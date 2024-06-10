AI first impacted the industrial sector in the 1970s, with the advent of early computer-assisted design (CAD) software and computer numerical control (CNC) machines. By the late 1980s, simple AI within robotics systems helped boost manufacturing productivity and efficiency by automating repetitive tasks. After some stagnancy in the 1990s, AI for manufacturing exploded in the 2000s with machine learning that could analyze large datasets to inform certain decisions and optimize certain processes.

Ever since then, AI and machine learning’s abilities have expanded and transformed traditional manufacturing. For example, it elevates quality control by accurately detecting manufacturing defects and can promote sustainability by finding efficiencies in energy use, material use, and preventing rework. AI’s data-driven predictive maintenance avoids downtime by scheduling repairs before failures occur. AI and robotics can automate production lines and augment the human workforce by providing actionable insights and better safety conditions. AI can streamline supply chains by forecasting demand and optimizing the logistics of transportation and inventory.



The latest generative AI also benefits manufacturing by automating scheduling and resource allocation. At the product design stage, the old way involved engineers designing something, then someone else figuring out how to manufacture it. But now, the software can determine manufacturability simultaneously as the designers and engineers develop the product using highly connected data, simulation, and AI-augmented design capabilities driven by integrated CAD/CAM/CAE AI manufacturing software like Autodesk Fusion.

