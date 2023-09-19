Teraco Data Environments delivers the JB4, JB5, and CT2 carrier and vendor-neutral hyperscale data-center development program, three mission-critical developments in South Africa with a combined value of approximately R12 billion ($745.2 million). Together, the facilities span 191,680 square meters, provide 224 MVA of capacity and 130.2 MW of IT load, and include 42 data halls. The program brought this capacity into service over 714 calendar days between February 1, 2023, and January 15, 2025.

Working with Modena AEC, Teraco established a repeatable Autodesk Construction Cloud framework connecting leadership, consultants, contractors, subcontractors, document controllers, and site teams across all three developments. Autodesk Docs, Build, and Insights standardize reviews, approvals, transmittals, RFIs, issues, forms, submittals, and reporting in one coordinated environment.

The program operates across 42 workspaces, connects 98 companies, and supports 5,308 user-project records. More than 115,000 controlled workflow transactions demonstrate that the platform functions as an embedded delivery system rather than a document repository. The connected environment improves visibility, accountability, coordination, and early risk identification while allowing lessons from one build to strengthen the next. It also reduces paper-based processes and rework risk and supports Teraco’s longer-term transition from project delivery into building and facilities management.