Summary

Applications and Services that utilize versions of PDFTron prior to 9.0.7 may be impacted by out-of-bound read and memory corruption vulnerabilities.

Description

The details of the vulnerabilities are as follows:

CVE-2021- 40160: PDFTron prior to 9.0.7 version may be forced to read beyond allocated boundaries when parsing a maliciously crafted PDF file. This vulnerability can be exploited to execute arbitrary code. CVE-2021- 40161: A Memory Corruption vulnerability may lead to code execution through maliciously crafted DLL files through PDFTron earlier than 9.0.7 version. CVE-2022-25795: A maliciously crafted PDF file can be used to dereference for a write beyond the allocated buffer while parsing PDFTron files. The vulnerability exists because the application fails to handle a crafted PDFTron file, which causes an unhandled exception. An attacker can leverage this vulnerability to execute arbitrary code. CVE-2022-27527: A Memory Corruption vulnerability may lead to code execution through maliciously crafted DLL files. It was fixed in PDFTron earlier than 9.0.7 version in Autodesk Navisworks 2022, and 2020.

Affected Products

Item: Revit

Impacted Versions: 2022, 2021, 2020

Mitigated Versions: 2020.2.5, 2021.1.6, 2022.1.2

Update Source: Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal

Item: Navisworks

Impacted Versions: 2022, 2021, 2020, 2019

Mitigated Versions: 2022.2, 2021.3, 2020.5, 2019.6

Update Source: Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal

Item: Autodesk® Advance Steel

Impacted Versions: 2022, 2021, 2020, 2019

Mitigated Versions: 2022.1.2, 2021.1.2, 2020.1.5, 2019.1.4**

Update Source: Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal

Item: AutoCAD®

Impacted Versions: 2022, 2021, 2020, 2019

Mitigated Versions: 2022.1.2, 2021.1.2, 2020.1.5, 2019.1.4**

Update Source: Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal

Item: AutoCAD® Architecture

Impacted Versions: 2022, 2021, 2020, 2019

Mitigated Versions: 2022.1.2, 2021.1.2, 2020.1.5, 2019.1.4**

Update Source: Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal

Item: AutoCAD® Electrical

Impacted Versions: 2022, 2021, 2020, 2019

Mitigated Versions: 2022.1.2, 2021.1.2, 2020.1.5, 2019.1.4**

Update Source: Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal

Item: AutoCAD® Map 3D

Impacted Versions: 2022, 2021, 2020, 2019

Mitigated Versions: 2022.1.2, 2021.1.2, 2020.1.5, 2019.1.4**

Update Source: Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal

Item: AutoCAD® Mechanical

Impacted Versions: 2022, 2021, 2020, 2019

Mitigated Versions: 2022.1.2, 2021.1.2, 2020.1.5, 2019.1.4**

Update Source: Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal

Item: AutoCAD® MEP

Impacted Versions: 2022, 2021, 2020, 2019

Mitigated Versions: 2022.1.2, 2021.1.2, 2020.1.5, 2019.1.4**

Update Source: Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal

Item: AutoCAD® Plant 3D

Impacted Versions: 2022, 2021, 2020, 2019

Mitigated Versions: 2022.1.2, 2021.1.2, 2020.1.5, 2019.1.4**

Update Source: Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal

Item: AutoCAD® LT

Impacted Versions: 2022, 2021, 2020, 2019

Mitigated Versions: 2022.1.2, 2021.1.2, 2020.1.5, 2019.1.4

Update Source: Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal

Item: Autodesk® Civil 3D

Impacted Versions: 2022, 2021, 2020, 2019

Mitigated Versions: 2022.1.2, 2021.1.2, 2020.1.5, 2019.1.4**

Update Source: Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal

Item: AutoCAD® Mac

Impacted Versions: 2022

Mitigated Versions: 2022.2

Update Source: Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal

Item: AutoCAD® LT for Mac

Impacted Versions: 2022

Mitigated Versions: 2022.2

Update Source: Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal

Item: Autodesk Design Review

Impacted Versions: 2018

Mitigated Versions: 2018 Hotfix 5

Update Source: Autodesk Knowledge Network

*Note: Product list table contents subject to change.

** Note: Users of Autodesk Advance Steel, Autodesk Civil 3D, and the specialized toolsets of AutoCAD need to install either the AutoCAD product update(s) listed above or a more recent product version. These security fixes are not included in the updates specific to individual toolsets.

Recommendations

Autodesk recommends that users of the affected products listed above apply the available hotfix for their version via the Autodesk Desktop App or theAccounts Portal. As a general best practice, we also recommend that customers only open PDF files from trusted sources.

In addition, users of the 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022 versions of Autodesk® Advance Steel, Autodesk® Civil 3D®, AutoCAD®, AutoCAD® LT, and AutoCAD-based specialized toolsets listed in the table above should install the latest AutoCAD®, AutoCAD LT 2022 Updates via the Autodesk Desktop App orAccounts Portal.Updates are not available for previously supported versions of Autodesk® Inventor and AutoCAD® – versions 2021-2019. An update is not available for 32bit AutoCAD 2019. Customers using this version should plan to upgrade to 64bit AutoCAD 2019 or a newer AutoCAD version as soon as possible to avoid downtime and potential security vulnerabilities.

Users of Autodesk® Navisworks ® should install the latest 2022 Update 2, which is available via the Autodesk Desktop App or Accounts Portal. This version of Autodesk ® Navisworks ® includes security updates that address the PDF file vulnerabilities. As a general best practice, we also recommend that customers only open PDF files from trusted sources.

Customers using previous versions that no longer qualify for full support should upgrade to a supported version as soon as possible to avoid downtime and potential security vulnerabilities. Visit the Autodesk Knowledge Network for more information about previous version support.

Acknowledgements

We would like to thank the following for reporting the relevantissues and for working with Autodesk to help protect our customers:

Anonymous working with Trend Micro Zero Day Initiative for reporting CVE-2022-25795.

Kushal Arvind Shah of Fortinet's FortiGuard Labs for reporting CVE-2022-27527

Revision History

Revision: 1.0

Date: 12/06/2021

Description: Initial Release of Security Advisory

Revision: 1.1

Date: 1/14/2022

Description: Updated Affected Product Table of Security Advisory

Revision: 1.2

Date: 3/31/2022

Description: Updated Affected Product Table of Security Advisory

Revision: 1.3

Date: 4/28/2022

Description: Update to the Product Table to include Navisworks 2020 update