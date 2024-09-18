Autodesk Trust Center

Security advisory

Advisories are used to communicate information related to vulnerabilities identified with Autodesk® products and services. This includes any fixes or workarounds that are applicable to the affected product.

Multiple Vulnerabilities in Autodesk® InfoWorks® software

Autodesk ID: ADSK-SA-2023-0024

Product, Service, Component: Autodesk InfoWorks WS Pro, InfoWorks ICM

Impact: Multiple

Severity: High

Original Publish: 12/22/2023

Last Revised: 12/22/2023

Severity CVSS Score Impact
Low 0.1 - 3.9 A vulnerability where scope and impact of exploitation is restricted and the ability to exploit is extremely difficult.
Medium 4.0 - 6.9 A vulnerability where exploitation is mitigated by factors such as difficulty to exploit, default configuration or ease of identification.
High 7.0 - 8.9 A vulnerability, which if exploited, would directly impact the confidentiality, integrity or availability of user's data or processing resources.
Critical 9.0 - 10 A vulnerability, which if exploited, would allow remote execution of malicious code without user action.

Summary

Autodesk InfoWorks WS Pro and InfoWorks ICM have been affected by multiple vulnerabilities detailed below. Exploitation of these vulnerabilities may lead to remote code execution and/or denial of service to the software and user devices. Patch releases are available in Autodesk Access in the Accounts Portal or the Innovyze Web Portal to help resolve these vulnerabilities. The patch versions are listed below.

Description

The details of the vulnerabilities are as follows:

 

Vulnerable Library: SQLite

CVEs: CVE-2019-19317

 

Vulnerable Library: Protobuf

CVEs: CVE-2022-1941

 

Vulnerable Library: GDAL

CVEs:

CVE-2018-20330

CVE-2020-13790

CVE-2018-19664

CVE-2018-1152

CVE-2019-13960

 

Vulnerable Library: Sentinel Protection Installer

CVEs: CVE-2021-42808CVE-2021-42809

 

Vulnerable Library: Zlib

CVEs: CVE-2022-37434

 

Vulnerable Library: CivetWeb

CVEs: CVE-2020-27304

 

Vulnerable Library: Ruby

CVEs:

CVE-2017-17405

CVE-2020-25613

CVE-2017-17405

CVE-2018-8780

CVE-2018-8779

CVE-2019-16255

CVE-2018-16396

CVE-2022-28739

 

Vulnerable Library: openjpeg

CVEs: CVE-2021-3575

 

Vulnerable Library: Xerces

CVEs: CVE-2017-12627CVE-2017-12627CVE-2008-4482CVE-2016-4463CVE-2015-0252CVE-2009-1885

 

*Note: Library list table contents subject to change

Affected Products

Item: Autodesk InfoWorks WS Pro

Impacted Versions: 2024, 2023

Mitigated Versions: 2024.5, 2023.2.4

 

Item: Autodesk InfoWorks ICM

Impacted Versions: 2024, 2023

Mitigated Versions: 2024.5, 2023.2.5

 

*Note: Product list table contents are subject to change.

Update Source

Item: Autodesk InfoWorks WS Pro

2023.2.4

2024.5

 

Item: Autodesk InfoWorks ICM

2023.2.5

 

2024.5

Recommendations

Autodesk highly recommends that customers of the affected products obtain and apply the latest Hotfixes via the Innovyze Web Portal (for customers using legacy versions), Autodesk Enterprise Portal, or Autodesk Desktop Account (for customers using non-legacy Autodesk versions). Customers who are using impacted product versions should then reinstall the software to apply the latest Hotfixes.

 

Customers using previous versions that no longer qualify for full support should plan to upgrade to a supported version as soon as possible to avoid downtime and potential security vulnerabilities. Visit the Autodesk Knowledge Network for more information about previous version support.

Revision History

Revision: 1.0

Date: 12/22/2023

Description: Initial Release of the Security Advisory

Disclaimer

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