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Autodesk ID: ADSK-SA-2023-0024
Product, Service, Component: Autodesk InfoWorks WS Pro, InfoWorks ICM
Impact: Multiple
Severity: High
Original Publish: 12/22/2023
Last Revised: 12/22/2023
|Severity
|CVSS Score
|Impact
|Low
|0.1 - 3.9
|A vulnerability where scope and impact of exploitation is restricted and the ability to exploit is extremely difficult.
|Medium
|4.0 - 6.9
|A vulnerability where exploitation is mitigated by factors such as difficulty to exploit, default configuration or ease of identification.
|High
|7.0 - 8.9
|A vulnerability, which if exploited, would directly impact the confidentiality, integrity or availability of user's data or processing resources.
|Critical
|9.0 - 10
|A vulnerability, which if exploited, would allow remote execution of malicious code without user action.
Autodesk InfoWorks WS Pro and InfoWorks ICM have been affected by multiple vulnerabilities detailed below. Exploitation of these vulnerabilities may lead to remote code execution and/or denial of service to the software and user devices. Patch releases are available in Autodesk Access in the Accounts Portal or the Innovyze Web Portal to help resolve these vulnerabilities. The patch versions are listed below.
The details of the vulnerabilities are as follows:
Vulnerable Library: SQLite
CVEs: CVE-2019-19317
Vulnerable Library: Protobuf
CVEs: CVE-2022-1941
Vulnerable Library: GDAL
CVEs:
Vulnerable Library: Sentinel Protection Installer
CVEs: CVE-2021-42808CVE-2021-42809
Vulnerable Library: Zlib
CVEs: CVE-2022-37434
Vulnerable Library: CivetWeb
CVEs: CVE-2020-27304
Vulnerable Library: Ruby
CVEs:
Vulnerable Library: openjpeg
CVEs: CVE-2021-3575
Vulnerable Library: Xerces
CVEs: CVE-2017-12627CVE-2017-12627CVE-2008-4482CVE-2016-4463CVE-2015-0252CVE-2009-1885
*Note: Library list table contents subject to change
Item: Autodesk InfoWorks WS Pro
Impacted Versions: 2024, 2023
Mitigated Versions: 2024.5, 2023.2.4
Item: Autodesk InfoWorks ICM
Impacted Versions: 2024, 2023
Mitigated Versions: 2024.5, 2023.2.5
*Note: Product list table contents are subject to change.
Item: Autodesk InfoWorks WS Pro
2023.2.4
Desktop client from Innovyze Portal
Remote agent from Innovyze portal
Desktop client from Autodesk portal
2024.5
Desktop client from Innovyze Portal
Remote agent from Innovyze portal
Desktop client from Autodesk portal
Item: Autodesk InfoWorks ICM
2023.2.5
Desktop client from Innovyze Portal
Remote agent from Innovyze portal
Desktop client from Autodesk portal
2024.5
Desktop client from Innovyze Portal
Remote agent from Innovyze portal
Desktop client from Autodesk portal
Autodesk highly recommends that customers of the affected products obtain and apply the latest Hotfixes via the Innovyze Web Portal (for customers using legacy versions), Autodesk Enterprise Portal, or Autodesk Desktop Account (for customers using non-legacy Autodesk versions). Customers who are using impacted product versions should then reinstall the software to apply the latest Hotfixes.
Customers using previous versions that no longer qualify for full support should plan to upgrade to a supported version as soon as possible to avoid downtime and potential security vulnerabilities. Visit the Autodesk Knowledge Network for more information about previous version support.
Revision: 1.0
Date: 12/22/2023
Description: Initial Release of the Security Advisory
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