Summary

Autodesk Revit is affected by the vulnerability listed below. Exploitation of this vulnerability can lead to code execution. Exploitation of this vulnerability requires user interaction.

Description

The details of the vulnerability are as follows:

CVE-2025-8354: A maliciously crafted RFA file, when parsed through Autodesk Revit, can force a Type Confusion vulnerability. A malicious actor may leverage this vulnerability to cause a crash, cause data corruption, or execute arbitrary code in the context of the current process.

Affected Products

Item: Autodesk Revit, Autodesk Revit LT

Impacted Versions: 2026, 2025, 2024, 2023

Mitigated Versions: 2026.3, 2025.4.4, 2024.3.4, 2023.1.9

Update Source: Autodesk Access or Accounts Portal

*Note: Product list subject to change.

Recommendations

Autodesk highly recommends that users of the affected products install the latest mitigated product versions noted above, as applicable, via Autodesk Access or the Accounts Portal. As a general best practice, we also recommend that users only open files from trusted sources.

Acknowledgements

We thank the following researcher for reporting the relevant issues and for working with Autodesk to help protect our users:

Anonymous working with Trend Micro Zero Day Initiative for reporting CVE-2025-8354.

Revision History

Revision: 1.0

Date: 09/23/2025

Description: Initial Release of the Security Advisory

Revision: 1.1

Date: 10/02/2025

Description: Updated Affected Products

Revision: 1.2

Date: 10/06/2025

Description: Updated Affected Products

Revision: 1.3

Date: 12/02/2025

Description: Updated Affected Products

Revision: 1.4

Date: 03/25/2026

Description: Updated Affected Products