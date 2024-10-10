Data democratization enables AECO project teams to share, analyze, and use information seamlessly. This is possible by making data available to everyone who has permission to access it. Data democratization is essential for a data-driven culture, breaking down information silos and ensuring that data flows where it is needed across the lifecycle of a project.

Achieving data democratization requires three steps: enabling granular access to data; ensuring that granular data can move efficiently across boundaries and among people and software; and getting the data where and when it’s needed.