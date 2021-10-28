Image courtesy of Enver BK
3D rendering software is the process of generating an image from a model by means of computer software. Rendering is used in architecture, simulators, video games, films and television visual effects and design visualization (US site). 3D rendering, the last step in an animation process, gives the final appearance to the models and animation with visual effects (US site) such as shading, texture-mapping (US Site), shadows, reflections and motion blurs.
Software rendering produces images of the highest quality, letting you achieve the most sophisticated results. Computation occurs on the CPU, as opposed to hardware rendering, which relies on the machine’s graphics card.
Hardware rendering uses the computer's video card and drivers to render images to disk. It is generally faster than software rendering, but typically produces images of lower quality compared to software rendering.
Vector rendering lets you create stylised renderings (for example, cartoon, tonal art, line art, hid line, wireframe) in various bitmap image formats and 2D vector formats.
Rendering in the cloud takes advantage of virtually infinite computing power. Quickly create photorealistic and high-resolution images in a fraction of the time required on your desktop.
Learn about interactive rendering workflows with Maya 2018 and Arnold 5 including objects ranging from nParticles, MASH, Arnold Stand-Ins and Curve rendering, to IES lights, atmospherics and more.
Learn about the benefits of using Arnold Lights to illuminate a scene in 3ds Max.
Learn how native Alembic support in Arnold in combination with Operator nodes allow for complex workflows and advanced pipelines.
Artists and architects: learn the best practices for animating and rendering Revit models using 3ds Max and the Arnold renderer.
