Architecture, Engineering & Construction

Digital model view of airport infrastructure.

Adani Airports Holdings Limited

Digital Transformation of Adani Airports through BIM & GIS

 

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Public infrastructure projects in Medellín, Colombia.

Alcaldía de Medellín

Distrito de Ciencia, Tecnología e Innovación.
Medellín's BIM-Driven Infrastructure Model

 

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Grupo Avintia

Promoting industrialized construction through comprehensive digital traceability, quality management, and continuous improvement.

 

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Digital model of an energy substation.

AXIA Energia

Transforming Brazil’s Energy Sector with Digital Engineering, GeoBIM, Digital Twins, and AI

 

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Aerial view of new railway in a Brazilian forest

BAM UK & Ireland

The Woodmill & St Columba’s RC High Schools, the world's largest Passivhaus-certified education building

 

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Modern museum in downtown Wellington, New Zealand with inscriptions on the side of the building in native Mãori language

Billard Leece Partnership

Sydney Children’s Hospitals Network Redevelopment

 

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Rendering of a modern manufacturing plant in Singapore with trees and lawn in the foreground and cityscape in the distance

BLDUS

Farm-to-Shelter Architecture: Reimagining American Urban Housing with Natural Materials and Reduced Environmental Footprint

 

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Blue Bird Coffee

Digital Twins for Coffee Farming

 

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Aerial view of the Oosterweel Link roadway system in Antwerp, Belgium in early stages of construction

China Construction Eighth Engineering Division No. 2

Development Project of Plot 16, East Olympic Sports Center, Jinan

 

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Expansive aerial view of the new Presidential Palace in Nusantara, Indonesia

China Construction Fifth Engineering Bureau Corp. Ltd.

The Shenzhen Bay Super Headquarters Base Tower C Project

 

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Aerial view of the modern and integral design of Sanxindui Museum in China

Drainage Services Department, AECOM + Joint Venture

Relocation of Sha Tin Sewage Treatment Works to Caverns

 

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Public speaker and Civil 3D expert Shelby L. Smith in from of an Autodesk University graphic wall

Gray Puksand

CIT Canberra Institute of Technology

 

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Hoffman-Skanska Joint Venture with ZGF Architects

Portland International Airport (PDX) - Terminal Core Redevelopment (TCORE)

 

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IMPAR

Post-Hurricane (Melissa) Resort Digital Reconstruction - Jamaica

 

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Indian Institute of Technology Palakkad

Living Lab for experiential learning

 

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KEO International Consultants

U-View Tower

 

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Kheyti

Greenhouse-in-a-Box

 

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Kristina Youngblut (CIMA+)

Community Leader

 

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Nesma & Partners

Project Tracker Platform — an Enterprise BIM Management System built on Autodesk Platform Services

 

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Ramboll

Automated Biodiversity Calculator (Nature as an Asset)

 

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Scarborough Transit Connect

Scarborough Subway Extension - Stations, Rail and Systems (SSE-SRS) - Integrated Digital Delivery Program

 

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Skanska Sverige AB (Skanska Sweden)

Transforming Construction in Sweden at Unprecedented Scale

 

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TAKENAKA Corporation

Uchisaiwaicho 1-chome Central District Central Tower

 

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Teraco Data Environments

Teraco Hyperscale Data Centre Programme - JB4, JB5 and CT2

 

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TPF & Motiva

Project Management for Smart Roads - Sorocabana Route Highway Concession Project

 

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The Foothill Catalog Foundation

The Foothill Catalog

 

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The Nature Conservancy

Bridging Watershed Modeling and Engineering Design for Nature-Based Solutions Implementation

 

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Watertown High School, Watertown, MA

Building the Clean Energy Workforce: A Scalable Pathway from Classroom to Industry

 

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Water Supplies Department

Integrating BIM and AI for Enhanced Water Supply Operation and Maintenance

 

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Windover Construction

Accelerating permitting and construction operations with AI-Driven BIM and automated code compliance

 

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