable to the affected product.

Multiple Vulnerabilities in 3ds Max

Autodesk ID: ADSK-SA-2025-0023

Product, Service, Component: Autodesk 3ds Max

Impact: Out-of-Bounds Write, Use-After-Free

Severity: High

Original Publish: 11/12/2025

Last Revised: 11/12/2025

Severity CVSS Score Impact
Low 0.1 - 3.9 A vulnerability where scope and impact of exploitation is restricted and the ability to exploit is extremely difficult.
Medium 4.0 - 6.9 A vulnerability where exploitation is mitigated by factors such as difficulty to exploit, default configuration or ease of identification.
High 7.0 - 8.9 A vulnerability, which if exploited, would directly impact the confidentiality, integrity or availability of user's data or processing resources.
Critical 9.0 - 10 A vulnerability, which if exploited, would allow remote execution of malicious code without user action.

Summary

Autodesk 3ds Max is affected by multiple vulnerabilities listed below. Exploitation of these vulnerabilities can lead to code execution. Exploitation of these vulnerabilities requires user interaction.

Description

The details of the vulnerabilities are as follows:

  1. CVE-2025-11795: A maliciously crafted JPG file, when parsed through Autodesk 3ds Max, can force an Out-of-Bounds Write vulnerability. A malicious actor can leverage this vulnerability to execute arbitrary code in the context of the current process.

  2. CVE-2025-11797: A maliciously crafted DWG file, when parsed through Autodesk 3ds Max, can force a Use-After-Free vulnerability. A malicious actor can leverage this vulnerability to cause a crash, read sensitive data, or execute arbitrary code in the context of the current process.

Affected Products

Item: Autodesk 3ds Max

Impacted Versions: 2026

Mitigated Versions: 2026.3

Update Source: Autodesk Access or Accounts Portal

 

*Note: Product list subject to change.

Recommendations

Autodesk highly recommends that users of the affected products install the latest mitigated product versions noted above, as applicable, via Autodesk Access or the Accounts Portal. As a general best practice, we also recommend that users only open files from trusted sources.

Acknowledgements

We thank the following researcher for reporting the relevant issues and for working with Autodesk to help protect our users:

  • Francis Provencher {PRL} for reporting CVE-2025-11795 and CVE-2025-11797.

Revision History

Revision: 1.0

Date: 11/12/2025

Description: Initial Release of the Security Advisory

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