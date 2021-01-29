Autodesk Vault: Get your data under control with PDM

Streamline workflows with product data management software.

What is Autodesk Vault?

Autodesk Vault product data management (PDM) software integrates with Autodesk design tools and other CAD systems to keep everyone working from a central source of organized data. Use Autodesk Vault to increase collaboration and streamline workflows across engineering, manufacturing, and extended teams.

  • Automate design and engineering processes.

  • Control what people can access and edit.

  • Track revisions and design history.

Vault PDM overview (video: 1:58 min.)

Why use Autodesk Vault?

Stop searching and start designing

Quickly find and reuse design data and minimize rework and repetitive tasks.

Unify teams and boost productivity

Accelerate workstreams in a system that brings together internal and external collaborators.

Increase product development agility 

Achieve faster response times and fewer errors with automation and data accessibility.

What you can do with Autodesk Vault

Standardize data and processes

Tools for administrators, including configurable email notifications, help drive greater organizational standards for data creation, review and release processes, and industry standards.

Vault Gateway overview (video: 1:38 min.)

Work with your data anywhere on any device

Stay connected and productive wherever you need to work. Access Vault data securely without the need for a VPN connection using the Vault client and mobile app with Vault Gateway.

Project Sync overview (video: 2:13 min.)

Enhance cloud and remote collaboration

Enable collaboration capabilities across stakeholders using Project Sync with Autodesk Inventor and Fusion. Share native files and design updates bi-directionally while maintaining access permission control, versioning, and traceability.

Vault PLM overview (video: 1:34 min.)

Product lifecycle management with Vault PLM

Extend data and processes when you bundle Vault Professional with Autodesk Fusion Manage, a powerful cloud-based PLM solution for managing new product introductions, quality, supplier collaboration, requirements, and more. Talk to your Autodesk Sales rep or reseller about Vault PLM.

For more information:

Which Vault is right for you?

User interface of Vault Professional showing a wheel assembly project

Vault Professional

Advanced enterprise product data management software that connects distributed teams with multisite, multi-CAD collaboration and delivers valuable insights.

 

User interface of Vault Office showing design documentation files

Vault Office

Document management for non-CAD users. Vault Office integrates with Microsoft Office Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and Outlook.

 

User interface of Vault Basic showing Copy Design panel

Vault Basic

Design file management to help you automate data creation and organize documentation. Available only with a subscription to the Autodesk Product Design & Manufacturing Collection. 

 

PLM dashboard

Vault PLM

Connect your organization’s people, processes, and data. Vault PLM combines Vault Professional with Autodesk Fusion Manage for enterprise-wide collaboration and product lifecycle management.

Explore Vault resources

BLOG

All things PDM and PLM

Read about Autodesk data and process management tips and tools.

 

YOUTUBE CHANNEL

TheVaultKnowsAll 

Watch videos on the latest release, including productivity tips, on our YouTube channel.

 

PRODUCT ROADMAP

What’s next for Vault

See upcoming new features and enhancements from the Vault product team.

 

Webinar collection: Data and process management

Discover the features and benefits of Autodesk PDM and PLM solutions, and get your questions answered by the experts in this webinar collection.

Frequently asked questions (FAQs)

What is Autodesk Vault used for?

Vault PDM integrates with Autodesk design tools and other CAD systems and is used for managing data and automating design and engineering processes. 

 

Vault helps ensure that everyone is working with the most up-to-date information in a system that automatically tracks changes, maintains past file versions, and captures the entire history of your designs. 

 

Multisite functionality, available with Vault Professional, enables companies to synchronize design data among distributed workgroups across locations, geographies, and the entire organization.

Who uses Autodesk Vault?

Autodesk Vault is used by engineers, designers, and extended teams to streamline workflows and speed up product development. Everyone works from a central source of organized data—collaborating, reducing errors, and saving time.

What is Vault PLM used for?

Autodesk Vault PLM combines Vault Professional with Fusion 360 Manage to provide enterprise-wide collaboration for all involved in the product lifecycle—from engineering and supply chain to quality and manufacturing. Organizations use Vault PLM to digitally transform product development workflows to achieve better business outcomes, such as reducing time wasted on non-value add tasks, improving product development agility, and bringing better products to market faster. 

What is the difference between Vault Professional and Vault Office?

Vault Professional is for CAD users to manage design and engineering data and processes whereas Vault Office is for non-CAD users to manage documents.

Which operating system does Vault run on?

Vault runs on Microsoft® Windows®. See Vault system requirements for details.

Which versions of Vault can I use if I subscribe to the current version? 

Your Autodesk Vault subscription gives you access to install and use the three previous versions. Available downloads are listed in your Autodesk Account after subscribing. See also previous releases available for subscribers.

Can I install Vault on multiple computers? 

With a subscription to Autodesk Vault software, you can install it on up to three computers or other devices. However, only the named user can sign in and use that software on a single computer at any given time. Please refer to the Software License Agreement for more information.

How much does an Autodesk Vault subscription cost?

The price of an annual Vault Professional subscription is  and the price of a three-year Vault Professional subscription is . If you have infrequent users and are interested in a pay-as-you-go option, please visit www.autodesk.com/flex to learn more.

Support and problem solving

