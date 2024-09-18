Summary

Applications and Services that utilize versions of PDFTron prior to 9.1.17 may be impacted by Heap-based Buffer Overflow, and Untrusted Pointer Dereference vulnerabilities.

Description

The details of the vulnerabilities are as follows:

CVE-2022-27871: Autodesk AutoCAD product suite, Revit, Design Review, 3ds Max, and Navisworks releases using PDFTron prior to 9.1.17 version may be used to write beyond the allocated buffer while parsing PDF files. This vulnerability may be exploited to execute arbitrary code. CVE-2022-27872 : A maliciously crafted PDF file may be used to dereference a pointer for read or write operation while parsing PDF files in Autodesk Navisworks 2022. The vulnerability exists because the application fails to handle a crafted PDF file, which causes an unhandled exception. An attacker can leverage this vulnerability to cause a crash or read sensitive data or execute arbitrary code.

Affected Products

Item: Revit®

Impacted Versions: 2022, 2021, 2020

Mitigated Versions*: 2022.1.2, 2021.1.6, 2020.2.8

Update Source:Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal

Item: Navisworks®

Impacted Versions: 2022,2021, 2020, 2019

Mitigated Versions*: 2022.2, 2021.5, 2020.5, 2019.7

Update Source:Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal

Item: Autodesk® Advance Steel

Impacted Versions: 2022, 2021, 2020, 2019

Mitigated Versions*: 2022.1.2, 2021.1.2, 2020.1.5, 2019.1.4**

Update Source:Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal

Item: AutoCAD®

Impacted Versions: 2022, 2021, 2020,2019

Mitigated Versions*: 2022.1.2, 2021.1.2, 2020.1.5, 2019.1.4**

Update Source:Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal

Item: AutoCAD® Architecture

Impacted Versions: 2022, 2021, 2020,2019

Mitigated Versions*: 2022.1.2, 2021.1.2, 2020.1.5, 2019.1.4**

Update Source:

Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal

Item: AutoCAD® Electrical

Impacted Versions: 2022, 2021, 2020, 2019

Mitigated Versions*: 2022.1.2, 2021.1.2, 2020.1.5, 2019.1.4**

Update Source:Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal

Item: AutoCAD® Map 3D

Impacted Versions: 2022, 2021, 2020, 2019

Mitigated Versions*: 2022.1.2, 2021.1.2, 2020.1.5, 2019.1.4**

Update Source:Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal

Item: AutoCAD® Mechanical

Impacted Versions: 2022, 2021, 2020, 2019

Mitigated Versions*: 2022.1.2, 2021.1.2, 2020.1.5, 2019.1.4**

Update Source:Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal

Item: AutoCAD® MEP

Impacted Versions: 2022, 2021, 2020, 2019

Mitigated Versions*: 2022.1.2, 2021.1.2, 2020.1.5, 2019.1.4**

Update Source:Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal

Item: AutoCAD® Plant 3D

Impacted Versions: 2022, 2021, 2020, 2019

Mitigated Versions*: 2022.1.2, 2021.1.2, 2020.1.5, 2019.1.4**

Update Source:Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal

Item: AutoCAD® LT

Impacted Versions: 2022, 2021, 2020, 2019

Mitigated Versions*: 2022.1.2, 2021.1.2, 2020.1.5, 2019.1.4

Update Source:Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal

Item: Autodesk® Civil 3D

Impacted Versions: 2022, 2021, 2020, 2019

Mitigated Versions*: 2022.1.2, 2021.1.2, 2020.1.5, 2019.1.4**

Update Source:Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal

Item: AutoCAD® Mac

Impacted Versions: 2022

Mitigated Versions*: 2022.2.2

Update Source:Autodesk Knowledge Network

Item: AutoCAD® LT for Mac

Impacted Versions: 2022

Mitigated Versions*: 2022.2.2

Update Source:Autodesk Knowledge Network

Item: Autodesk ® Design Review

Impacted Versions: 2018

Mitigated Versions*: 2018 Hotfix 6

Update Source:Autodesk Knowledge Network

Item: Autodesk® 3ds Max®

Impacted Versions: 2022, 2021, 2020

Mitigated Versions*: 2022.3.3, 2021.3.8, 2020.3.6

Update Source:

Autodesk Desktop App, or Accounts Portal

*Note: Product list table contents subject to change.

** Note: Users of Autodesk Advance Steel, Autodesk Civil 3D, and the specialized toolsets of AutoCAD need to install either the AutoCAD product update(s) listed above or a more recent product version. These security fixes are not included in the updates specific to individual toolsets.

Recommendations

Autodesk strongly recommends that users of the affected products listed above apply the available hotfix for their version via the Autodesk Desktop App or theAccounts Portal. As a general best practice, we also recommend that customers only open PDF files from trusted sources.

In addition, users of the 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022 versions of Autodesk® Advance Steel, Autodesk® Civil 3D®, AutoCAD®, AutoCAD® LT, and AutoCAD-based specialized toolsets listed in the table above should install the latest AutoCAD®, AutoCAD LT 2022 Updates via the Autodesk Desktop App or Accounts Portal.An update is not available for 32bit AutoCAD 2019. Customers using this version should plan to upgrade to 64bit AutoCAD 2019 or a newer AutoCAD version as soon as possible to avoid downtime and potential security vulnerabilities.

Users of Autodesk® Navisworks ® should install the latest 2022 Update 2, which is available via the Autodesk Desktop App or Accounts Portal. This version of Autodesk ® Navisworks ® includes security updates that address the PDF file vulnerabilities. As a general best practice, we also recommend that customers only open PDF files from trusted sources.

Customers using previous versions that no longer qualify for full support should upgrade to a supported version as soon as possible to avoid downtime and potential security vulnerabilities. Visit the Autodesk Knowledge Network for more information about previous version support.

Acknowledgements

We would like to thank the following researchers for reporting the relevant issues and for working with Autodesk to help protect our customers:

Anonymous working with Trend Micro Zero Day Initiative for reporting CVE-2022-27871 and CVE-2022-27872

Related Information

More information on related security advisories can be found on the Autodesk Trust Center.

Revision History

Revision: 1.0

Date: 5/25/2022

Description: Initial Release of Security advisory

Revision: 1.1

Date: 7/20/2022

Description: Update Security Advisory to Product information for 3ds Max 2020 update

Revision: 1.2

Date: 7/20/2022

Description: Product Table Updated for Navisworks 2021