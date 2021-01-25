You can subscribe to AutoCAD through the following ways:
When you subscribe to AutoCAD software, gain access to AutoCAD for Windows and AutoCAD for Mac, the AutoCAD web and mobile apps, as well as the industry-specific Architecture toolset, Electrical toolset, Map 3D toolset, Mechanical toolset, MEP toolset, Plant 3D toolset and Raster Design toolset (Windows only).
The price of a monthly AutoCAD subscription is NZ$385 and the price of an annual AutoCAD subscription is NZ$3,063 .
If you subscribed online, your subscription is set to automatically renew when your contract expires. The cost of your new subscription term is charged using the payment method and renewal date listed in your Autodesk Account.
If you have a subscription that doesn’t renew automatically, you can find your renewal information by clicking the subscription or contract in the Billing & Orders section of your Autodesk Account.
A maintenance plan, formerly called maintenance subscription, provides access to software updates and more for a perpetual licence. When your maintenance plan comes up for renewal, you can choose to move to a subscription or renew your maintenance plan for another year.
Renew your maintenance plan through your original method of purchase – via your Autodesk reseller , your Autodesk sales representative, or online through your Autodesk account.
Can I use AutoCAD on Mac and Windows with a single licence?
Yes, you can use AutoCAD on Mac and Windows if you are on an AutoCAD subscription. You can use the same subscription username and password to activate your software on either Windows or Mac platforms. The version years must match and you need to download and install the correct software for your operating system.
Which versions of AutoCAD can I use if I subscribe to the current version?
Your AutoCAD subscription gives you access to install and use the 3 previous versions. Available downloads are listed in your Autodesk Account at manage.autodesk.com after subscribing. See also Available Previous Releases for Subscribers.
Autodesk software is available with a subscription only. We no longer sell perpetual licences. Learn more about our software licensing options.
Your AutoCAD subscription gives you access to install and use the 3 previous versions of AutoCAD. The 2021, 2020 and 2019 versions of AutoCAD are no longer sold individually.
The most recent release of AutoCAD is AutoCAD 2022. Learn more about what’s new in AutoCAD 2022.
AutoCAD Architecture is no longer sold individually, but it is included when you purchase a subscription of AutoCAD. With the Architecture toolset included with your AutoCAD subscription:
AutoCAD Electrical is no longer sold individually, but it is included when you purchase a subscription of AutoCAD. With the Electrical toolset included with your AutoCAD subscription:
Autodesk’s new named users plans provide a range of administrative, support, and reporting capabilities for organizations of every size. The Premium plan was recently introduced to help medium- to large-sized businesses that manage 50 or more subscriptions operate more efficiently.
How do I convert my AutoCAD free trial to a paid subscription?
Launch your trial software and click Subscribe Now on the trial screen or visit AutoCAD’s Subscribe page. When buying your subscription, enter the same email address and password combination you used to sign in to your trial. Subscription activation varies by product. In some instances, your software is activated automatically after purchase. Other products require you to enter a serial number from your Autodesk Account. Learn more about converting a trial to a paid subscription.
Where can I get an AutoCAD personal licence for single-user use?
You can buy an AutoCAD personal licence for single-user use online. Learn more about licensing options.
How do I get a multi-user licence of AutoCAD for use on a network?
Starting 7 August 2020, we will stop selling new subscriptions with multi-user access. We will retire subscriptions with multi-user access on 7 August 2021, and they cannot be renewed after this date. If you have a subscription with multi-user access, we will help you transition to a plan for named users through new trade-in offers. Learn more about retirements and trade-in options.
Subscriptions sold online are single-user access – a single user can access, activate and use each subscription seat. Users cannot share a seat, but you can purchase additional stand-alone licences and then assign those seats to different users.
AutoCAD 360, now known as AutoCAD mobile app, is a cloud-based DWG viewing and editing application, with easy-to-use drawing and drafting tools. View, markup, edit, and create DWG files on your smartphone or tablet - anytime, anywhere. Use AutoCAD mobile app to design on the go via iOS or Android devices.
AutoCAD Mobile, formerly AutoCAD 360, has two subscription options, Premium and Ultimate. The price of an annual AutoCAD mobile app Premium subscription is NZ$66 and the price of a monthly AutoCAD mobile app subscription is NZ$11. The price of an annual AutoCAD mobile app Ultimate subscription is NZ$165 and the price of a monthly AutoCAD mobile app subscription is NZ$22.
Use AutoCAD mobile app (US site) to design on the go via iOS or Android devices. View and edit your latest drawings in the field and quickly access DWG files anywhere with Autodesk’s cloud. Collaborate and make changes in real time, reducing unnecessary communication delays and trips back to the office. Get started by downloading the app to your iOS or Android devices.
You don’t need to be online to use AutoCAD on your computer or the AutoCAD mobile app on your mobile device. However, you need to connect to the Internet every 30 days to verify that your subscription is still current. An Internet connection is needed initially to install and activate AutoCAD on desktop and mobile, and if you have cloud services, you need to be online to access cloud-based tools such as the AutoCAD web app.
With a subscription to AutoCAD software, you can install it on up to three computers or other devices. However, only the named user can sign in and use that software on a single computer at any given time. Please refer to the Software Licence Agreement (US Site) for more information.
You can cancel your AutoCAD subscription at any time – or within 30 days of purchase for a full refund. Contact us to request a refund after purchase. You can also edit your renewal setting from your Autodesk Account page, so your subscription does not automatically renew. You will have full access to your software and services until your subscription expires.
Your AutoCAD subscription is activated when an authorised named user signs in after AutoCAD is launched for the first time. If your software also requires a serial number, that activation information appears in your Autodesk Account at manage.autodesk.com and is often entered automatically during installation. You must have an active Internet connection to activate and use subscription software.
Sign in to manage.autodesk.com, select Billing & Orders, click Edit Payment and turn off auto-renew. Your subscription details will then list an expiry date instead of a renewal date. Your subscription remains active until the expiry date.
Can I buy a subscription to AutoCAD for someone else to use?
Yes, you can buy AutoCAD for another user. Sign into the Autodesk Account used to subscribe to the software and click the Users icon. You can then enter the other user’s email address to assign software access and send an invitation to download and install AutoCAD from Autodesk Account. For more information, see Managing Users and Permissions.
Do you offer subscriptions for students, educators and educational institutions?
Students, teachers and academic institutions worldwide are eligible for free access to Autodesk software for 3 years. Yes, free. We genuinely believe in education. Learn more and download software in the Autodesk Education Community (US Site).
Yes. Select Monthly for your subscription term when you make your purchase. After your order is complete, visit manage.autodesk.com, locate your order in the Billing & Orders section and click Edit Payment to turn off auto-renew. Your AutoCAD subscription will remain active until the end of the current billing cycle.
How do I change my subscription to a different term or product?
For subscriptions purchased online, you can change products or the length of your subscription by turning off automatic renewal and letting your current subscription expire. You can then purchase a new subscription for the desired product and subscription term.
Yes. Free viewers are available for most Autodesk products and file types to allow you to share and view projects without requiring full versions of our software products. Visit the Autodesk Viewers page for information.