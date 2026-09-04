& Construction
Integrated BIM tools, including Revit, AutoCAD, and Civil 3D
& Manufacturing
Professional CAD/CAM tools built on Inventor and AutoCAD
& Entertainment
Entertainment content creation tools, including 3ds Max and Maya
Digital Transformation of Adani Airports through BIM & GIS
Distrito de Ciencia, Tecnología e Innovación.
Medellín's BIM-Driven Infrastructure Model
Promoting industrialized construction through comprehensive digital traceability, quality management, and continuous improvement.
Transforming Brazil’s Energy Sector with Digital Engineering, GeoBIM, Digital Twins, and AI
The Woodmill & St Columba’s RC High Schools, the world's largest Passivhaus-certified education building
Farm-to-Shelter Architecture: Reimagining American Urban Housing with Natural Materials and Reduced Environmental Footprint
Development Project of Plot 16, East Olympic Sports Center, Jinan
The Shenzhen Bay Super Headquarters Base Tower C Project
Relocation of Sha Tin Sewage Treatment Works to Caverns
Portland International Airport (PDX) - Terminal Core Redevelopment (TCORE)
Project Tracker Platform — an Enterprise BIM Management System built on Autodesk Platform Services
Scarborough Subway Extension - Stations, Rail and Systems (SSE-SRS) - Integrated Digital Delivery Program
Transforming Construction in Sweden at Unprecedented Scale
Project Management for Smart Roads - Sorocabana Route Highway Concession Project
Bridging Watershed Modeling and Engineering Design for Nature-Based Solutions Implementation
Building the Clean Energy Workforce: A Scalable Pathway from Classroom to Industry
Integrating BIM and AI for Enhanced Water Supply Operation and Maintenance
Accelerating permitting and construction operations with AI-Driven BIM and automated code compliance