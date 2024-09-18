Summary

Applications and services that utilize Autodesk 3ds Max may be affected by Out-of-bound Read/Write vulnerabilities. Exploitation of these vulnerabilities may lead to remote code execution.

Description

The details of the vulnerabilities are as follows:

CVE-2022-27531 - A maliciously crafted TIF file can be forced to read beyond allocated boundaries in Autodesk 3ds Max 2022, 2021, and 2020 when parsing the TIF files. This vulnerability in conjunction with other vulnerabilities could lead to code execution in the context of the current process. CVE-2022-27532 - A maliciously crafted TIF file in Autodesk 3ds Max 2022, 2021, and 2020 can be used to write beyond the allocated buffer while parsing TIF files. This vulnerability in conjunction with other vulnerabilities could lead to arbitrary code execution.

Affected Products

Item: Autodesk® 3ds Max®

Impacted Versions: 2022, 2021, 2020

Mitigated Versions: 2022.3.3, 2021.3.8, 2020.3.6

Update Source: Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal

*Note: Product list table contents subject to change.

Recommendations

Autodesk strongly recommends that customers using the affected products listed above apply the available hotfix for their version via the Autodesk Desktop App or theAccounts Portal.

Customers using previous versions that no longer qualify for full support should plan to upgrade to a supported version as soon as possible to avoid downtime and potential security vulnerabilities. Visit the Autodesk Knowledge Network for more information about previous version support..

Acknowledgements

We would like to thank the following researchers for reporting the relevant issues and for working with Autodesk to help protect our customers:

Tran Van Khang - khangkito (VinCSS) working with Trend Micro's Zero Day Initiative for reporting CVE-2022-27531, CVE-2022-27532

Related Information

More information on related security advisories can be found on the Autodesk Trust Center.

Revision History

Revision: 1.0

Date: 5/4/2022

Description: Description: Initial Release of Security advisory

Revision: 1.1

Date: 7/20/2022

Description: Description: Updated Product Table and CVE information to include 3ds Max 2020 release.