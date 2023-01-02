If you are concerned about 2D CAD ease of use, start with AutoCAD LT. It features an intuitive user interface, collaboration tools and more. When you’re ready, you can more easily learn how to use the tools built into AutoCAD 2D drawing via video tutorials. Learn how to create and organisation 2D objects, modify 2D objects, plot a drawing layout and more. Then, the skills you learn with AutoCAD 2D make a great foundation for 3D drawing.