Autodesk ID: ADSK-SA-2021-0010
Product, Service, Component: PDFTron
Impact: Out-of-bound Read, Memory Corruption
Severity: High
Original Publish: 12/06/2021
Last Revised:4/28/2022
|Severity
|CVSS Score
|Impact
|Low
|0.1 - 3.9
|A vulnerability where scope and impact of exploitation is restricted and the ability to exploit is extremely difficult.
|Medium
|4.0 - 6.9
|A vulnerability where exploitation is mitigated by factors such as difficulty to exploit, default configuration or ease of identification.
|High
|7.0 - 8.9
|A vulnerability, which if exploited, would directly impact the confidentiality, integrity or availability of user's data or processing resources.
|Critical
|9.0 - 10
|A vulnerability, which if exploited, would allow remote execution of malicious code without user action.
Applications and Services that utilize versions of PDFTron prior to 9.0.7 may be impacted by out-of-bound read and memory corruption vulnerabilities.
The details of the vulnerabilities are as follows:
CVE-2021- 40160: PDFTron prior to 9.0.7 version may be forced to read beyond allocated boundaries when parsing a maliciously crafted PDF file. This vulnerability can be exploited to execute arbitrary code.
CVE-2021- 40161: A Memory Corruption vulnerability may lead to code execution through maliciously crafted DLL files through PDFTron earlier than 9.0.7 version.
CVE-2022-25795: A maliciously crafted PDF file can be used to dereference for a write beyond the allocated buffer while parsing PDFTron files. The vulnerability exists because the application fails to handle a crafted PDFTron file, which causes an unhandled exception. An attacker can leverage this vulnerability to execute arbitrary code.
CVE-2022-27527: A Memory Corruption vulnerability may lead to code execution through maliciously crafted DLL files. It was fixed in PDFTron earlier than 9.0.7 version in Autodesk Navisworks 2022, and 2020.
Item: Revit
Impacted Versions: 2022, 2021, 2020
Mitigated Versions: 2020.2.5, 2021.1.6, 2022.1.2
Update Source: Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal
Item: Navisworks
Impacted Versions: 2022, 2021, 2020, 2019
Mitigated Versions: 2022.2, 2021.3, 2020.5, 2019.6
Update Source: Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal
Item: Autodesk® Advance Steel
Impacted Versions: 2022, 2021, 2020, 2019
Mitigated Versions: 2022.1.2, 2021.1.2, 2020.1.5, 2019.1.4**
Update Source: Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal
Item: AutoCAD®
Impacted Versions: 2022, 2021, 2020, 2019
Mitigated Versions: 2022.1.2, 2021.1.2, 2020.1.5, 2019.1.4**
Update Source: Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal
Item: AutoCAD® Architecture
Impacted Versions: 2022, 2021, 2020, 2019
Mitigated Versions: 2022.1.2, 2021.1.2, 2020.1.5, 2019.1.4**
Update Source: Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal
Item: AutoCAD® Electrical
Impacted Versions: 2022, 2021, 2020, 2019
Mitigated Versions: 2022.1.2, 2021.1.2, 2020.1.5, 2019.1.4**
Update Source: Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal
Item: AutoCAD® Map 3D
Impacted Versions: 2022, 2021, 2020, 2019
Mitigated Versions: 2022.1.2, 2021.1.2, 2020.1.5, 2019.1.4**
Update Source: Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal
Item: AutoCAD® Mechanical
Impacted Versions: 2022, 2021, 2020, 2019
Mitigated Versions: 2022.1.2, 2021.1.2, 2020.1.5, 2019.1.4**
Update Source: Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal
Item: AutoCAD® MEP
Impacted Versions: 2022, 2021, 2020, 2019
Mitigated Versions: 2022.1.2, 2021.1.2, 2020.1.5, 2019.1.4**
Update Source: Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal
Item: AutoCAD® Plant 3D
Impacted Versions: 2022, 2021, 2020, 2019
Mitigated Versions: 2022.1.2, 2021.1.2, 2020.1.5, 2019.1.4**
Update Source: Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal
Item: AutoCAD® LT
Impacted Versions: 2022, 2021, 2020, 2019
Mitigated Versions: 2022.1.2, 2021.1.2, 2020.1.5, 2019.1.4
Update Source: Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal
Item: Autodesk® Civil 3D
Impacted Versions: 2022, 2021, 2020, 2019
Mitigated Versions: 2022.1.2, 2021.1.2, 2020.1.5, 2019.1.4**
Update Source: Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal
Item: AutoCAD® Mac
Impacted Versions: 2022
Mitigated Versions: 2022.2
Update Source: Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal
Item: AutoCAD® LT for Mac
Impacted Versions: 2022
Mitigated Versions: 2022.2
Update Source: Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal
Item: Autodesk Design Review
Impacted Versions: 2018
Mitigated Versions: 2018 Hotfix 5
Update Source: Autodesk Knowledge Network
*Note: Product list table contents subject to change.
** Note: Users of Autodesk Advance Steel, Autodesk Civil 3D, and the specialized toolsets of AutoCAD need to install either the AutoCAD product update(s) listed above or a more recent product version. These security fixes are not included in the updates specific to individual toolsets.
Autodesk recommends that users of the affected products listed above apply the available hotfix for their version via the Autodesk Desktop App or theAccounts Portal. As a general best practice, we also recommend that customers only open PDF files from trusted sources.
In addition, users of the 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022 versions of Autodesk® Advance Steel, Autodesk® Civil 3D®, AutoCAD®, AutoCAD® LT, and AutoCAD-based specialized toolsets listed in the table above should install the latest AutoCAD®, AutoCAD LT 2022 Updates via the Autodesk Desktop App orAccounts Portal.Updates are not available for previously supported versions of Autodesk® Inventor and AutoCAD® – versions 2021-2019. An update is not available for 32bit AutoCAD 2019. Customers using this version should plan to upgrade to 64bit AutoCAD 2019 or a newer AutoCAD version as soon as possible to avoid downtime and potential security vulnerabilities.
Users of Autodesk® Navisworks ® should install the latest 2022 Update 2, which is available via the Autodesk Desktop App or Accounts Portal. This version of Autodesk ® Navisworks ® includes security updates that address the PDF file vulnerabilities. As a general best practice, we also recommend that customers only open PDF files from trusted sources.
Customers using previous versions that no longer qualify for full support should upgrade to a supported version as soon as possible to avoid downtime and potential security vulnerabilities. Visit the Autodesk Knowledge Network for more information about previous version support.
We would like to thank the following for reporting the relevantissues and for working with Autodesk to help protect our customers:
Anonymous working with Trend Micro Zero Day Initiative for reporting CVE-2022-25795.
Kushal Arvind Shah of Fortinet's FortiGuard Labs for reporting CVE-2022-27527
Revision: 1.0
Date: 12/06/2021
Description: Initial Release of Security Advisory
Revision: 1.1
Date: 1/14/2022
Description: Updated Affected Product Table of Security Advisory
Revision: 1.2
Date: 3/31/2022
Description: Updated Affected Product Table of Security Advisory
Revision: 1.3
Date: 4/28/2022
Description: Update to the Product Table to include Navisworks 2020 update
