Autodesk industry solutions
Tackle challenges with technology that adapts to your needs
Discover how Autodesk software can help you to imagine, design and create original solutions to the most complex industry challenges.
Design high-performing buildings from concept to construction and documentation.
Image courtesy of BNIM
Deliver better infrastructure with the right tools for transportation, site design and water projects.
Analyse constructability of design intent and co-ordinate trades in preconstruction.
Visualise, simulate, design and manufacture cars and automotive parts and equipment.
Manage complex projects, collaborate effectively and deliver customised solutions.
Image courtesy of Kone, Inc.
Improve bidding processes, design high-performing machines and ensure on-time delivery.
Bring complex CG characters and worlds to life for 3D animated feature films and series.
Image courtesy of Qvisten Animation
Seamlessly integrate live-action footage and VFX to create dazzling cinematic moments.
Create expansive worlds, realistic characters and immersive experiences that delight game players.
Image courtesy of Axis Studios
Image courtesy of Pixomondo
Popular software solutions.
Use native Mac products for CAD, 3D modelling, rendering, animation, VFX and digital imagery.
Create repeated content with CAD blocks, such as drawing symbols, components and standard details.
Use models and assemblies to generate toolpaths to manufacture prototypes and finished parts.
Replace manual drafting with an automated process to visualise objects in 3D.
Run accurate simulations, order manufacturable parts and provide connectability on electronic circuits.
Create digital masterpieces on your graphics tablet with layers, brush sets and pressure-sensitive strokes.
Input design goals and parameters, such as performance requirements, to explore all possible solutions.
Create topographic maps, meshes or drawings by extracting 3D information from photographs.
Architectural drawing Architectural programming (US Site) Architectural rendering Architecture project management (US Site) Architecture softwareGeotechnical engineering (US Site)Green construction (US Site)Landscape design Massing models (US Site) Master planning (US Site) Parking lot design (US Site) Placemaking (US Site) Request for proposal (RFP) (US Site) Space design software (US Site)
Building commissioning (US Site) Concrete design (US Site) Connected construction Construction administration Construction apps Construction sequencing Digital constructionLean construction (US Site)Mass timber construction (US Site)Preconstruction software (US Site) Reality capture (US Site) Retrofitting (US Site)Smart building (US Site) Steel construction systems (US Site) Sustainable construction (US Site) Tender process (US Site) Virtual design construction
3D manufacturing Advanced manufacturing AI for manufacturing (US Site) Augmented reality Building products and fabrication Cobot CPQ (configure/price/quote) Custom manufacturing (US Site) Design for assembly (DFA) (US Site) Design for manufacturing (DFM) Flexible manufacturing system Generative design for manufacturing Geometric dimensioning & tolerancing Industrial automation Industrial engineering (US Site) Industrial equipment manufacturing Integrated factory modeling Just-in-time manufacturing Mass customization Process manufacturing Robot programming Smart manufacturing Soft tooling (US Site) Topology optimization
3D VFX simulation Cloud-based production (US Site) Color management (US Site) Compositing Creative review (US Site) Digital content creation Fire simulationMotion blur (US Site) Motion capture Motion graphics Path tracingPerformance capture (US Site)Post productionPrevisualization software (US Site) Procedural generation Production management (US Site) Ray tracing Shading models (US Site)Toon shading (US Site) TV production Universal scene description (USD) Visual effects (VFX) VFX pipeline