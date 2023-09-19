The Portland International Airport Terminal Core Redevelopment modernizes one of the region’s busiest travel hubs while keeping it fully operational. The $1.7 billion, 860,000-square-foot expansion transforms an aging terminal comprising 11 buildings constructed over several decades into a more resilient, passenger-centered facility designed to accommodate 35 million travelers annually.

Working in an active airport serving nearly 60,000 daily passengers, the team uses Autodesk’s cloud-based platform to connect design, construction planning, existing conditions, trade coordination, and airport operations within a shared model environment.

Autodesk Revit, ReCap Pro, and Autodesk Construction Cloud help teams scan existing conditions, coordinate complex building systems, and model every stage of work. This includes the prefabrication, transportation, and installation of an 18-million-pound, nine-acre mass-timber roof.

The digital workflow reduces risk and gives stakeholders a shared source of truth for decisions that must be correct the first time. The project also delivers sustainability and community benefits through locally sourced mass timber, 95% fossil-fuel-free heating and cooling, 4,700 local jobs, participation by 150 small businesses, and significant subcontractor spending with minority- and women-owned firms.