How to buy
An Autodesk Account is required to complete an order. If you have an existing Autodesk Account, we recommend that you use the email address and password for that account. All correspondence about your order, subscription benefits, and future product releases are sent to the email address associated with your Autodesk Account.
About administrator accounts
The account you enter during purchase of a software subscription becomes the administrator account. Administrators have the option of using the software or assigning access to another user after purchase. See Managing Users & Permissions for more information
Here's some guidance on which account sign-in information to use during ordering:
You will receive information about access, download, and activation by email. In most cases, your products are available in your account shortly after purchase. If you don't receive the confirmation or fulfillment email messages within 24 hours of placing your order, check your spam folder or contact support for assistance.
The following troubleshooting tips help eliminate errors you may encounter during checkout:
Ordering assistance
If you're having trouble placing your order online, contact our Customer Care specialists for help with the following:
Autodesk software allows activation as a free trial for a limited number of days for trial purposes. Follow the instructions below to convert your trial to a paid license without the need to download or install additional software:
You can pay with credit cards, PayPal, Zip or direct debit. The Autodesk Sales Team can assist with purchase orders globally. Contact us
If you need to update the credit card number or expiration date associated with your auto-renewal, please click here and enter the email address associated with your order as well as your password. If you do not know your password, you can click here to retrieve it. Once you have logged in to the Payment Information page, click the “Edit” button to update your existing credit card information and “Submit” to save it once you have completed your changes.
If you need assistance with this process, please contact us. For security purposes, your credit card number should never be sent via email.
Here are some items to check if you encounter payment errors during the check out process:
Depending on the order, sales tax may be calculated and charged. Sales tax charges are calculated based on your location and appear on the order review screen after you enter your billing address. In New Zealand GST will be charged to all customers unless you are a business registered for GST tax exemption and provide the required tax ID / registration number.
For orders placed starting 4 March 2024
To print your invoice, go to Autodesk Account Order History and click on the product.
For orders placed between 30 Oct 2019 and 3 March 2024
For orders placed before 30 Oct 2019:
For orders placed starting 4 March 2024
For orders placed between 30 Oct 2019 and 3 March 2024:
For orders placed before 30 Oct 2019:
*These policies take effect on subscriptions purchased or renewed starting
4 March 2024 in New Zealand only.
If you choose to not renew your subscription or in cases where payment has not been made on the payment due date, a subscription goes through the following stages: Expired > Suspended > Canceled. This process starts on the subscription end date or invoice payment due date, whichever is earlier.
What to expect when you go through the expiration process
Stage: Expired
When your subscription moves from Active to Expired for non-renewal or non-payment, action (payment or renewal) is required to prevent the subscription from being suspended.
Stage: Suspended
If you do not renew or make a payment in the Expired stage, your subscription will move to Suspended, which lasts for a subsequent 30 days for annual and multi-year subscriptions or 15 days for monthly subscriptions. Access to your product will be removed but you can still renew or reactivate your subscription in the Suspended stage and return access to your product.
Stage: Canceled
If you do not act in either the Expired or Suspended stages, your subscription will be moved to Canceled and the subscription can no longer be renewed or reactivated. You will have to purchase a new subscription if you need access to the product. Please note if your subscription was canceled due to a non-payment of a line of credit, you may need to use another payment method for subscription purchases and renewals and may be required to pre-pay for future orders.
Functionality in each stage:
|Active
|Expired
|Suspended
|Canceled
|Product Access
|All functions active
|All functions active
|No access
|No access
|User Management
|All functions active
|All functions active
|Assignments preserved
|Assignments deleted
|Downloads & Uploads
|All functions active
|Upgrades not allowed
|No access
|No access
|Reporting Insights
|All functions active
|No access
|No access
|No access
|Product Support
|All functions active
|Self Help
|Self Help
|Self Help
*Please note that the shutoff process does not apply to the following offerings, and they will lose product access when expired; Autodesk BIM Collaborate, Autodesk BIM Collaborate Pro, Autodesk Build 500, Autodesk Build 5000, Autodesk Build Unlimited, Autodesk Docs, Autodesk Takeoff & Autodesk Workshop XR.
Please note that all newly purchased or renewed 3-year subscriptions on or after 4 March 2024 will be billed in three (3) annual installments. The first payment is due at the time of the transaction or renewal, the second payment is due on the first anniversary date and final payment is due on the second anniversary date.
You can switch product when you enter the renewal window, i.e., 90 days prior to your renewal date. The switch will take effect on your renewal date. Please check with your partner if your needs have changed.
Starting 4 March 2024, all new subscriptions and those that have renewed will be able to switch term via self-serve in account or through a quote. Any term changes will take effect at your renewal date.
When transacting a purchase that requires proration such as co-terming or extensions, daily proration will be used.
Daily proration is based on the standard number of days per term, as follows:
Please note we do not adjust for leap years.
The calculation for daily proration is as follow:
Refer to the final pricing at checkout with the most up-to-date pricing based on your time zone.
You can find your renewal or expiry date in your order confirmation and in your Autodesk account.
If auto-renew is off, the expiry date is based on the time zone where the subscription was purchased. If auto-renew is on, the renewal date is the day after the expiry date.
Purchasing a subscription via a quote from a partner will be available starting 4 March 2024 .
Paying for subscription orders using Net payment terms starts on 4 March 2024 in New Zealand.
In order to purchase Autodesk products in the new buying process, most customers will need to set up Autodesk as a vendor in your system. Please check with your procurement department.
“Insufficient credit” error
“Past due balance” error
“Email doesn’t match” error
During checkout, you can add the email address for the person in your organization authorized to receive and pay emailed invoices.
You can save up to five payer emails for each Net payment term invoice. These payers receive invoices and notifications and are responsible for payment. Go to your Autodesk account, select Invoices and Credit Memos, and then select Manage Payers below the payer number to enter or change email addresses.
For a refund on Flex token orders, you must initiate the return within 30 days of the purchase date.
When your refund is approved and processed, the credit will be issued to the payment method on file. Credit card refunds typically post within 5-7 business days; other payment methods may take longer. Please contact Customer Service if you are experiencing a significant delay in receiving your refund. All access to related software and services will terminate when your refund is processed.
If you need to cancel your subscription prior to the next renewal period, please use the following instructions:
For orders placed starting 4 March 2024
Sign in to your account at manage.autodesk.com and click Billing and Orders > Subscriptions and Contracts then toggle auto-renew OFF.
For orders placed between 30 Oct 2019 and 3 March 2024:
For orders placed before 30 Oct 2019:
Note: You will have access to your subscription product for the full time period for which you have paid, even if the auto-renewal plan has been cancelled.
Cancelling the auto-renewal plan means that your subscription will not be renewed at the end of your subscription term. After cancelling the auto-renewal plan, access to your subscription product will terminate at the end of your current subscription term.
When a refund is issued for a software purchase, your license to use the software and associated services is deactivated. This includes serial numbers and activation information for perpetual licenses or subscriptions to Autodesk software. You can no longer use the software or access services after we issue the refund.
You have access to files uploaded to your 25 GB of cloud storage for 30 days after the subscription end date. After 30 days, your storage allocation is reduced to 5 GB. Any files that exceed that storage limit may become inaccessible.