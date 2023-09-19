The Sha Tin Sewage Treatment Works is Hong Kong’s largest secondary sewage treatment facility, serving approximately 690,000 people in the Sha Tin and Ma On Shan districts and treating about 280,000 cubic meters of sewage each day.

The relocation project moves the aging facility into a cavern complex, releasing land for innovation and technology development while increasing sewage-treatment capacity and improving environmental performance.

The project team uses an integrated BIM approach enhanced by generative AI throughout the project lifecycle. Autodesk Forma supports analysis of site conditions and environmental impacts, while Revit Generative Design helps the team rapidly evaluate multiple cavern-site layouts and identify configurations that meet project requirements.

AI-integrated visual programming also automates activities such as extracting face areas for formwork design. Dynamo automation reduces rebar-modeling time by 90%, site planning parameter input is completed up to 200% faster, and a centralized common data environment provides stakeholders with real-time access to information while minimizing errors across design, construction, and operations.