Autodesk Flex

For products and services charged per day

When a user opens and signs in to an Autodesk product included with Flex, they will be charged a daily rate per product once every 24 hours. Users will not be charged for using multiple versions or reopening the product within the 24-hour period.

For example, Priscilla opens and signs into AutoCAD from 8 AM-5 PM on Monday. Her team is charged 7 tokens. She opens AutoCAD from 7 AM - 5 PM on Tuesday. Her team is charged 7 tokens at 8 AM. She closes AutoCAD at 5 PM and does not open it again for the week. She will only be charged for two days of usage.

For products and services charged per result

Users will be charged a variable rate based on the type of result (for example, rendering an image in Revit).

View the rates (US site) for each product and service available with Flex.