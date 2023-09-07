Autodesk’s Netfabb and Fusion 360 Additive Build Extension simulation software let you replicate real-world metal additive manufacturing processes before going to the expense of physical manufacturing.

When it is time to produce a part, Fusion 360’s Additive Build Extension lets you configure its Manufacture workspace for the most popular metal additive 3D printers. And Fusion 360’s combination of full-featured CAD and CAM abilities allow you to craft a fully hybrid workflow that incorporates design, additive manufacturing, and subtractive surface finishing all within a single environment. Learn more about Fusion 360 Additive Build Extension.

Autodesk Netfabb supplies more extensive control on setting up and simulating your additive builds. Workflow automation, intuitive tools, and the ability to generate unique support structures and lightweight with latticing capabilities improve accuracy of your predictions on build quality and potential failure. Autodesk works with the metal additive machine manufacturers to have an extensive library of workspaces/machines to choose from. Netfabb Local Simulation includes the ability to simulate metal powder bed fusion and direct energy deposition additive processes. Learn more about Autodesk Netfabb.