Thirty years ago, the city of Medellín was known around the world for violence. Today, it inspires cities through its transformation. As Colombia’s Special District of Science, Technology and Innovation, Medellín is proving that the future of public infrastructure is not only about building, but governing better. Guided by its District Development Plan and supported by a public investment framework of nearly COP 12 trillion ($3.9 billion), the city is consolidating a scalable model to plan, design, monitor, and manage projects with transparency, coordination, and a vision of public value.

At the heart of this transformation is the Strategic Dashboard, Medellín’s intelligence layer for management. Platform integrates more than 36 projects using BIM methodologies. Aligned with Colombia’s National BIM Strategy and inspired by global practices, Medellín is turning BIM into a language of governance by standardizing information, strengthening collaboration, and enabling decision-making.

Powered by the Autodesk ecosystem, the initiative connects the mayor, the Government Secretariat, the Government Council, the Strategic Projects3 Management Office, the Secretariat of Infrastructure, teams, contractors, and public agencies through a digital environment. More than a technology initiative, it demonstrates how digital transformation can strengthen institutions, increase transparency, and turn public investment into measurable outcomes and lasting value for citizens and future generations.