管理員的帳戶管理

匯出資料欄位

此表格中列示的「帳戶匯出資料」欄位也可透過 APS Export Usage API 取得 (僅限高階版授權方案)。

 

「使用」區段中包含的欄位取決於您團隊的個人資料 (PII) 設定。如果 PII 關閉，某些值會以五星 ***** 顯示。

 

注意：hashed_autodesk_id 是每個 autodesk_id 的唯一代碼。

 

可匯出的資料欄位：

 

欄名稱 固定期限的使用授權 使用者 使用情況
(PII 關閉)		 使用情況
(PII 開啟)		 使用情況報告

access_method

        

access_option

    

account_status

          

assigned_date

        

autodesk_id

  

 

autorenew_date

       

contract_manager_email

          

contract_number

       

days_inactive

        

days_used

    

email

  

 

end_date

       

first_name

  

 

群組

        

hashed_autodesk_id

    

last_accessed

        

last_name

  

 

monthly_average

        

offering_name

plan

          

product_name

  

 

reseller_email

       

reseller_name

       

role

  

     

seat_assignment

        

seat_quantity

       

start_date

       

subscription_id

       

subscription_status

       

team_alias

term

     

tokens_used

        

unassigned_date

        

usage_type

          

user_activity

        

version

    

