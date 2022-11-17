此表格中列示的「帳戶匯出資料」欄位也可透過 APS Export Usage API 取得 (僅限高階版授權方案)。
「使用」區段中包含的欄位取決於您團隊的個人資料 (PII) 設定。如果 PII 關閉，某些值會以五星 ***** 顯示。
注意：hashed_autodesk_id 是每個 autodesk_id 的唯一代碼。
可匯出的資料欄位：
此表格中列示的「帳戶匯出資料」欄位也可透過 APS Export Usage API 取得 (僅限高階版授權方案)。
「使用」區段中包含的欄位取決於您團隊的個人資料 (PII) 設定。如果 PII 關閉，某些值會以五星 ***** 顯示。
注意：hashed_autodesk_id 是每個 autodesk_id 的唯一代碼。
可匯出的資料欄位：
|欄名稱
|固定期限的使用授權
|使用者
|使用情況
(PII 關閉)
|使用情況
(PII 開啟)
|使用情況報告
|
access_method
|是
|
access_option
|
是
|
是
|
是
|
account_status
|
assigned_date
|是
|
autodesk_id
|
是
|
是
|
是
|
autorenew_date
|
是
|
contract_manager_email
|
contract_number
|
是
|
days_inactive
|
是
|
days_used
|
是
|
是
|
是
|
是
|
是
|
是
|
end_date
|
是
|
first_name
|
是
|
是
|
是
|
群組
|
是
|
hashed_autodesk_id
|
是
|
是
|
是
|
last_accessed
|
是
|
last_name
|
是
|
是
|
是
|
monthly_average
|
是
|
offering_name
|
是
|
是
|
是
|
是
|
是
|
plan
|
product_name
|
是
|
是
|
是
|
reseller_email
|
是
|
reseller_name
|
是
|
role
|
是
|
seat_assignment
|
是
|
seat_quantity
|
是
|
start_date
|
是
|
subscription_id
|
是
|
subscription_status
|
是
|
team_alias
|
是
|
是
|
是
|
是
|
是
|
term
|
是
|
tokens_used
|
是
|
unassigned_date
|
是
|
usage_type
|
user_activity
|
是
|
version
|
是
|
是
|
是